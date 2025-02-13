Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Valentine’s Day Edition

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, February 13

Valentine’s Trivia Night at Pearl Bar

Ready to test your knowledge? Join Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast for V-Day Trivia at Pearl Bar Houston. We will have prizes for the winning teams, so bring your friends! 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

Houston Gaymers Skate Social

Houston Gaymers invite you to strap on some skates and enjoy the evening as they roll around the rink to music provided by a guest DJ. Dairy Ashford Roller Rink, 1820 S. Dairy Ashford Rd. 8 p.m.

Club Shugga at Barbarella

Club Shugga takes over Barbarella in honor of Valentine’s Day. Sponsored by Dollcore, with sets by DJ Amarji King, DJ Bebote, DJ IDKRyan, and others. 2404 San Jacinto St. 9 p.m.

Laugh Track at Michael’s Outpost

Carmina Vavra hosts Laugh Tracks, featuring Luna of the Lilies, Lucy Paradisco, Miss Majors, and Hanna Santanna. Michael’s Outpost, 1419 Richmond Ave. 9 p.m.

Friday, February 14

Out for Education: Love (not-so) Straight Up 2025

Love (not-so) Straight Up 2025 is a night filled with joy, community, and purpose. This unforgettable evening brings together Houston’s LGBTQ community and allies to celebrate love in all its forms while supporting the life-changing mission of Out For Education. Elation Physical Therapy, 734 North Loop. 7 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party at the Room Bar

The Room Bar and Lounge in Spring hosts a viewing party for Season 17 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, hosted by Dynasty Banks. 4915 FM 2920 Rd. 7 p.m.

South Beach Houston Lover’s Ball

South Beach Houston kicks the Valentine’s weekend off with the Lover’s Ball hosted by Adriana LaRue, Reign LaRue, Bootyjuice with beats by DJ Atreyu Frausto. 810 Pacific St. 9 p.m.

Saturday, February 15

Sippin’ with Siblings Turnabout and Benefit at Rich’s

The T.R.U.T.H Project presents the second annual Sippin’ with Siblings Turnabout Benefit Brunch, showcasing the talents and lived experiences of T/GNC Folx. The event also celebrates and honors the legendary Roxanne Collins with the T/GNC Impact Award. Hosted by Blackberri. Rich’s Houston, 202 Tuam St. 12 p.m.

Boot Scootin’ Saturday at Neon Boots

The best night of country music is every Saturday at Neon Boots! Come out for Two-Steppin’, Line Dancing, and lots more. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7 p.m.

Brazoria County Pride: Project Love Gala

Brazoria County Pride presents an evening supporting local LGBTQ initiatives. Experience a night of entertainment, connection, and community. Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College, 500 College Blvd, Lake Jackson. 6 p.m.

PAPA Red Party Starring Eliad Cohen at South Beach Houston

DNVRMX and South Beach Houston present PAPA Red Party, featuring international DJ/Producer Eliad Cohen for an unforgettable night of music, dancing, and passion. 810 Pacific St. 9 p.m.

Sunday, February 16

Official PAPA Red After Party

Keep the (PAPA) Party going as DNVRMX presents MAGNUM After Hours, featuring music by Vicky Kuba. South Beach Houston. 2:30 a.m.

heART&SOUL Experience powered by The T.R.U.T.H. Project

The T.R.U.T.H. Project presents the 16th anniversary of heART&SOUL, one of the longest-running queer-centered open mics in the country. MATCH, 3400 Main St. 6:30 p.m.

ONGOING

Cirque du Soleil ECHO

Cirque du Doleil returns to Houston with ECHO, combining bold new visuals, a unique aesthetic, and vibrant characters that bring a universe of color and wonder to life. Read our interview with the show’s Artistic Director here. Under the big top at Sam Houston Race Park, 7575 North Sam Houston Pkwy W. Through March 23.

SAVE THE DA TE!

Thursday, February 20

Out at the Rodeo Kickoff at George

Get rodeo season off to a great start as George Country Sports Bar and OutSmart magazine present the Out at the Rodeo kickoff party and steak night. 617 Fairview St. 6 p.m.

Friday, February 28

Cowboys & Caviar Fundraiser at Fiora’s

Fiora’s Bottle Shop presents the Cowboys & Caviar fundraising event at the Montrose Collective benefitting the OutSmart Foundation for LGBTQ News and Media and Out at the Rodeo. Saddle up for a night of caviar bumps, champagne pairings and cowboy fun!

Saturday, March 8

Pride Chorus Houston: HERstory

Pride Chorus Houston presents “HERstory: A Celebration of Women’s Voices.” Performed on International Women’s Day, this remarkable concert pays tribute to the incredible women who have shaped our world. Unity of Houston, 2929 Unity Dr. 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 9

36th Annual Walk to End HIV

Allies in Hope presents the 36th annual Walk to End HIV, a powerful community event supporting their mission to end the HIV epidemic in Greater Houston. Sam Houston Park, 343 Allen Pkwy. 9 a.m.

Thursday, March 13

Bringin’ in the Green

LGBTQ Houston’s favorite St. Patrick’s Day celebration is back! The unforgettable evening of fun, benefitting the Montrose Center, features an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, and a luxury silent auction. 2711 Yupon St. 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 22

Out at the Rodeo

Out at the Rodeo welcomes the LGBTQ community at the iconic Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for an unforgettable day of rodeo events, delicious food, live music, and heart-pounding carnival rides. The Champion Wine Garden at NRG Stadium. 3 p.m.

Friday, March 28

72nd Diana Awards

Get ready for a night of glamour, hilarity, and heartfelt giving as The Diana Foundation—America’s oldest LGBTQ organization—proudly presents the 72nd Annual Diana Awards. Decorum at Pour Behavior, 2211 Travis St. 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 20

Bunnies on the Bayou 46

Bunnies on the Bayou returns to Sesquicentennial Park in downtown Houston. The outdoor party features live outdoor DJs, entertainment, drinks, food for purchase, dancing, sponsor booths, and all proceeds go to the organization’s selected beneficiaries. 400 Texas Ave. 1 p.m.

Saturday, May 3

BQAF Music Festival 2025 – Visibility

The Normal Anomaly, Inc. presents BQAF Music Festival, an annual event that showcases the best in our Black LGBTQand Ally communities through arts and culture. Stampede Houston, 11925 Eastex Frwy. 2 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.