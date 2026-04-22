Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, April 23 – 26

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Thursday, April 23

Out@TUTS for Monty Python’s Spamalot

Theatre Under The Stars’ Out@TUTS reception for LGBTQ theatergoers and friends features light bites, drink specials, and live music. Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St.. 7:30 p.m.

Steak Night at George

Come out to George Country Sports Bar and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Free Line Dance Lessons at Neon Boots

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 24

Art Factory Houston Presents Cabaret

Art Factory Houston transforms into the Kit Kat Club of 1920s Berlin in the company’s 10th-season opener. Through May 29. 1125 Providence St. Show times vary.

Pride Houston 365 Presents Sapphic Garden at Pearl Bar

Join Pride Houston 365 at Pearl Bar for Sapphic Garden, an immersive night of music, mystery, and limitless connection. Sounds by DJ Tapowt, DJ Rosez, and DJ Martian Marley. 4216 Washington Ave. 9 p.m.

South Beach Houston – Mistress Isabelle Brooks Presents Discord Addams and Mia Starr

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 18 superstars Discord Addams and Mia Starr join Mistress Isabelle Brooks at South Beach Houston for an unforgettable night of foolishness, chaos, and entertainment. 810 Pacific St. Midnight.

Saturday, April 25

UH LGBTQ Alumni Network Presents Drag Brunch Extravaganza

The UH LGBTQ Network presents a Drag Brunch Extravaganza at NettBar. Sauvignon Blanca emcees, woth performances by Barry Mii Dandy and Mari Jane. 4504 Nett St. 12 p.m.

Montrose Center’s “Empowering Our Future” Gala

The Montrose Center presents an enchanting evening of celebration and community, turning the page toward a new chapter—one where every identity shines and every young person feels seen, supported, and empowered. The Ballroom at Bayou Place, 500 Texas Ave. 7 p.m.

Houston Gaymers April Takeover at Ripcord

Ripcord Houston hosts the Houston Gaymers for their monthly takeover featuring video games, Jell-o shots, social minigame, and more. 715 Fairview St. 7 p.m.

Rich’s Houston Presents Megawoof America

Megawoof is back at Rich’s Houston and they’re coming in harder, sweatier, and beefier than ever. Special guest DJ Glovibes, with guest gogos Teagan, Valentino, Ken Doll, Rider, and Papi. 2401 San Jacinto St. 9 p.m.

Sunday, April 26

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. This week, Blackberri hosts shows featuring spectacular performances from Dynasty Banks, Jazelle Barbie Royale, and Adriana LaRue. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

ONGOING

“Frida: The Making of an Icon” at MFAH

The eagerly anticipated exhibition “Frida: The Making of an Icon” is on view at the Museum of Fine Art Houston through May 17. Read our story about the show here. 1001 Bissonnet St.

SAVE THE DATE

Wednesday, April 29

It Is Not the Homosexual Who Is Perverse, But the Society in Which He Lives Screening

Big Queer Picture Show presents a free screening of the iconic 1971 queer film by German filmmaker Rosa von Praunheim. POST Houston, 401 Franklin St. 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 30

Pride Night at Houston Grand Opera for The Barber of Seville

Houston Grand Opera hosts Pride Night for The Barber of Seville. Celebrate community with a 50% off BOGO ticket offer using the code BOGOPRIDE at checkout.

Saturday, May 2

Fed Up! Drag Benefit Fundraiser at Feisty Collective

Biconic hosts a fundraiser for The Rainbow Pantry Project, fighting food insecurity in the Houston area. Scheduled performers include Chloe Knox, Reed Harder, Beau Vine, and Skai Nova. The Feisty Collective, 1901 Lawrence St. 7:30 p.m.

Monday, May 4

A Birthday Celebration Toast to Monica Roberts

The Mahogany Project presents a celebration of the life and legacy of Houston icon, GLAAD Award-winning blogger, writer, and advocate for transgender human rights Monica Roberts. Sesh Coworking, 2808 Caroline St. 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 9

Haus of Dolls Drag Brunch at Hungry Like the Wolf

Chevelle Brooks hosts Haus of Dolls, a monthly drag brunch at Hungry Like the Wolf. This month’s performers include Kemiyah Depree, Rene B*tchface, and Adriana LaRue. 920 Studemont St. 12:30 p.m.

HRC Houston Dinner 2026

Human Rights Campaign Houston hosts the annual Houston Dinner. This year’s theme is “Community Equals Power.” Marriott Marquis, 777 Walker St. 5 p.m.