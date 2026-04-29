Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, April 30 – May 3

7 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.

Thursday, April 30

Pride Night at Houston Grand Opera for The Barber of Seville

Houston Grand Opera hosts Pride Night for The Barber of Seville. Celebrate community with a 50% off BOGO ticket offer using the code BOGOPRIDE at checkout. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 7:30 p.m.

Steak Night at George

Come out to George Country Sports Bar and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Free Line Dance Lessons at Neon Boots

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 1

OutSmart Mixer at Gristworkz

Meet local queer vendors featured in OutSmart‘s April issue including The Metallic Sunflower Foundation, Michael’s Cookie Jar, Event Elementz, and Bamboo Bay Rum. Enjoy cold drinks, good food, and happy hour specials. Gristworkz, 1504 Chapman St. 4 p.m.

Fruity Friday Bingo at Frost Town Brewing

Frost Town Brewing hosts Fruity Friday Bingo. The first card is free, and proceeds from additional card sales benefit Trans Legal Aid Clinic Texas. 1719 Ruiz St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 2

Boozy Brunch at Montrose Country Club

Montrose Country Club hosts a bottomless boozy brunch, with unlimited mimosas, screwdrivers, bloody Marys, and juices, as well as an appetizer and entree. Brunch beats by DJ KioKio. 202 Tuam St. 11 a.m.

Movie and Musical Era Drag Brunch at Hungry Like the Wolf

Biconic hosts a drag brunch featuring performances by Fae Talitea, La”Darius Mirage Jackson, and Violet S’Arbleu. Hungry Like the Wolf, 920 Studemont St. 12:30 p.m.

Fed Up! Drag Benefit Fundraiser at Feisty Collective

Biconic hosts a fundraiser for The Rainbow Pantry Project, fighting food insecurity in the Houston area. Scheduled performers include Chloe Knox, Reed Harder, Beau Vine, and Skai Nova. The Feisty Collective, 1901 Lawrence St. 7:30 p.m.

Tribal and Cumbia Night at Pearl Bar

DJ Rosez curates a night of Tribal and Cumbia music at Pearl Bar, featuring a best-dressed contest to win tickets to see DJ Rosa Pistola at Art Club HTX. 4216 Washington Ave. 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 3

Austin’s IML Sendoff Party at Frost Town Brewing

Bring a dish Frost Town Brewing to share family-style and send Austin off to International Mr. Leather in Chicago. $10 suggested donation. 2 p.m.

Cumbia & Tequila at Los Robles

Los Robles Bar and Grill hosts Cumbia & Tequila, featuring performances by Viva Vidalia, Juniper, and Britney Luna. 10444 Hempstead Rd. Live band at 4 p.m. Drag show 8 p.m.

ONGOING

“Frida: The Making of an Icon” at MFAH

The eagerly anticipated exhibition “Frida: The Making of an Icon” is on view at the Museum of Fine Art Houston through May 17. Read our story about the show here. 1001 Bissonnet St.

SAVE THE DATE

Monday, May 4

A Birthday Celebration Toast to Monica Roberts

The Mahogany Project presents a celebration of the life and legacy of Houston icon, GLAAD Award-winning blogger, writer, and advocate for transgender human rights Monica Roberts. Sesh Coworking, 2808 Caroline St. 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 9

Haus of Dolls Drag Brunch at Hungry Like the Wolf

Chevelle Brooks hosts Haus of Dolls, a monthly drag brunch at Hungry Like the Wolf. This month’s performers include Kemiyah Depree, Rene B*tchface, and Adriana LaRue. 920 Studemont St. 12:30 p.m.

HRC Houston Dinner 2026

Human Rights Campaign Houston hosts the annual Houston Dinner. This year’s theme is “Community Equals Power.” Marriott Marquis, 777 Walker St. 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 6

48th Annual Houston Pride 365 Festival and Parade

Pride Houston 365’s 48th Annual Pride Festival and Parade kicks off at Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby St. The festival opens at 11 a.m. Parade begins at 5 p.m.