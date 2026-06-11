Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, June 11 – 14

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THURSDAY, JUNE 11

Alley Theatre ActOUT: Misery

The Alley Theatre’s beloved LGBTQ+ mixer series returns June 11 for a night that’s equal parts cocktails and psychological terror. ActOUT kicks off at 6:30 PM with music, socializing, light bites, and drinks before the 7:30 PM performance of Stephen King’s Misery. Free with your show ticket — because nothing pairs better with Pride Month than a little captivity drama. tinyurl.com/4rzajj7d



HCDP Pride Happy Hour

The Harris County Democratic Party and guest sponsors host an evening of drinks, community, and Democratic pride at JR’s, Houston’s iconic Pride bar. Special guest sponsors include Judge Jerry Simoneaux (H.C. Probate Court No. 1), Judge Jason Cox (H.C. Probate Court No. 3), Judge Steve Duble (Justice of the Peace Pct. 1, Pl. 2), Judge Shannon Baldwin (H.C. Criminal Court at Law #4), Carlos Aguayo (candidate for H.C. Criminal Court at Law #3), and State Rep. Christina Morales (D-145). The celebration continues at South Beach at 9 p.m. JR’s, 808 Pacific St. 6–8 p.m.

FRIDAY, JUNE 12

Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce: Pride in Business Celebration Luncheon

The Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Pride in Business Celebration Luncheon — the region’s only business-focused Pride Month event and a cornerstone of Houston’s queer professional community. Join fellow business leaders, advocates, and allies at the Hilton Americas, 1600 Lamar St., starting at 10:30 a.m. for a midday celebration that means business — in the best possible way. tinyurl.com/3b5z8suz

Together in Memory: A Pulse Tribute

For queer folks, the dance floor has always been more than a dance floor — it’s where this community found one another, became chosen family, and learned to be fully themselves. Ten years ago, on Latin Night at Pulse, forty-nine of our own were doing exactly that: dancing, laughing, and loving out loud. This tribute holds them close the way the community has always remembered its own — together, saying their names with love. A night that carries joy and grief in the same breath. Come as you are. Side Peace, 2811 Washington Ave. June 12. Doors 9 p.m. RSVP required. Go here to register. free before 11 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 13 Houston Public Library Pride-A-Palooza

The third annual Pride-A-Palooza will be a fun-filled day that includes a family story time followed by Pride-themed arts-and-crafts activities. tinyurl.com/j2cezw2b Chase the Rainbow: Stride with Pride 5K

Katy Pride is celebrating community, inclusion, and Pride at this 5K run while helping raise funds and awareness for their mission. tinyurl.com/3fmcaa9r SAVE THE DATE

Thursday, June 18: Katy Pride: Bases Loaded with Pride

Join Katy Pride for an evening of fun as they celebrate three years with food, drinks, music, raffles, and more. tinyurl.com/3med4ftj

Friday, June 19: Meow Wolf Houston: Adulti-Verse

Step through the rainbow portal into the multiverse while enjoying stellar drag performances with Queen Persephone and an incredible lineup featuring Sauvignon Blanca, Sinema Larue, and DJ Chopped Liver.

tinyurl.com/3hwxbpkd

Saturday, June 20: El Tiempo Cantina Pride Drag Brunch

Tara Dion presents a Pride Drag Brunch at El Tiempo Cantina in the heart of Montrose. Enjoy a delicious brunch with an all-star drag show and tunes by DJ Stupid Bi**h. tinyurl.com/p5s24k32

Saturday, June 27: Pride Comedy Show at The Den Comedy Club

Two shows, one night, zero straight headliners. On Saturday, June 27 at 6 PM and 8 PM, The Den Comedy Club brings together at least five queer performers per show, headlined by Roxy Castillo (recently named Best Comedian in Austin), Arielle Isaac Norman (co-host of Gender Fluids), and Janan Araujo-Siam (Netflix Is a Joke Fest 2026 and OutSmart‘s very own Gayest & Greatest 2025). tinyurl.com/y6xdsh48

Saturday, June 27: Sober & Proud: A Houston Zero Proof Pride Crawl️

This event will take over Montrose with a high-vibe, non-alcoholic Pride bar crawl featuring handcrafted mocktails, cali-sober drinks, and pop-ups. tinyurl.com/z86ybkef