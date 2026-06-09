PhotosPride 2026

PRIDE HOUSTON® 365: 48th Annual Festival + Parade

June 6, 2026

Photo of Nora Dayton Nora DaytonJune 9, 2026Last Updated: June 10, 2026
Less than a minute

Pride Houston 365’s 48th Annual Festival turned downtown into a public portrait of LGBTQ visibility. Attendees arrived in expressive Pride fashion, carrying rainbow, trans Pride, and other community flags that reflected the range of identities gathered in celebration and solidarity. Even as severe weather later postponed the evening parade, the festival grounds made their own statement, with Houston’s LGBTQ community showing up in color, style, and resilience.

Photo of Nora Dayton Nora DaytonJune 9, 2026Last Updated: June 10, 2026
Less than a minute
Photo of Nora Dayton

Nora Dayton

Nora Dayton is a leading voice behind the lens, documenting Houston’s most significant social and political movements. Her powerful body of work has earned Dayton a Gayest & Greatest Award for Favorite Female Community Photographer.
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