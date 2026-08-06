Queer Things to Do in Houston, August 6-August 9
Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.
Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.
AUGUST 1 – SEPTEMBER 7 (ONGOING)
Houston Restaurant Weeks
From August 1 through September 7, some 350 of Houston’s finest restaurants join forces to raise money for the Houston Food Bank. Each location will serve a specially priced, multi-course prix fixe menu. Expect the best Houston restaurants have to offer. Make the most of it at Houston Restaurant Weeks. OutSmart is proud to be a media sponsor of this event.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 6
Houston Queer Climbers Meetup
A monthly inclusive climb for queer folks. $15 day passes include rentals and a supportive community vibe, with 25% off ice cream afterward at Cheaters Creamery.
Alley Theatre ActOUT: The Girl on the Train
A modern psychological thriller, On the Train follows Rachel as she tries to unravel the complicated story behind a woman’s disappearance. Suffering from blackouts, Rachel can’t trust her own memories. Surrounded by people with plenty to hide, who can she trust? Ticket holders for tonight’s performance can enjoy a pre-show mixer with music, socializing, light bites, and drinks. Alley Theatre.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 8
International DJ Joe Pacheco Houston Debut
South Beach welcomes NYC big-room house DJ Joe Pacheco — known for Winter Party Miami and WorldPride — for his Houston debut. $10 cover through 10 p.m., $20 after; happy hour until 11 p.m. South Beach, 9 p.m.–3:30 a.m. 21+.
Soul Sanctuary HTX x StressFreeUnicorn: The Coloring Picnic
A free outdoor art hang for LGBTQ+ folks only. Coloring supplies provided — bring a blanket and snacks for community creativity. Willow Waterhole Greenway, 4:30–8:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 9
A Nice Indian Boy
Asia Society Texas and Aerial Roots Theatre Company bring Madhuri Shekar’s warm, witty story of love, family, and tradition to Houston, as Naveen introduces his white, Bollywood-loving boyfriend to his Indian American family. Through August 9.
Houston LGBTQ+ Wedding Expo
Rainbow Wedding Network hosts this boutique-style expo connecting couples with LGBTQ+-friendly wedding pros — venues, photographers, caterers, officiants, and more — plus tastings, cocktails, swag bags, and raffle prizes. The Whitehall Houston, 12:30–3:30 p.m.
PFLAG Houston General Meeting
PFLAG Houston’s monthly meeting features a speaker or educational program on issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community, followed by an in-person support circle. Montrose Center, Room 112/113, 2–4:30 p.m.
Community Yoga with Juju @ Montrose Center
Free gentle yoga open to the LGBTQ+ community, part of the Montrose Center’s weekly wellness series to connect mind, body, and chosen family. Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. Sundays in August: 6, 16, 23, and 30 from 9:30-10:30 am.
Sunday Funday at South Beach
A weekly night out with state-of-the-art sound and cooling hydro effects, featuring The Dollhouse Drag Show hosted by Reign LaRue & Adriana LaRue, with resident DJ Atreyu Frausto spinning all night. South Beach, 9 p.m.–2 a.m. 21+.
MONDAY, AUGUST 10
Montrose Monday: Cupcake Decorating at the Montrose Center
A hands-on decorating night — free, social, and sweet. Learn frosting techniques while meeting other LGBTQ+ adults. Montrose Center, Room 107, 6–8 p.m.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 11
Trans and Gender Queer Houston Social: Turning the Frogs Gay
A monthly social for trans, genderqueer, and nonbinary folks and allies, this month featuring an origami frogs night with a tropical foliage theme. Social Beer Garden HTX, 3101 San Jacinto St., 7 p.m.
Save the Date
AUGUST 12
Community Dialogue: Big Pharma @ Montrose Center
A free Zoom discussion exploring LGBTQ+ health, the pharma industry, and access — an educational advocacy program open to all.
Mayor’s Advisory Board on LGBTQ+ Affairs Meeting
The Greater Houston LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce invites community members to attend and share their perspectives on issues affecting the LGBTQIA+ community. Montrose Center or virtually via Microsoft Teams, 6 p.m.
AUGUST 14
Main Street Theater Pride Night + SingOUT Cabaret
A free happy hour followed by a Pride cabaret celebrating queer voices. No ticket needed — RSVP online. Main Street Theater, 2540 Times Blvd, Rice Village, 6:30 p.m. happy hour, 7:30 p.m. show.
AUGUST 15
Kindred Spirits Dance 2026
The Montrose Center’s annual dance draws 500+ LGBTQ+ women and friends for a night of music, benefiting the Center’s LGBTQ+ women’s programs, as part of Pride weekend celebrations. The Ballroom at Bayou Place, August 15: 7–11 p.m. 21+.
Sober & Proud: Zero Proof Pride Bar Crawl
A kickoff to Pride weekend with mocktails, NA tastings, DJs, pop-ups, and Pride swag across 4+ LGBTQ+-affirming Montrose bars. Check-in at Barcode, 817 Fairview St., 2–8 p.m. 21+.
48th Annual Houston Pride Parade
Rescheduled from its original June 6 date due to severe weather and World Cup overlap, the parade steps off for a two-mile route from Montrose Boulevard and Allen Parkway to Milam and Pease streets Downtown. 7 p.m.
Got an LGBTQ event happening in Houston? Free calendar listings and paid promotional packages are available. Send us the details at [email protected].