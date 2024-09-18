Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, September 19 – 22

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, September 19

Omar Apollo: God Said No tour

Gay singer/songwriter Omar Apollo brings his God Said No tour to White Oak Music Hall. Check out our recent story about the Omar and his new album. 2915 N Main St. 6 p.m.

Houston Ballet – Velocity

A triple-bill program featuring works that showcase the artistic depth and technical virtuosity of Houston Ballet dancers: Stanton Welch’s Velocity, Aszure Barton’s Come In, and the world premiere of a work by Silas Farley, a one-act with a commissioned score by Kyle Werner. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. Through September 29. Performance times vary.

Friday, September 20

Amistades by Legacy Anniversary Celebration and Open House

Amistades, a program of Legacy Community Health, host a 4-year Anniversary Celebration and Open House with free rapid HIV testing, music, and light refreshments. 5420 Dashwood Dr., Suite 201. 6 p.m.

Saturday, September 21

2024 Houston Transgender Unity Banquet

The Houston Transgender Unity Banquet is the largest annual Transgender Community event held in Houston. The Banquet raises money for scholarships, Houston Pride activities, Houston Day of Remembrance, and annual recognition awards at Hilton Houston Westchase Hotel, 9999 Westheimer Road, TX 77042.

Sunday, September 22

Ongoing:

“Beach Bodies” at Galveston Arts Center

Galveston Arts Center hosts a group show, “Beach Bodies,” with works by Cody Ledvina, Liz Rodda, and Xavier Schipani. Through September 29. 2127 Strand, Galveston.

At the MFAH: Jacolby Satterwhite: A Metta Prayer

Interdisciplinary artist Jacolby Satterwhite transforms the Museum of Fine Arts Houston‘s Cullinan Hall with A Metta Prayer. The installation fuses choreography, video, animation, lighting, and music to reimagine a kaleidoscopic, computer-generated world. Through November 10. 1001 Bissonnet St.

SAVE THE DATE!

Thursday, September 26-Sunday, September 29

Bear Tubing is a Texas tradition for gay Bears, Cubs, Otters, Friends, and Admirers. Every year, over 300 participants gather in New Braunfels for a relaxed weekend of fun, featuring a lazy float down the Comal River in inner tubes.

Saturday, September 28

Houston Pride Band: Power to the People!

Houston Pride Band kicks off its 2024-25 concert season with a journey through history to celebrate the activists, movements, and ideas that unite and propel us into a future worth fighting for. MATCH, 3400 Main St. 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 5

Out for Good Gala 2024 Benefitting the Montrose Center

In celebration of National Coming Out Day, the Montrose Center hosts its annual fundraising gala, Out for Good, at the Marriott Marquis Houston. OutSmart magazine’s publisher Greg Jeu will be honored with the 2024 LGBTQ Community Vision Award, honoring his decades of service to LGBTQ Houston. The Normal Anomaly Initiative founder (and OutSmart contributor) Ian Haddock is also being honored for making a huge impact on our community in a short period of time. 1777 Walker St. 7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 23

OutSmart Gayest & Greatest 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards Party

It’s the party of the year as OutSmart celebrates all the winners of the 27th annual Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards at South Beach Houston. RSVP here. Stay tuned for more details!

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.