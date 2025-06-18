Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, June 19 – 22

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, June 19

Chloe Star at Pearl Bar

Pearl Bar presents an evening of live music by L.A. singer/songwriter Chloe Star. 4216 Washington Ave. 7 p.m.

Steak Night at George

Come out to George Country Sports Bar and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. There are low-carb and healthy options for those trying to make better food choices. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Free Line Dance Lessons at Neon Boots

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 20

Fruity Friday Bingo Fundraiser

Frost Town Brewing hosts a night of fun and games during Fruity Fridays. All funds raised from sales of Bingo cards will go to the Trans Legal Aid Clinic of Texas. Prizes will be awarded to winners. 100 N. Jackson St. 7 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Watch Party at Houston Eagle

Come cheer on Houston’s own Mistress Isabelle Brooks as Houston Eagle presents a RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars viewing party with host Alexis Nicole Whitney. No cover. 611 Hyde Park Blvd. 7 p.m.

heART&SOUL vol. 137: Feel My Pride

T.R.U.T.H.Project presents the latest edition of the ART&Soul series, Feel My Pride, an open mic evening featuring spoken word, movement, song, and visual art. MATCH, 3400 Main St. 7:30 p.m.

Madonna Celebration at JR’s Houston

Lana Blake hosts a celebration of Madonna’s Ray of Light album and the upcoming release of Veronica Electronica at JR’s Houston. 808 Pacific St. 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 21

Queen Brunch at Chapman & Kirby

Join Chapman & Kirby for Queen Drag Brunch, where you’ll be entertained by some of the most talented performers in the city. 2118 Lamar St. 11:30 a.m.

Put a Ring on It: Celebrating 10 Years of Marriage Equality with FCC Katy

This June marks ten years since marriage equality became the law of the land, and First Christian Church Katy is throwing a celebration to remember. Put a Ring on It is a joyful, affirming event where up to 10 queer couples will receive a free wedding—complete with everything you need to say “I do” in style. 22101 Morton Ranch Rd, Katy.

Montrose Center – Proudly Ever After: Celebrating 10 Years of Marriage Equality

The Montrose Center hosts a joyful, unapologetically queer celebration marking 10 years of marriage equality with a shared wedding ceremony that honors love in all its forms. 401 Branard St. 5:30 p.m.

Discovery Green Flea by Night

Discovery Green presents Flea by Night, supported by Green Mountain Energy. Flea by Night is an open-air market featuring local artisans and small business owners selling vintage, handmade, recycled, repurposed and local goods. 1500 McKinney St. 6 p.m.

Black Minds, Open Hearts Pool Party

Black Minds, Open Hearts presents a space to unwind, be seen, and feel celebrated with other beautiful Black LGBTQ folks in Houston. Location shared on registration. 6 p.m.

Houston Pride Band – Pride Celebrates!

Houston Pride Band presents “Pride Celebrates!” The performance will feature music spanning decades and genres to capture the energy and thrills of our favorite month of the year. MATCH. 8 p.m.

Houston Bears Go Wild at the Ripcord

The Houston Bears will take over the Ripcord and sell Jell-o shots to support Omega House, Out for Education, and Trans Legal Aid Clinic of Texas. 715 Fairview St. 10 p.m.

Eliad Cohen at South Beach Houston

South Beach Houston is excited to welcome back the electrifying DJ Eliad Cohen for an unforgettable night of music, dancing, and PRIDE. 810 Pacific St. 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 22

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. This week, Blackberri hosts shows featuring spectacular performances from Adeciya Iman, Cara Cherie, and Glamstar. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Bailey Bunnie Presents: Tits & Grits-Brunch and Burlesque Show

Get ready, Houston! Tits & Grits is the hottest new LGBTQ Sunday brunch show at Pearl Bar Houston. Hosted by Bailey Bunnie, enjoy burlesque, comedy, and grits loaded with crawfish, lobster, pork, and more. A deliciously bold, queer celebration! 4216 Washington Ave. 3:00 p.m.

Mr. and Miss Impulse Advocacy Pageant

Impulse Group Houston presents the inaugural Mister & Miss Impulse Advocacy Pageant. This event is designed to motivate female illusionists and male leads to use their voices and their talents as advocates in collective action. Warehouse Live, 2600 Travis St. 5 p.m.

ONGOING:

Tamara de Lempicka at MFAH

Museum of Fine Arts Houston presents a major retrospective of the works of Art Deco icon Tamara de Lempicka. Featuring more than 90 works of art, the exhibition traverses Lempicka’s career from her beginnings in Paris to the decade she spent in New York and Los Angeles in the 1940s. Read our story on Tamara de Lempicka here. Caroline Wiess Law Building, 1001 Bissonnet St. Through July 6.

Free Senior Movement Classes at Law Harrington Center

Energize your body and inspire your senses with movement classes, hosted by Rivkah French Choreography and taught by Soren Rivero. The classes will take place from April to June 2025. Law Harrington Senior Living Center, 2222 Cleburne St.

SAVE THE DATE!

Thursday, June 26

Moody Center for the Arts Pride Happy Hour

Celebrate Pride Month at the Moody Center for the Arts annual Pride Happy Hour, featuring a performance by Pride Chorus Houston and an energetic set from DJ Krazzy Kris, as well as complimentary drinks, crafts, and after-hours access to the galleries. 6100 Main Street, MS-480. 5 p.m.

Katy Pride 2nd Birthday Party

Come celebrate Katy Pride turning two with a fun-filled birthday party full of food, dancing, raffles, and good vibes. First Christian Church Katy, 22101 Morton Ranch Rd, Katy. 6:30 p.m.

Friday, June 27

Pride Dance Bash at Freed Community Center

Step into the spotlight at Fierce & Fabulous: Pride Dance Bash! Celebrate Pride Month with an electrifying night of music, dancing, and self-expression. Everyone is welcome. Freed Community Center, 6818 Shadyvilla Ln. 5 p.m.

Rainbow on the Green

Discovery Green presents Rainbow on the Green – True Colors. Get ready to totally rock out with Pride Chorus Houston and emcees Jay Michaels and Dessie Love Blake. 1500 McKinney St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 28

HTX Clay presents Pots and Pride with Ms. Mykie

Celebrate Pride at HTX Clay for a night of handbuilding and high drama! Create your own pottery masterpiece while being served looks, laughs, and live performances by the fabulous Ms. Mykie. 2205 N Main St. 6 p.m.

47th Official Houston LGBTQ Pride Festival & Parade

The annual Houston Pride Festival and Parade returns to downtown Houston. As always, the parade is free to attend. Festival opens at 11 a.m. and the parade kicks off at 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 29

The Montrose Center’s 7th Annual Pride Brunch

Celebrate Pride with good friends, great drinks, and a delicious brunch featuring Houston’s own Mistress Isabelle Brooks and music by DJ Chad Guidry. All funds raised will be donated to the Montrose Center. Heights Social, 1213 W. 20th St. 11 a.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.