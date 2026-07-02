Queer Things to Do in Houston, July 2-July 6

Thursday, July 2

Spamilton: An American Parody Catch the last weekend of performances of Spamilton: An American Parody, a comedy with side-splitting humor. The hysterical musical parody tells the story of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s unprecedented rise to fame after his smash hit Hamilton. And enjoy a performance of 21 Chump Street, a mini-musical by Miranda that’s rarely performed. Chump Street, a hidden gem, is both comedy and commentary on the pressures teenagers face while trying to be cool and survive the seriously misguided War on Drugs. The double-feature closes July 3 at Stages, 800 Rosine St., 713-527-0123. stageshouston.com.

July 2: Steak Night at Pearl Bar Spend the holiday weekend at the Pearl Bar. Thursday it’s Steak Night along with Drag Bingo and Show. Score a delicious steak, cooked to order and served with all the sides. Then play Drag Bingo and enjoy a show. That starts at 6 p.m. On Friday, it’s Justin Bieber Night with $200 in prize money for the best Bieber look-alike. 9 p.m. Saturday, it’s DJ Krazzy Kriz spinning tunes at 10 p.m. And on Sunday it’s Crawfish & Beats starting at 3 p.m. That’s all at Pearl Bar. At the Sidepeace Bar next door, Thursday is Steak Night with a drag show starting at 6 p.m. Friday, it’s Krazzy Kris & Friends with special guest DJs at 9 p.m. And Saturday, it’s Lesbian Latin Night starting at 10 p.m. Prices vary. 2811 Washington Avenue.

Friday, July 3

July 3 & 4: Star-Spangled Salute with Ben Chavez and the Houston Symphony The suave, sexy singer Ben Chavez makes his Houston Symphony debut with a two-night Star-Spangled Salute celebration. Houston audiences have seen Chavez in the national tour of Aladdin, and in various Theatre Under the Stars and Houston Grand Opera productions. With Principal POPS Conductor Steven Reineke is at the podium, Chavez and the orchestra is at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion at 8 p.m. on July 3 and at Miller Outdoor Theatre at 8:30 p.m. on July 4. The show at Miller features a fireworks display. The concert has a full set list of rousing patriotic tunes. Covered seating is available to reserve, and hillside seating is first-come-first-serve at both locations. Both concerts are free. houstonsymphony.org Oh, and if that’s not enough Ben Chavez for you, you can hear him sing “God Bless America” at the Houston Astros game on July 5. @daikinpark

Saturday, July 4

4th of July Weekend at South Beach

Montrose’s premier nightclub kicks off Independence Day Weekend with Houston’s own DJ Joe Ross — a five-time winner of OutSmart’s Gayest & Greatest “Favorite Male DJ” award — behind the decks from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Wear your red, white, and blue and expect a packed dance floor and the high-energy atmosphere South Beach is known for. 21+. southbeachhouston.com

The Culture Cookout Hungry Like the Wolf continues it’s popular drag experience with a Culture Cookout Era at 12:30 p.m. Celebrate the cultures, traditions, and music that make up our community. Biconic hosts the event with Dynasty Banks and drag king extraordinaire Cali Gente. Expect a cameo or two and plenty of good food! 920 Studemont St 900.

Sunday, July 5

Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame Don’t let the Disney tag fool you – Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame is a musical made for grownups. You know the story – 15th century, Paris, hunchback Quasimodo’s hidden away by the cruel archdeacon, who’s assisted by a handsome captain of the guard. Along comes a beautiful gypsy girl who enchants them all. As the trio vie for her charms, cruelty and greed show their ugly heads. The undisputed star of the production is Tyce Green who performs as Quasimodo. His voice is nothing short of glorious and his performance as the deformed man with a delicate spirit is spectacular. Presented by Houston Broadway Theatre, The Hunchback of Notre Dame runs daily through July 5. Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas. houstonbroadwaytheatre.org. $52+.

Great Britain Grand Prix & Gristworkz Buffet For one day only the Gristworkz buffet is back, this time it’s brunch style. Starting at 9 a.m., the Great Britain Grand Prix will by shown LIVE on screens while all the really cool people munch on the brunch buffet. Always a welcoming spot for the LGBTQ community, Gristworkz serves up some delicious grub and the Great Britain Grand Prix is plenty entertaining. Check it out. 1504 Chapman. $40. Gristworkz.com

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