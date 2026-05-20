Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, May 21 – 24

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.

Thursday, May 21

Alyssa Edwards – Thanks For Everything Tour

Drag queen Alyssa Edwards brings her “To RuPaul, Thanks for Everything” tour to Houston’s House of Blues. 1204 Caroline St. 7 p.m.

Free Line Dance Lessons at Neon Boots

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Mari’s Hotbox at Ripcord

Ripcord Houston presents Mari’s Hotbox, an ’80s-themed show hosted by Mari Jane, with Maria Maria, Roslynn Aphrodite Alexander, ChloeCrawfors Ross, and Delulu. 715 Fairview St. 11 p.m.

Friday, May 22

Fruity Friday Bingo and Food Drive at Frost Town Brewing

Frost Town Brewing hosts Fruity Friday Bingo. This week, the Bingo Boys are collecting non-perishable food items for Montrose Grace Place. The first card is free, and proceeds from additional card sales benefit Trans Legal Aid Clinic Texas. 1719 Ruiz St. 7 p.m.

RPDR All Stars Watch Party at Varsity Bar

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is back with Season 11, and Hanna Santanna hosts a viewing party each week at Varsity Bar, 611 Hyde Park Blvd. 7 p.m.

The T.R.U.T.H.Project presents heART&SOUL 144: Pleasure Principle

The T.R.U.T.H.Project presents heART&SOUL, one of the longest-running queer-centered open mics in the country. This month a special Art & Pleasure experience, co-hosted by Preechkid and Josie Pickens. The DeLUXE Theater, 3300 Lyons Ave. 7:30 p.m.

The Room Presents: Strut

The Room Bar & Lounge presents Strut, a night of drag power and performance featuring Kali Brooks, Liana K. Frost, Artemis Hunter, and Alaina Del Mar. 4915 FM 2920 Rd, Spring. 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 23

Name and Gender Marker Change Clinic at the Montrose Center

Volunteer attorneys with the Trans Legal Aid Clinic Texas will assist in preparing the documents needed to update your name and/or gender marker on identifying documents (driver’s license, passport, birth certificate, etc.). Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 11 a.m.

Houston Queer Film Showcase at Pearl Bar

TFF, Aryka Productions, and Lez Noire host a Queer Film Showcase at Pearl Bar in celebration of queer cinema, independent filmmaking, and the beginning of Pride Month. 7 p.m.

Join host and MC Preston Steamed for Barcode Houston‘s monthly alternative showcase Preston’s Cabinet of Curiosity. This month’s cabinet features Glitter LaRue, Arson Annalee Naylor, Purplee, and Wilhelmina Guess. 817 Fairview St. 8 p.m. DJ Joshua Ruiz at South Beach Houston

South Beach Houston hosts The White Party, featuring DJ Joshua Ruiz. Whire attire is encouraged. DJ Joe Ross opens. 810 Pacific St. 11 p.m.

Sunday, May 24

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. This week, Annalee Naylor hosts shows featuring spectacular performances from Lila DuBois, Petty Brooks, and Edna Anderson. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Play Nightlife Memorial Day Weekend White Party

Play Nightlife hosts an All White Party celebrating Memorial Day Weekend. With DJ Brice on the Play side, and DJ Jimmy D at Pause. 2409 Grant St. 10 p.m.

ONGOING

FAT HAM at 4th Wall Theatre

Derek Charles Livingston directs FAT HAM, a reimagining of Hamlet at 4th Wall Theatre starring Tyler Ray Lewis as Juicy. Read our coverage of FAT HAM. 1824 Spring St. Through May 23.

Ensemble Theatre – Who All Over There?

The Ensemble Theatre presents Who All Over There? Inspired by the classic Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, the PG-13 comedy shines a light on the story of what happens when cultures clash in the name of love in today’s times. 3535 Main St. Through May 31.

SAVE THE DATE

Thursday, May 28

Out@TUTS for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Following the performance of Theatre Under The Stars’ Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, stick around for Out@TUTS, a reception for LGBTQ theatergoers and friends featuring light bites, drink specials, and live music. Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 31

Pride Week Kickoff Drag Brunch

Start your Pride Week celebration with a fabulous drag brunch hosted by Queen Persephone, featuring Rachel B*tchface and Teresa LaRue. Hilton Houston Plaza/Medical Center, 6633 Travis St. 1 p.m.

Wednesday, June 3

International Pride Orchestra Benefit Concert

The orchestra’s Texas debut concert benefits the Montrose Center. Enjoy music that speaks to perseverance and joy from composers including Leonard Bernstein, Carlos Simon, and Gabriella Lena Frank. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 6

48th Annual Houston Pride 365 Festival and Parade

Pride Houston 365’s 48th Annual Pride Festival and Parade kicks off at Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby St. The festival opens at 11 a.m. Parade begins at 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 7

The Montrose Center 8th Annual Pride Brunch

Now in its eighth year, Pride Brunch directly supports the Montrose Center’s life-changing programs, including mental health care, housing, HIV services, youth programming, and senior support. Early Bird pricing is available through May 15. Puttery, 1818 Washington Ave. 11 a.m.

Friday, June 12

Pride in Business Celebration Luncheon

The Greater Houston LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Pride in Business Luncheon, the region’s premier and only business-focused Pride Month event. Hilton Americas, 1600 Lamar St. 10:30 a.m.