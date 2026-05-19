Equality Texas Launches “Pride with Purpose” Campaign

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Texas is launching a statewide fundraising campaign amid growing financial challenges for LGBTQ organizations nationwide.

The initiative, called Pride with Purpose, officially launches June 1 and is designed as a team-based fundraising competition encouraging community members to raise money in support of LGBTQ Texans.

Equality Texas said the campaign comes as LGBTQ nonprofits face declining support from foundations and corporate partners, particularly following anti-DEI backlash and shifts in national funding priorities.

“At the national level, for every $100 foundations were investing in organizations, only about .23 was going toward LGBTQ+ orgs and causes,” said Equality Texas CEO Brad Pritchett in a statement, adding that funding has “declined significantly since the start of Trump’s second term.”

According to Equality Texas, some foundations have shut down, eliminated LGBTQ funding portfolios, shifted focus to other issue areas, or stopped funding work in Texas altogether. The organization also cited a decline in corporate support tied to backlash against diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

The Pride with Purpose campaign encourages teams to compete in fundraising efforts throughout Pride Month, with prizes available for top participants.

Equality Texas said funds raised through the campaign will support statewide programs, education initiatives, advocacy work, and community resources for LGBTQ Texans.

Founded in 1978, Equality Texas is the state’s largest statewide LGBTQ advocacy organization. The group works to advance equality through public policy, political engagement, education, and community outreach supporting LGBTQ Texans across the state.

More information about joining or creating a fundraising team is available at equalitytexas.org/pwp.