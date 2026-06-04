Wigging Out: Phoebe Seymour Brings Broadway Flair to Houston Drag

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What do Little Shop of Horrors, black lipstick, and a powerhouse live vocal have in common? They all define Phoebe Seymour, the Deer Park-born performer bringing musical-theater polish and offbeat charm to Houston drag. A member of the Seymour drag family and the first-ever Miss Gay Texas America Femme, Phoebe blends Broadway dreams, pageant presence, vintage flair, and a little weird-girl edge into a persona that is all her own. You can find her hosting karaoke every weekend at JR’s Bar & Grill, where her signature freckles, vocal runs, and live-singing songbird energy have made her

a familiar voice in Montrose.

Pronouns? She/her, in and out of drag!

Inner Avatar? Cher, for sure.

Hometown? Deer Park, Texas

Drag birthday? June 27, 2021

Is there a story behind your stage name?

I grew up doing musical theater. It was my first love, and my college degree! So if you say my name fast, you might be able to hear “Feed me Seymour” from one of my all-time favorite musicals, Little Shop of Horrors!

Tell us about your drag family.

My incredible mother, Iris Seymour, runs her own company, Seymour Butts. She makes pads for drag queens all over the world! My sisters are immaculate dancers and artists, as well. Andy Seymour is a beautiful Juilliard-trained dancer and choreographer. Catalina Seymour-Alexander is a phenomenal competition dance teacher and choreographer. And Dazy Seymour is an up-and-coming clown of the town. But our family lineage goes back a little further than that, as my hilarious meemaw is none other than Houston favorite Estella Blow!

Tell us about your musical-theater background and how it relates to drag.

I have been performing ever since I could remember. My very first role was actually baby Jesus at 3 months old, and I’ve never stopped. I grew up performing and singing all over Texas, but ultimately decided to go to school for musical theater at Sam Houston State University. In college, I also fell in love with special effects, makeup, and vintage clothing. Phoebe was born due to me realizing that I could hone all of my skills into one place for a perfect form of self-expression.

What got you interested in drag?

One of my favorite characters that I’ve played is Tracy in Hairspray. Traditionally, Tracy’s mother is played by a drag queen. Then when COVID shut the world down, I rediscovered drag with some of my best friends! It lit a fire under me that I thought I had lost.

Describe your performing

persona.

She’s spunky and weird, and always has a little bit of an edge with her black lipstick.

Any titles or pageants under your belt?

I am incredibly blessed to say that I am the first ever Miss Gay Texas America femme! I just came back from nationals (Miss Gay America), where I placed fourth alternate and Miss Congeniality! I was the only person from Texas to make it into the top ten in both divisions. I’m also the only afab performer to have won Dessie’s Drag Race, our local drag race here in Houston.

Most embarrassing moment onstage?

As a live-singing drag queen, I get a little nervous every single time I’m about to perform, because my ultimate fear is singing the wrong words—and trust me, it’s happened before. And every time it does, it is the most embarrassing thing!

What does Pride mean to you?

Pride, to me, is not just a big party, it’s about being visible and remembering everyone who came before us! The people who fought to be able to have these beautiful parties of love and acceptance! All the efforts it took so we are able to be open and proud! Those fights took a long time, and if we forget that, we might just have to fight again!

How do you celebrate Pride?

I celebrate pride every year with friends and family! Performing or at home, I love surrounding myself with the people who love and support me!

What makes Pride Month so special for the LGBTQ community in Houston?

I think what makes Houston pride so special is that it is a community-driven event, the fourth largest pride celebration in the nation. Even though we are the Fourth largest, it shows everyone that we are still here fighting for not only us but for the younger generations! We have to keep it going and stand for our equality, our rights, and love!

What’s your life’s mantra?

I have many, but I think this one particularly fits with drag the best. The Four Agreements: Always Do Your Best, Be Impeccable With Your Words, Do Not Make Assumptions, Do Not Take Anything Personally.

What do you want the world to know about the LGBTQ community?

We are human beings just like everyone else, we love just like everyone else, we eat and sing and dance just like everyone else, and most likely, we’re gonna love you more than anyone else!

What would people be surprised to know about you?

Not a lot of people notice, but I have vitiligo! Most people are pretty surprised when they see it on my arms or my chest!

Who is your celebrity crush?

I’ve had many celebrity crushes, but right now I’m crushing on the incredible vocalist Yebba!

Marry, Shag, Kill: Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas?

When I was younger, I would’ve said marry Nick Jonas, shag Joe Jonas, and kill Kevin, but now that I’m older… who am I kidding? It’s the same.

What else might be worth mentioning?

Something I’d love everyone to remember at the end of the day is that, regardless of gender or sexuality or any other reason, we are all just human beings! And drag is just an art form. Who is anyone to say that someone can’t create art? We are all here on this planet together just trying to express ourselves one way or another!

Follow Phoebe Seymour on Instagram at @thephoebe_seymour and Facebook at Julianne McBride, Phoebe Seymour