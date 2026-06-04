Persia Amarra Conway Candlelight Vigil

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Community members gathered at the Montrose Center on Tuesday, June 2, to remember Persia Amarra Conway, a 33-year-old transgender woman whose life was taken far too soon.

“Persia Amarra Conway was loved. Persia Amarra Conway mattered. Persia Amarra Conway deserved to grow old, to chase her dreams, and to live the beautiful life she envisioned for herself,” her mother, Michelle, shared.

To those who knew and loved her, Persia was kind-hearted, funny, fearless, and a light in every room. The vigil offered space for grief, remembrance, and solidarity as Houston’s LGBTQ community mourned another life lost to violence against transgender women, particularly trans women of color.

Advocates and community leaders paid their respects, including Jevon Martin of FLUX Houston; Avery Belyeu, CEO of the Montrose Center; Atlantis Narcisse, founder of Save Our Sisters United and Q.U.E.E.N.s of Houston; and Emmett Morales-Yoon, among others.