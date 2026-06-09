PRIDE HOUSTON® 365: 48th Annual Festival + Parade

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Pride Houston 365’s 48th Annual Festival turned downtown into a public portrait of LGBTQ visibility. Attendees arrived in expressive Pride fashion, carrying rainbow, trans Pride, and other community flags that reflected the range of identities gathered in celebration and solidarity. Even as severe weather later postponed the evening parade, the festival grounds made their own statement, with Houston’s LGBTQ community showing up in color, style, and resilience.