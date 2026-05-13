Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, May 14 – 17

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Thursday, May 14

Out in Tech Monthly Mixer at the Ion

Out in Tech hosts a monthly mixer for LGBTQ people and allies working in tech. Second Draught at the Ion Innovation Hub, 4201 Main St. 7 p.m.

Friday, May 15

RPDR All Stars Watch Party at Play Nightlife

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is back with Season 11, and Rachel B*tchface hosts a viewing party each week at Play Nightlife, 2409 Grant St. 7 p.m.

Rip & Beth Look-Alike Contest at Neon Boots

To celebrate the launch of the new Paramount Plus series Dutton Ranch, Neon Boots is hosting a Rip and Beth look-alike contest. Come dressed as one of the characters and get a free drink. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7 p.m.

Bear Camp at Rainbow Ranch

The Houston Bears head into the “wilderness” to reconnect with nature. The weekend includes food, drinks, swimming, and lots of fun. Through Sunday. Rainbow Ranch, Groesbeck, TX.

Saturday, May 16

20th Annual Empty Bowls Houston

Empty Bowls Houston returns for the 20th Annual event benefitting the Houston Food Bank. Attendees browse 1,500-plus one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted bowls made and donated by Houston area ceramists and craft artists, which are available for a donation to the Houston Food Bank of $25 per bowl. Silver Street Studios at Sawyer Yards, 2000 Edwards St. 10 a.m.

Drag Brunch at the Punch

Punch Line Houston hosts Drag Brunch, hosted by Kara Dion and featuring performances by Hun’ee B, Chloe Knox, and Tommie Ross. 1204 Caroline St. 11 a.m.

Ernie’s Annual Eurovision Viewing Party at Montrose Country Club

Take part in Europe’s biggest broadcast event with Houston legend Ernie Manouse, who hosts his annual Eurovision Song Contest Viewing Party. Montrose Country Club, 202 Tuam St. 1 p.m.

Misfits Flirt and Float Pool Party at Club Houston

Misfits Houston host Flirt and Float, a poolside experience where the energy is high and the flirting is effortless. Club Houston, 2205 Fannin St. 4 p.m.

Space City Rugby Ruck & Tuck Pride Drag Show

Space City Rugby returns with another unforgettable night of drag, energy, and community. Pause Bar, 2409 Grant St. 7 p.m.

DJ Danny Verde Presents Supamessive at Rich’s Houston

International DJ and Producer Danny Verde brings his new Supamessive party to Rich’s Houston. Immerse yourself in a journey of melodic techno, thunderous tech house, and tribal sexy beats. 2401 San Jacinto St. 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 17

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. This week, Blackberri hosts shows featuring spectacular performances from Adeciya Iman, Adriana LaRue, and Alexxa Oasis. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

ONGOING

FAT HAM at 4th Wall Theatre

Derek Charles Livingston directs FAT HAM, a reimagining of Hamlet at 4th Wall Theatre starring Tyler Ray Lewis as Juicy. Read our coverage of FAT HAM. 1824 Spring St. Through May 23.

Final Weekend: “Frida: The Making of an Icon” at MFAH

The eagerly anticipated exhibition “Frida: The Making of an Icon” is on view at the Museum of Fine Art Houston through May 17. Read our story about the show here. 1001 Bissonnet St.

SAVE THE DATE

Monday, May 18

Drag at the River Oaks Theatre

Rachel B*tchface is back with Drag at the River Oaks Theatre, and this time with a message of hope. The cast also features Keymiyah Dupree and Chevelle Brooks. 2009 W Gray St. 8 p.m.

Friday, May 22

The T.R.U.T.H.Project presents heART&SOUL 144: Pleasure Principle

The T.R.U.T.H.Project presents heART&SOUL, one of the longest-running queer-centered open mics in the country. This month a special Art & Pleasure experience, co-hosted by Preechkid and Josie Pickens. The DeLUXE Theater, 3300 Lyons Ave. 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 23

Houston Queer Film Showcase at Pearl Bar

TFF, Aryka Productions, and Lez Noire host a Queer Film Showcase at Pearl Bar in celebration of queer cinema, independent filmmaking, and the beginning of Pride Month. 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 31

Pride Week Kickoff Drag Brunch

Start your Pride Week celebration with a fabulous drag brunch hosted by Queen Persephone, featuring Rachel B*tchface and Teresa LaRue. Hilton Houston Plaza/Medical Center, 6633 Travis St. 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 6

48th Annual Houston Pride 365 Festival and Parade

Pride Houston 365’s 48th Annual Pride Festival and Parade kicks off at Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby St. The festival opens at 11 a.m. Parade begins at 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 7

The Montrose Center 8th Annual Pride Brunch

Now in its eighth year, Pride Brunch directly supports the Montrose Center’s life-changing programs, including mental health care, housing, HIV services, youth programming, and senior support. Early Bird pricing is available through May 15. Puttery, 1818 Washington Ave. 11 a.m.

Friday, June 12

Pride in Business Celebration Luncheon

The Greater Houston LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Pride in Business Luncheon, the region’s premier and only business-focused Pride Month event. Hilton Americas, 1600 Lamar St. 10:30 a.m.