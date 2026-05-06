Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, May 7 – 10

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Thursday, May 7

Alley Theatre ActOUT for August Wilson’s Fences

Ticket holders for the May 7 performance of August Wilson’s Fences can enjoy a pre-performance mixer with music, socializing, light bites, and drinks. Alley Theatre, 615 Texas Ave. 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 8

Fruity Friday Lotería

Fruity Friday is back at Frost Town Brewing with a new game: Lotería. Cards are $1 each, and proceeds go to Triple A Alliance’s top surgery fund. 1719 Ruiz St. 7 p.m.

RPDR All Stars Watch Party at JR’s

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is back with Season 11, and Adriana LaRue hosts a viewing party each week at JR’s Bar and Grill. 808 Pacific St. 7 p.m.

Beso at Pearl Bar

Pearl Bar presents Beso. DJs Von Kiss and Raqqcity spin a variety of Latin music including Regaeton, Latin EDM, Perreo, Cumbias and more. 4216 Washington Ave. 9 p.m.

Freddie Party at Rich’s Houston

Rich’s Houston presents Freddie Party, with host Adriana LaRue. Featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race legends Sasha Colby and Naomi Smalls, with DJs Amarji King and Rosez on the decks. 2401 San Jacinto St. 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 9

Haus of Dolls Drag Brunch at Hungry Like the Wolf

Chevelle Brooks hosts Haus of Dolls, a monthly drag brunch at Hungry Like the Wolf. This month’s performers include Kemiyah Depree, Rene B*tchface, and Adriana LaRue. 920 Studemont St. 12:30 p.m.

HRC Houston Dinner 2026

Human Rights Campaign Houston hosts the annual Houston Dinner. This year’s theme is “Community Equals Power.” Marriott Marquis, 777 Walker St. 5 p.m.

Benefit Night for Robert’s Lafitte

Robert’s Lafitte, the oldest continuously-operating gay bar in Texas needs the community’s help to pay for urgently needed repairs. The evening features the Ladies of Lafitte’s, a show open to all entertainers, an auction, and drink specials. 2501 Ave. Q, Galveston. 8 p.m.

Karsten Sollors at South Beach Houston

South Beach Houston presents International producer/DJ Karsten Sollors. Resident DJ Joe Ross opens at 9. 810 Pacific St. 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 10

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents the Disney Edition of Sunday Service Drag Brunch. This week, Blackberri hosts shows featuring spectacular performances from Cara Cherie, Mari Jane, and Barry Mii Dandy. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

ONGOING

FAT HAM at 4th Wall Theatre

Derek Charles Livingston directs FAT HAM, a reimagining of Hamlet at 4th Wall Theatre starring Tyler Ray Lewis as Juicy. Read our coverage of FAT HAM. 1824 Spring St. Through May 23.

“Frida: The Making of an Icon” at MFAH

The eagerly anticipated exhibition “Frida: The Making of an Icon” is on view at the Museum of Fine Art Houston through May 17. Read our story about the show here. 1001 Bissonnet St.

SAVE THE DATE

Saturday, May 16

20th Annual Empty Bowls Houston

Empty Bowls Houston returns for the 20th Annual event benefitting the Houston Food Bank. Attendees browse 1,500-plus one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted bowls made and donated by Houston area ceramists and craft artists, which are available for a donation to the Houston Food Bank of $25 per bowl. Silver Street Studios at Sawyer Yards, 2000 Edwards St. 10 a.m.

Saturday, May 23

Houston Queer Film Showcase at Pearl Bar

TFF, Aryka Productions, and Lez Noire host a Queer Film Showcase at Pearl Bar in celebration of queer cinema, independent filmmaking, and the beginning of Pride Month. 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 31

Pride Week Kickoff Drag Brunch

Start your Pride Week celebration with a fabulous drag brunch hosted by Queen Persephone, featuring Rachel B*tchface and Teresa LaRue. Hilton Houston Plaza/Medical Center, 6633 Travis St. 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 6

48th Annual Houston Pride 365 Festival and Parade

Pride Houston 365’s 48th Annual Pride Festival and Parade kicks off at Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby St. The festival opens at 11 a.m. Parade begins at 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 7

The Montrose Center 8th Annual Pride Brunch

Now in its eighth year, Pride Brunch directly supports the Montrose Center’s life-changing programs, including mental health care, housing, HIV services, youth programming, and senior support. Early Bird pricing is available through May 15. Puttery, 1818 Washington Ave. 11 a.m.