Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, May 29 – June 1

Thursday, May 29

Sabbath Queen Screening at River Oaks Theatre

The Montrose Center, in partnership with Keshet Houston, host a screening of Sabbath Queen, a feature documentary that follows Rabbi Amichai Lau-Lavie’s epic journey from Orthodox rabbi to drag-queen rebel. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with director Sandi DuBowski and Montrose Center CEO Avery Belyeu. River Oaks Theatre, 2009 W. Gray St. 7:15 p.m.

Out@TUTS for In the Heights

Theatre Under The Stars presents its Out@TUTS reception for LGBTQ theatergoers and friends featuring light bites, drink specials, and live music, proudly sponsored by OutSmart. Check out our profile of the show’s director/choreographer and his husband, the associate director. Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. 7:30 p.m.

Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce Pride Month Kickoff

Get ready to kick off Pride Month in style with an evening of celebration, visibility, and community. Join the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce at Eureka Heights Brewery for a fun night featuring a Chamber Rainbow Market, Drag Bingo, and LGBTQ+ Alumni mixer. 941 W. 18th St. 5 p.m.

Houston Public Library – LGBTQ+ Story Hour for Adults: Celebrate Diversity Through Stories

Join Houston Public Library for an intimate, one-hour event where you’ll experience compelling readings from LGBTQ+ authors and explore important themes surrounding LGBTQ+ experiences. Freed-Montrose Neighborhood Library, 1001 California St. 6 p.m.

Friday, May 30

Transformation: An All-Trans Speakers Panel at Pearl Bar

Join the Montrose Center and Pearl Bar for an inspiring evening highlighting powerful voices from Houston’s trans community, including Atlantis Narcisse, Avery Belyeu, Joelle Espeut, Ethan MichelleGanz, and Gianna Ramirez. 4216 Washington Ave. 6:30 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Watch Party at Houston Eagle

Come cheer on Houston’s own Mistress Isabelle Brooks as Houston Eagle presents a RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars viewing party with host Alexis Nicole Whitney. No cover. 611 Hyde Park Blvd. 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 31

The T.R.U.T.H.Project Presents Black Alphabet Film Festival

The T.R.U.T.H. Project Inc. presents the Inaugural Black Alphabet Film Festival Houston: Southern Vibration, celebrating the intersection of Black and Queer identities through film. Midtown Arts and Theater Center, 3400 Main St. 11 a.m.

HRC Houston Dinner 2025 – Unity in Community

Human Rights Campaign host its annual fundraising dinner. The support generated from this event will help fuel HRC’s work for LGBTQ+ equality. The Westin Galleria Houston 5060 W. Alabama St. 5 p.m.

Kings and Queens of Country Music at Tony’s Corner Pocket

Tony’s Corner Pocket hosts the 3rd annual Kings and Queens of Country Music extravaganza, a fundraiser for TGRA Houston and its designated charities. 817 W. Dallas St. 5 p.m.

Houston Bears Bear Bust and Pride Trivia Contest at Houston Eagle

Join the Houston Bears for their monthly Bear Bust. This month, they’re also hosting Pride Trivia. Houston Eagle. 6 p.m.

Hatch Youth Prom – A Night in Oz

The Montrose Center and Hatch Youth present the 2025 LGBTQ+ Youth Prom, A Night in Oz. Youth ages 16-20 are welcome to this free event. The Ballroom at Tanglewood, 5430 Westheimer Rd. 7 p.m.

Rich’s Houston Presents Daft Disko

Orlove by Night presents Daft Disko: A French touch and disco house party. Rich’s Houston, 2401 San Jacinto St. 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 1

Official Pride Market at Neon Boots

Pride Houston 365 presents the 2025 Pride Market at Neon Boots featuring local vendors, live performances, games, and giveaways. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 11 a.m.

Space City Rugby Pride Car Wash

Join Space City Rugby for their Pride Car Wash. Expect suds, speedos, and some seriously sexy ruggers ready to soap you up for a great cause. George Country Sports Bar, 617 Fairview St. 11 a.m.

Can’t Stop! Won’t Stop! Tie-Die BBQ Kick-Off at RMCC

Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church presents a Pride Month BBQ kick-off event. There will be hamburgers and hot dogs (with plant-based options available), a foam party for kids, and a tie-dye station to customize t-shirts and other items. 2025 W. 11th St. 12:30 p.m.

Free Bachata Dance Class at Neon Boots

Neon Boots hosts a free introductory Bachata class with instructor Jill Banta, followed by open dancing. 5:30 p.m.

ONGOING:

Tamara de Lempicka at MFAH

Museum of Fine Arts Houston presents a major retrospective of the works of Art Deco icon Tamara de Lempicka. Featuring more than 90 works of art, the exhibition traverses Lempicka’s career from her beginnings in Paris to the decade she spent in New York and Los Angeles in the 1940s. Read our story on Tamara de Lempicka here. Caroline Wiess Law Building, 1001 Bissonnet St. Through July 6.

Free Senior Movement Classes at Law Harrington Center

Energize your body and inspire your senses with movement classes, hosted by Rivkah French Choreography and taught by Soren Rivero. The classes will take place from April to June 2025. Law Harrington Senior Living Center, 2222 Cleburne St.

SAVE THE DATE!

Thursday, June 5

Wellness Bar by Legacy Presents Cocktails & Community

Join Wellness Bar by Legacy staff for a casual evening of connection and celebration. Enjoy lite bites, cocktails and mocktails, interactive activities, and giveaways. 120 Westheimer Rd. 5:30 p.m.

Alley Theatre ActOut for Noel Coward’s Private Lives

Ticket holders for the Alley Theatre production of Noel Coward’s Private Lives can enjoy a pre-performance mixer with music, socializing, light bites, and drinks. 615 Texas Ave. Reception starts at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, June 6

Pride In Business Celebration Luncheon + After Party

Join the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce for the 2025 Pride In Business Celebration Luncheon + After Party honoring the 10-year anniversary of the marriage equality Supreme Court ruling.

Saturday, June 14

Pride Chorus Houston Presents True Colors

Get ready to rock out with Pride Chorus Houston as they present a bodacious concert that will transport you back to the glory of the 1980s by blending iconic tunes with the vibrant energy of Pride Month. Unity of Houston, 2825 Hillcroft Ave. 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 28

47th Official Houston LGBTQ Pride Festival & Parade

The annual Houston Pride Festival and Parade returns to downtown Houston. As always, the parade is free to attend. Festival opens at 11 a.m. and the parade kicks off at 7 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.