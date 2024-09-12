Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, September 12 – 15

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, September 12

TUTS – Dear Evan Hansen

Theatre Under the Stars presents the Tony and Grammy award winning musical Dear Evan Hansen at the Hobby Center. 800 Bagby St. Through September 22. Show times vary.

Steak Night at Pearl

Pearl Bar hosts a weekly steak night with The Grumpy Griller. Stick around afterward for Drag Bingo and dildo races. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

So You Think You Can Drag at South Beach

Do you have what it takes to win this drag contest of up and coming talent? Kofi hosts this night of young talented Kings and Queens at South Beach Houston. 810 Pacific St. 11 p.m.

Friday, September 13

Out at the Ballet – The Little Mermaid at Houston Ballet

Houston Ballet hosts Out at the Ballet for the current production of The Little Mermaid. The LGBTQ reception includes an exclusive offer of 25% off select seats, along with a complimentary drink voucher and access to a reserved area before the show and during intermission. 6:30 p.m.

MFAH Performance – Jacolby Satterwhite: A Metta Prayer

In celebration of Jacolby Satterwhite: A Metta Prayer, local artist Chandrika Metivier creates an immersive theatrical experience in response to the exhibition. Museum of Fine Arts Houston Caroline Wiess Law Building, 1001 Bissonnet St. 6:30 p.m.

Out for Education: Educate & Celebrate: Back to School Trivia

Head over to Fusion Eats for an evening of trivia benefitting Out For Education. Proceeds will support Houston-area LGBTQ youth, helping to fund scholarships and educational opportunities. Don’t miss out on a night of trivia, great company, and a chance to make a difference. 302 Fairview St. 7 p.m.

The Bayou City Pups: Houston Pup Weekend

The Bayou City Pups celebrate their 10th anniversary with Houston Pup Weekend 2024, where the spirit of leather meets the playful world of pups. Whether you’re a seasoned handler, curious newcomer, or community supporter, Houston Pup Weekend welcomes all to explore their passions in a safe, inclusive environment. Ripcord Houston. 715 Fairview St. 6:30 check-in.

Stages – The Hispanic /Latino/Latina/Latinx/Latine Vote

Stages presents a laugh-out-loud satire from award-winning, Houston-raised playwright Bernardo Cubría that explores identity, community, and the hilarious absurdity of the political machine. Read our profile of director César Jáquez. 800 Rosine St. Through October 6. Show times vary.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars Viewing Party at Rich’s

Come out to Rich’s Houston for a Drag Race Global All Stars watch party hosted by Gia LaRue, with special guest Glitterr Lxve. 202 Tuam St. 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 14

Transparent Closet Fashion and Drag Show

First Christian Church Katy hosts a night of fashion, drag, and fun, while raising funds for the Transparent Closet, a free clothing boutique for trans and exploring youth and young adults. 22101 Morton Ranch Rd, Katy. 7 p.m.

Performing Arts Houston: Counterpoint: Conrad Tao & Caleb Teicher

Performing Arts Houston presents pianist and composer Conrad Tao and tap dancer and choreographer Caleb Teicher, who put a unique spin on beloved music and dance pieces from such composers as Bach, Schoenberg, Gershwin, and Art Tatum, exploring the counterpoint between their perspectives. Read our story about the artists. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 7:30 p.m.

Queer Across America: Houston at AvantGarden

Queer popstar Weaux returns to their native Houston with pop and drag extravaganza Queer Across America: Houston. Opening acts include drag artists Urethra Burns and La Malinche, and singers Immanie and Sugar Joiko, creating a unique combination of performance styles that reflect the diversity of Houston’s thriving artistic scene. Check out our profile of Weaux. AvantGarden, 411 Westheimer Rd. 8 p.m.

Sunday, September 15

Rich’s Houston Sunday Service

Blackberri hosts Sunday Service Drag Brunch, featuring a rotating weekly cast. DJ Aracely Manterola provides the beats before, during and after the performances. Rich’s Houston. Shows at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

Dirty Disco Sundays at Eagle Houston

Rock your Sunday Funday at Houston Eagle with Dirty Disco featuring Mark De Lange and drink specials until 9. 611 Hyde Park. 4 p.m.

Queer Cabaret – A Drag Variety Show at Barcode

It’s the gayest time of the year as Barcode Houston presents Queer Cabaret featuring Adelina LaRue, Honey Must’heard, and Kian Kismet. Preston Steamed hosts. 817 Fairview St. 9 p.m.

Ongoing:

“Beach Bodies” at Galveston Arts Center

Galveston Arts Center hosts a group show, “Beach Bodies,” with works by Cody Ledvina, Liz Rodda, and Xavier Schipani. Through September 29. 2127 Strand, Galveston.

At the MFAH: Jacolby Satterwhite: A Metta Prayer

Interdisciplinary artist Jacolby Satterwhite transforms the Museum of Fine Arts Houston‘s Cullinan Hall with A Metta Prayer. The installation fuses choreography, video, animation, lighting, and music to reimagine a kaleidoscopic, computer-generated world. Through November 10. 1001 Bissonnet St.

SAVE THE DATE!

Thursday, September 19

Omar Apollo: God Said No tour

Gay singer/songwriter Omar Apollo brings his God Said No tour to White Oak Music Hall. Check out our recent story about the Omar and his new album. 2915 N Main St. 6 p.m.

Friday, September 20

Amistades by Legacy Anniversary Celebration and Open House

Amistades, a program of Legacy Community Health, host a 4-year Anniversary Celebration and Open House with free rapid HIV testing, music, and light refreshments. 5420 Dashwood Dr., Suite 201. 6 p.m.

Saturday, September 21

2024 Houston Transgender Unity Banquet

The Houston Transgender Unity Banquet is the largest annual Transgender Community event held in Houston. The Banquet raises money for scholarships, Houston Pride activities, Houston Day of Remembrance, and annual recognition awards at Hilton Houston Westchase Hotel, 9999 Westheimer Road, TX 77042.

Thursday, September 26-Sunday, September 29

The Houston Bears: Bear Tubing 2024 Weekend

Bear Tubing is a Texas tradition for gay Bears, Cubs, Otters, Friends, and Admirers. Every year, over 300 participants gather in New Braunfels for a relaxed weekend of fun, featuring a lazy float down the Comal River in inner tubes.

Houston Pride Band: Power to the People!

Houston Pride Band kicks off its 2024-25 concert season with a journey through history to celebrate the activists, movements, and ideas that unite and propel us into a future worth fighting for. MATCH, 3400 Main St. 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 5

Out for Good Gala 2024 Beniefitting the Montrose Center

In celebration of National Coming Out Day, the Montrose Center hosts its annual fundraising gala, Out for Good, at the Marriott Marquis Houston. OutSmart magazine’s publisher Greg Jeu will be honored with the 2024 LGBTQ Community Vision Award, honoring his decades of service to LGBTQ Houston. The Normal Anomaly Initiative founder (and OutSmart contributor) Ian Haddock is also being honored for making a huge impact on our community in a short period of time. 1777 Walker St. 7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 23

OutSmart Gayest & Greatest 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards Party

It’s the party of the year as OutSmart celebrates all the winners of the 27th annual Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards at South Beach Houston. RSVP here. Stay tuned for more details!

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.