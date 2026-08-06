Queer Things to Do in Houston, August 6-August 9

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app. AUGUST 1 – SEPTEMBER 7 (ONGOING) Houston Restaurant Weeks

From August 1 through September 7, some 350 of Houston’s finest restaurants join forces to raise money for the Houston Food Bank. Each location will serve a specially priced, multi-course prix fixe menu. Expect the best Houston restaurants have to offer. Make the most of it at Houston Restaurant Weeks. OutSmart is proud to be a media sponsor of this event. THURSDAY, AUGUST 6 Houston Queer Climbers Meetup

A monthly inclusive climb for queer folks. $15 day passes include rentals and a supportive community vibe, with 25% off ice cream afterward at Cheaters Creamery. Alley Theatre ActOUT: The Girl on the Train

A modern psychological thriller, On the Train follows Rachel as she tries to unravel the complicated story behind a woman’s disappearance. Suffering from blackouts, Rachel can’t trust her own memories. Surrounded by people with plenty to hide, who can she trust? Ticket holders for tonight’s performance can enjoy a pre-show mixer with music, socializing, light bites, and drinks. Alley Theatre.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 8

International DJ Joe Pacheco Houston Debut

South Beach welcomes NYC big-room house DJ Joe Pacheco — known for Winter Party Miami and WorldPride — for his Houston debut. $10 cover through 10 p.m., $20 after; happy hour until 11 p.m. South Beach, 9 p.m.–3:30 a.m. 21+.

Soul Sanctuary HTX x StressFreeUnicorn: The Coloring Picnic

A free outdoor art hang for LGBTQ+ folks only. Coloring supplies provided — bring a blanket and snacks for community creativity. Willow Waterhole Greenway, 4:30–8:30 p.m.