Artist/Activist Xavier Schipani Creates Trans Representation

Visual artist/trans activist Xavier Schipani has a mission: to find a world where the trans masculine male body has context.

He looks for it in his art. He looks for it in society. He looks for it in history. When he can’t find it, he creates it.

Now almost 40 years old, Schipani transitioned in his late twenties. “I didn’t even realize that there was a trans-masculine population until pretty late in my life,” he tells us.

“Before that, I thought that being a butch lesbian was the end of the line for me. That was because the only trans people I saw were trans women. And it was a certain type of woman because society was sexualizing the female body and making it acceptable for people to digest.”

Finding historical representation of trans males was really difficult for Schipani at first. It’s become easier over the last twenty years but it’s still scarce. So, he creates it.

Audiences can view Schipani’s latest creations at Beach Bodies, a group show at the Galveston Arts Center GAC).

The show, curated by GAC staff member Dennis Nance, explores the human body on the beach.

Along with Schipani, artists Cody Ledvina and Liz Rodda also exhibit in Beach Bodies. Ledvina presents relief carvings of butts (yep, butts) using sand from Galveston’s beaches. Rodda employs a self-tanner, video, and sculpture in her multi-media works.

The idea of bodies on the beach resonated with Schipani on several levels.

“My approach was to look at the landscape of the beach itself and the colors that exist in that space,” he says.

“Most people when you’re at the beach, you’re either lying flat or reclining, so you also become a landscape. My idea was to take that landscape, take those colors, and take those bodies, and put them together.

He goes on: “When you’re on the beach it’s hot and sticky and you’re sort of melting into the sand. Then I got into my memories of summers at the beach with puddles of ice cream all melted into the sand. I started thinking of bodies overlapping and melting into each other. I thought of when you bury somebody in the sand, up to their neck. Their bodies become very soft shapes, mounds. I played with all of those ideas.”

The resulting figurative work shows soft, rounded bodies in various muted shades. At first glance, it’s simply a pleasing jumble of intertwined bodies.

But add to those images Schipani’s stated mission of finding the trans masculine male body in context and the images become more.

“My work can stand on its own; it is what it is. That being said, my personhood will always be what defines my work and gives it context. Inherently as a queer person or a trans person, my work is political because my body is.

“I’m not mad about that. I think that’s just a part of storytelling. Why are we making art if it’s not to communicate who we are?”

Schipani has found several outlets for his work including designing a sneaker for Nike. It was the first time Nike released a sneaker for Trans-Awareness Week.

“It’s really cool. I had the idea of walking in the footsteps of those who came before us. And there’s a quote on the inside tag that says, I see you always in all ways. That’s something I carry in my work, the idea that no matter where you are on your journey, I see you. I see you for who you are and as you are.”

Just before going to Galveston to create the mural for Beach Bodies Schipani painted a mural at a Maryland elementary school.

“Thousands of kids will see this mural over the years. Hopefully, at some point, they’ll make a connection with who I am and that’s representation. But even if they don’t, they’ll get to see a nice piece of art.”

Originally from Washington, D.C., Schipani is based in Austin now. Living in a state that is anti-LGBTQ+ in many ways is difficult, he admits. He says he’s found a supportive community here.

“I’ve been in Texas for a few years now. I know it’s hard to be queer in Texas but there are so many people here that make living here really amazing.

“It’s important that we’re represented and that we’re fighting for what we deserve. Not everyone can afford to leave. And we shouldn’t have to. So I’m happy to live in Texas.”

Schipani does have one caveat to his love of Texas.

“I am mad about the heat. The heat in Texas is just crazy.”

WHAT: Beach Bodies

WHEN: July 13 – September 29, 2024

WHERE: Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand, Galveston Island

INFO: For info, visit tinyurl.com/BeachBoddies