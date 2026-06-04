Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, June 4-June 8
Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.
Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.
THURSDAY, JUNE 4
Thursday, June 4: The 3rd Annual Pride Celebration
And Cancer Fundraiser for Sonny at BeYOUtiful Anti-Aging Studio
Join us for this Thursday, June 4th from 4:30–7:00 PM at 314 E 13th St, Houston, TX 77008 — and make a real difference while you party! Every guest receives complimentary tox, and all proceeds raised go directly to benefit Sonny, a beloved member of our team who is courageously battling cancer. We’re hosting a blood drive from 2:00–5:30 PM, where donors will receive 10 units of free tox and a World Cup FIFA shirt just for giving. Come celebrate Pride, support a great cause, and help us show Sonny how much love our community has to give! tinyurl.com/bdd266p8
FRIDAY, JUNE 5
Friday, June 5: Main Street Theater Pride Night: Sinners & Saints
On June 5, Main Street Theater hosts Pride Night featuring a happy hour and SingOUT Cabaret before the evening’s performance of Sinners & Saints, starring Houston favorite Tamara Siler. The show spans gospel, Broadway, and some of her most iconic H-town roles — with musical direction by Steven Jones, direction by Andrew Ruthven, and whispers of a surprise guest. Sacred, sinful, and the perfect way to kick off Pride Month. OutSmart is a proud media sponsor of Pride Night. tinyurl.com/34y4w6ak
Thursday, June 11: Alley Theatre ActOUT: Misery
The Alley Theatre’s beloved LGBTQ+ mixer series returns June 11 for a night that’s equal parts cocktails and psychological terror. ActOUT kicks off at 6:30 PM with music, socializing, light bites, and drinks before the 7:30 PM performance of Stephen King’s Misery. Free with your show ticket — because nothing pairs better with Pride Month than a little captivity drama. tinyurl.com/4rzajj7d
Friday, June 12: :Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce: Pride in Business Celebration Luncheon
The Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Pride in Business Celebration Luncheon — the region’s only business-focused Pride Month event and a cornerstone of Houston’s queer professional community. Join fellow business leaders, advocates, and allies at the Hilton Americas, 1600 Lamar St., starting at 10:30 a.m. for a midday celebration that means business — in the best possible way. tinyurl.com/3b5z8suz
Saturday, June 13: Houston Public Library Pride-A-Palooza
The third annual Pride-A-Palooza will be a fun-filled day that includes a family story time followed by Pride-themed arts-and-crafts activities. tinyurl.com/j2cezw2b
Saturday, June 13: Chase the Rainbow: Stride with Pride 5K
Katy Pride is celebrating community, inclusion, and Pride at this 5K run while helping raise funds and awareness for their mission. tinyurl.com/3fmcaa9r
Thursday, June 18: Katy Pride: Bases Loaded with Pride
Join Katy Pride for an evening of fun as they celebrate three years with food, drinks, music, raffles, and more. tinyurl.com/3med4ftj
Friday, June 19: Meow Wolf Houston: Adulti-Verse
Step through the rainbow portal into the multiverse while enjoying stellar drag performances with Queen Persephone and an incredible lineup featuring Sauvignon Blanca, Sinema Larue, and DJ Chopped Liver.
tinyurl.com/3hwxbpkd
Saturday, June 20: El Tiempo Cantina Pride Drag Brunch
Tara Dion presents a Pride Drag Brunch at El Tiempo Cantina in the heart of Montrose. Enjoy a delicious brunch with an all-star drag show and tunes by DJ Stupid Bi**h. tinyurl.com/p5s24k32
Saturday, June 27: Pride Comedy Show at The Den Comedy Club
Two shows, one night, zero straight headliners. On Saturday, June 27 at 6 PM and 8 PM, The Den Comedy Club brings together at least five queer performers per show, headlined by Roxy Castillo (recently named Best Comedian in Austin), Arielle Isaac Norman (co-host of Gender Fluids), and Janan Araujo-Siam (Netflix Is a Joke Fest 2026 and OutSmart‘s very own Gayest & Greatest 2025). tinyurl.com/y6xdsh48
Saturday, June 27: Sober & Proud: A Houston Zero Proof Pride Crawl️
This event will take over Montrose with a high-vibe, non-alcoholic Pride bar crawl featuring handcrafted mocktails, cali-sober drinks, and pop-ups. tinyurl.com/z86ybkef