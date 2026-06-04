Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, June 4-June 8

Friday, June 5: 5th Annual Houston Trans Pride

The Monica Roberts Resource Center celebrates the beauty, resilience, and power of the trans community at its 5th Annual Houston Trans Pride — hosted by Kenia Gallardo with music by DJ 7VEN & GNDRBNDR. Join the party on Friday, June 5 at 7 PM at 2409 Grant St. tinyurl.com/mcdwwcz4

Friday, June 5: Super Soak-Her Pool Party

Hosted by the incomparable Queen Persephone, this Pride poolside extravaganza brings together fierce drag, nonstop entertainment, and all the chaotic summer energy you deserve. Performances by Laisha LaRue, Reign LaRue, Mari Jane, and Rene B*tchface. Friday, June 5. tinyurl.com/yd8mpxec

Friday, June 5: LesbianLand Sapphic Hour at Avant Garden

This pre-Eden Pride mix and mingle is made for women who love women — gather at Avant Garden on Friday, June 5 for good vibes courtesy of Jiggee and Missy before the night really gets going. tinyurl.com/bdcdm88c

Friday, June 5: Eden: Pride Houston 365 Official Girl+ Party

Pride Houston 365 presents Eden — a raw, female-fueled Pride Weekend party with no filters and no apologies. An all-female DJ lineup drives the night: DJ CeeWatts, DJ Drea, DJ Finesse, and DJ Maiya Papaya, backed by powerhouse performance artists, Vegas glamour, and full Houston attitude. Friday, June 5. Dress like the lights are watching. tinyurl.com/mr6apyr4

SATURDAY, JUNE 6

Saturday, June 6: The 48th Annual Houston Pride 365 Festival & Parade

Celebrate Houston’s vibrant LGBTQ+ community with live entertainment, local and national talent, immersive activations, community vendors, and unforgettable Pride experiences — followed by the nation’s largest nighttime Pride parade. Doors open 11 AM. The party goes until 10 PM. Be there. Tickets & info: pridehouston.org

Saturday, June 6: “We Are” Brazoria County Pride Festival

Brazoria County Pride hosts its annual festival, this year themed “WE ARE,” celebrating the many voices, identities, and stories that make the community strong, vibrant, and united. The free, family-friendly event features live entertainment, local vendors, community resources, bounce houses, a pet parade, a sensory area, free health screenings, story time, a 100-ft LGBTQ+ Wall of Flags, and a display of Texas’ Largest Pride Flag. A.A. MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. tinyurl.com/3kx4sux3

SUNDAY, JUNE 7

Sunday, June 7: Montrose Center Pride Brunch

The Montrose Center’s eighth annual Pride Brunch — the biggest in Texas — returns Sunday, June 7 at Puttery at Sawyer Yards (1818 Washington Ave.). Last year’s sold-out event drew 550-plus guests. This year, RuPaul’s Drag Race record-holder Silky Nutmeg Ganache headlines live, with DJ Chad Guidry (OutSmart’s “Gayest & Greatest DJ”) on the decks for his sixth straight Pride Brunch. Proceeds support the Montrose Center’s mental-health, housing, HIV, youth, and senior programs.

This one sells out. tinyurl.com/pridebrunch2026

Sunday, June 7: Pride Drag Brunch at Improv Houston

Jorgeous, a RuPaul’s Drag Race star, headlines a Pride-soaked brunch with high-energy moves and bold glam. Hosted by Chevelle Brooks, it’s a feel-good, love-out-loud celebration full of fierce fun. tinyurl.com/3kdch738