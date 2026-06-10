PRIDE HOUSTON 365: 48th Annual Festival + Parade

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Pride Houston 365’s 48th Annual Festival brought its “Limitless” celebration to downtown Houston on Saturday, June 6, with a day of music, community programming, and LGBTQ visibility. While the festival continued as planned, severe weather and flooding conditions forced organizers to cancel the Saturday evening parade.

Throughout the day, severe thunderstorms passing through the Houston area caused flash flooding and raised safety concerns. Pride Houston 365’s board of directors announced the postponement on social media.

“With heavy hearts, and out of concern for the safety of our community, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the 2026 Pride Houston 365 Parade due to severe weather and flooding conditions,” the organization said in a statement.

The festival itself opened at 11 a.m. and featured an entertainment lineup including Big Freedia, Dawn Richard, Ha Sizzle, DJ Whitney Day, Cee Watts, Amarji King, DJ Dive, and Geovanni Pacheco. Throughout the day, attendees gathered for performances, speeches, and community moments celebrating Houston’s LGBTQ community.

One of the day’s most meaningful moments came around 2 p.m., when trans leaders were invited to the stage to speak about the dangers transgender people continue to face. As Houston’s LGBTQ community continues to mourn the loss of Persia Amarra Conway, a 33-year-old transgender woman whose life was taken, the speakers’ presence served as a reminder of why visibility, support, and advocacy remain essential.

The moment linked celebration with the ongoing work of protecting transgender people, especially trans women of color. Avery Belyeu, Joelle Espeut, Jevon Martin, Rose Daphne, and Daron Perez addressed the crowd, offering words of urgency, visibility, and community care. The Montrose Center also helped distribute trans Pride flags to attendees, making the moment visibly resonant across the festival grounds.

Several elected officials also addressed attendees throughout the day. Councilmember Mario Castillo and City Controller Chris Hollins spoke on stage, while State Representative Jolanda “Jo” Jones commended Pride Houston 365 for its commitment to creating an inclusive environment for LGBTQ people across Houston. Additionally, LGBTQ Judge Shannon Baldwin (Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 4) spoke about LGBTQ inclusion in the courts. Pride Houston 365 also recognized local photographer Nora Dayton during the festival’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, presenting her with a $1,000 check in acknowledgment of her work. Organizers said they are working with city officials and community partners to reschedule the parade. According to Pride Houston 365, the organization has spoken with the Mayor’s Office and received support from the community and political representatives as it explores new dates. The group plans to hold a roundtable discussion with stakeholders to review potential rescheduling options between July 19 and October 31.

Although the parade did not take place as planned, the festival still offered a day of public celebration, advocacy, and connection. From the main stage to the trans visibility moment to the recognition of local community contributors, Pride Houston 365’s “Limitless” theme reflected a citywide Pride season shaped not only by joy, but by resilience.