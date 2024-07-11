Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, July 11 – 14

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, July 11

Steak Night at George

Come out to George and get some red hot meat. They will plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 12

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Watch Party

Join Ripcord Houston and host Adriana LaRue for a RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9 viewing party. 715 Fairview St. 7 p.m.

Queensbury Theatre – The Wizard of Oz

Queesnbury Theatre presents a reimagined production of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film. Following the July 18 performance, there will be a “Friends of Dorothy” Pride Night with drinks, live music, light bites, and more. 12777 Queensbury Lane. Through July 28.

Saturday, July 13

Boot Scootin’ Country Saturdays

The best night of country music is every Saturday at Neon Boots! Come out for Two-Steppin’, Line Dancing, and lots more. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 5 p.m.

Art Factory – Sunday in the Park with George

Stephen Sondheim’s modern masterpiece Sunday in the Park with George is revived at Art Factory in a breathtaking new production. Through July 21. 1125 Providence St. 7 p.m.

Spill The Tease is a theatrical dinner show featuring comedic, unusual, risqué, and choreographed burlesque performances. Join Cara Chérie, The Abby Cadabra, and Houston’s best performers for a burlesque supper club experience at Rich’s Houston. 202 Tuam St. 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

Sunday Karaoke at the Room Bar

DJ Shawn hosts Sunday Funday Karaoke at the Room Bar in Spring. Sign up to sing your favorite tunes and enjoy drink specials all night long! 4915 FM 2920 Rd, Ste 148, Spring, TX. 9 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE!

Sunday, July 21

Le Cirque de Mint Julep

Prepare to be mesmerized by a cavalcade of stunning performances, where the boundaries of imagination are pushed to their glittering limits. Benefitting Legacy Community Health’s HIV/AIDS programs and services. Bayou Music Center, 520 Texas Ave. 2:30 p.m.

A Vibe Called Rest Fest

In honor of BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month, The T.R.U.T.H. Project presents A Vibe Called Rest Fest, featuring sessions with mental health, reiki, and yoga practitioners and other wellness experts. The Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 11 a.m.

Houston International Origami & Arts Festival

This free event celebrates Origami, the art of paper folding, with demonstrations and workshops. There will also be a kung fu performance and dragon and lion dances. Check out our profile of festival founder Te Jui (Kyle) Fu. PlazAmericas, 7500 Bellaire Blvd. 10 a.m.

Sunday, August 11

Fort Bend County Pride Festival 2024

Come celebrate as Fort Bend County Pride celebrates its inaugural Pride Festival. Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, 4310 TX-36 S, Rosenberg. 2 p.m.

Friday, August 16

Mister & Miss Pride Galveston Pageant

Pride Galveston presents the 2024 Mister and Miss Pride Galveston pageant at Island Time Beach Bar, 3102 Seawall Blvd. 9 p.m.

Saturday, August 31

Pride Galveston Beach Bash

Grab your flag and towel and head down to Pride Galveston’s Beach Bash! Enjoy live DJ’s, snacks, and free goodies. Rain or shine! R.A. Apfel Beach Park, Galveston. 10 a.m.

Ongoing:

At the MFAH: Raqib Shaw: Ballads of East and West

In his luminous paintings, Raqib Shaw blends Eastern and Western influences to create mesmerizing works of art that merge fable, history, and autobiography. Through September 2. Museum of Fine Art Houston, Audrey Jones Beck Building 5601 Main St.

At the MFAH: Jacolby Satterwhite: A Metta Prayer

Interdisciplinary artist Jacolby Satterwhite transforms the Museum of Fine Arts Houston‘s Cullinan Hall with A Metta Prayer. The installation fuses choreography, video, animation, lighting, and music to reimagine a kaleidoscopic, computer-generated world. Through November 10. 1001 Bissonnet St.