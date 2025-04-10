Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, April 10 – 13

8 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, April 10

Persephone’s Game of Drag at South Beach Houston

It’s Season 4 of Persephone’s Game of Drag, and we’re in for a treat as Houston’s most talented entertainers shine on stage to battle it out for the crown! South Beach Houston, 810 Pacific St. 9 p.m.

Steak Night at Pearl

Pearl Bar hosts a weekly steak night with The Grumpy Griller. Stick around afterward for Drag Bingo. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

Friday, April 11

Legendary Art Car Ball 2025

A beloved part of Art Car Weekend, the Legendary Art Car Ball returns to the Orange Show World HQ, with an all-star entertainment lineup including Brittany Davis, Kam Franklin, Free Rads, Geoffrey Muller, and more. 2401 Munger St. 6 p.m.

Moody Center for the Arts presents SPILL

On the 15th anniversary of one of the largest environmental disasters in history, the Moody Center for the Arts presents the Houston premiere of SPILL, a documentary play about the tragedy of the Deepwater Horizon explosion as told by the Gulf Coast residents who lived through it. Additional performances on Saturday, April 12 at 2 and 7 p.m. Lois Chiles Studio Theater, 6100 Main St. 7 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party at Ripcord

Ripcord Houston hosts a viewing party for Season 17 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, hosted by Adriana LaRue. 715 Fairview St. 7 p.m.

SPRING FLING Official Houston Pride Pre-Party

Adam Madi and Marti Frtieson presentSpring Fling, the warm up party that’s bringing the heat to Pride like never before—a night of fierce beats, good vibes, and unstoppable energy. NOTO Night Club, 3215 McKinney St. 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 12

Keith and Dexter’s 12th Annual Community Picnic

Join Keith and Dexter for an unforgettable day of fun, food, and community spirit as they celebrate 12 years of connection and raise funds for their participation in the Pride Houston Parade in support of marriage equality. Community Park, 1700 Glenn Lakes Lane, Missouri City. 1 p.m.

38th Annual Art Car Parade

The Houston Art Car Parade is the largest celebration of its kind in the world, featuring over 250 entries and attracting hundreds of thousands of spectators. Downtown Houston and Allen Parkway. 2 p.m.

Houston Public Library – Story Time with Tiffany Haddish and Layla the Unicorn

Dive into the enchanting world of Layla—a fierce, funny, and unapologetically unique unicorn who is determined to embrace her true self and find her place. Comedian, actress and author Tiffany Haddish brings Layla’s story to life with her signature humor and heart. Heights Neighborhood Library, 1302 Heights Blvd. 3 p.m.

Houston Bears Bachelor Auction

The Houston Bears present their second annual Bachelor Auction, celebrating community and raising funds for Omega House, Out for Education, and TLACT. Play Nightlife, 2409 Grant St. 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 13

Tony’s Place Queer Youth Art Show

LGBTQ+ youth ages 14 to 25 are showing off their boldest brightest most breathtaking original works of art. Every piece is for sale. Every dollar goes to the artist. Every purchase makes a difference. Feisty Collective, 1901 Lawrence St. 12 p.m.

Montrose Country Club – Selena VIVE Tribute Show

Montrose Country Club presents Selena VIVE, a tribute dinner show hosted by Bakla & Rico with entertainment from Adriana LaRue, Linda D Crawford, Anita Refill, Selina Lafemme, and TheLaisha Larue and special guest Bastian Humberto Reyes Rendon. 202 Tuam St. 7 p.m.

ONGOING

Tamara de Lempicka at MFAH

Museum of Fine Arts Houston presents a major retrospective of the works of Art Deco icon Tamara de Lempicka. Featuring more than 90 works of art, the exhibition traverses Lempicka’s career from her beginnings in Paris to the decade she spent in New York and Los Angeles in the 1940s. Read our story on Tamara de Lempicka here. Caroline Wiess Law Building, 1001 Bissonnet St. Through May 26.

SAVE THE DATE!

Thursday, April 17

Alley Theatre’s ActOUT for Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: a Sherlock Holmes Mystery

Ticket holders for the Alley Theatre production of Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: a Sherlock Holmes Mystery can enjoy a pre-performance mixer with music, socializing, light bites, and drinks. Check out our story about Alley actor Todd Waite‘s farewell performance as Sherlock. 615 Texas Ave. Reception starts at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 20

Bunnies on the Bayou 46

Bunnies on the Bayou returns to Sesquicentennial Park in downtown Houston. The outdoor party features live outdoor DJs, entertainment, drinks, food for purchase, dancing, sponsor booths, and all proceeds go to the organization’s selected beneficiaries. 400 Texas Ave. 1 p.m.

Saturday, April 26

2025 Lavender Graduation at the Montrose Center

The Houston Lavender Graduation is a citywide celebration honoring LGBTQ+ students from colleges and universities across Houston. Whether you’re earning your associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, or doctoral degree, you’re invited to join us for an unforgettable evening of recognition, community, and celebration! RSVP by April 3. The Montrose Center, 401 Branard St.

Saturday, May 3

Normal Anomaly presents BQAF Music Festival 2025 – Visibility

The Normal Anomaly, Inc. presents BQAF Music Festival, an annual event that showcases the best in our Black LGBTQand Ally communities through arts and culture. Read more about the festival and meet a few of the performers here. Stampede Houston, 11925 Eastex Frwy. 2 p.m.

Allies in Hope 2025 Ally Awards

The inaugural Ally Awards celebration honors the Junior League of Houston’s decades-long support of Allies in Hope, and particularly the Camp Hope program that has served children impacted by HIV for over 25 years. Horizon on Sunset, 2501 Sunset Blvd. 3 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.