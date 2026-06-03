Ilana Glazer Brings Laughter, Catharsis, and Queer Joy to Houston This Pride Month

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When Ilana Glazer brings her new stand-up tour, Ilana Glazer LIVE!, to Houston’s 713 Music Hall on June 23, audiences can expect plenty of laughs. But they can also expect a night of shared understanding, catharsis, and connection.

The international tour marks Glazer’s return to the road with new material shaped by parenthood, personal growth, and the current political moment. While promotional materials have described the show as drawing from her “queer stoner Jewish perspective,” Glazer offered a slightly different characterization.

“I would say it’s highbrow/lowbrow, looking at the world but also daily minutia through my unique queer stoner Jewish perspective,” she explains. “This hour is in this moment where a small handful of men are strategically fracturing our sense of a shared reality. I am somewhat anxiously and obsessively focused on sharing reality with people who have common sense and human values.”

That search for common ground has become central to her work. “I am sorting through the horrific experience of being stuck inside the United States during fascism,” she reveals, “while also laughing at the absurdity of that in order to get beyond it altogether.”

Glazer says the experience of touring now feels dramatically different from the early days of her career and the era when audiences first met her through Broad City. “Oh my God, it’s so different,” she states. “I am organized. I am proud of my work rather than trying something and seeing how it goes. I am proud to be crafting material and entertaining audiences with material that I believe in.”

Becoming a parent helped bring clarity to both her life and her comedy. “Becoming a parent just helped me organize my identity,” she says. “I have this clear center now and clear focus.”

That personal evolution also extends to her understanding of gender. Glazer publicly came out as nonbinary during her pregnancy, a period she describes as one of profound self-discovery. “It just feels like I’m growing deeper inside,” she says before laughing at the unintentional pun. “I finally am putting words to the way I’ve always felt in my gender fluidity.”

Rather than creating conflict with her femininity, pregnancy helped her better understand it. “I did have a really powerfully feminine experience as a pregnant person, but that actually helped me feel genuine in my femininity and not like it was a performance,” she recalls.

For many LGBTQIA+ fans, Broad City remains a touchstone because of how naturally it portrayed queer friendship, experimentation, and chosen family. Looking back, Glazer says she and co-creator Abbi Jacobson had no idea what the show would come to mean.

“Not even a little bit. We had no idea,” she remarks. “We were so authentically doing our thing.”

Today, she sees new meaning in the easy to binge and re-watch series. “To see these two young queer women and Jewish women be so free, it amazes me,” she says.

What has surprised Glazer most about performing in states like Texas, however, is not the politics. It’s the people. As a lifelong New Yorker whose family has lived in the Northeast for generations, she admits she once felt nervous about performing in the South. “To be accepted by Southern audiences is personally, for me, something that has just sort of changed my perception about our country,” she admits.

Today, those performances have become some of her most meaningful. Glazer describes looking out into crowds that are diverse in race, age, background, and identity and seeing a version of Texas that rarely makes national headlines. “Performing for diverse audiences; queer audiences; audiences that are Black, Brown, Asian, and White; and audiences that are diverse in age, and specifically in the South, is like magic,” she says.

That experience has challenged assumptions she once held. “Getting to see all the people who are living in Texas that the few guys who are trying to control the people in Texas don’t want me to believe are there,” appeals to her in a profound way. “To go there and just say, ‘This is magic. They told me you wouldn’t be here.’”

Rather than leaving her discouraged by the country’s divisions, those encounters leave her feeling optimistic. “This country is filled with beautiful people. Our diversity is our wealth,” she says. “We are so lucky to have all these different kinds of people.”

For Glazer, comedy becomes a way to bring those people together, even if only for a couple of hours. “It is so fun to be next to someone who’s not like you and cracking up with them,” she says. And at 39, Glazer feels that shared humanity is increasingly important. “You just get into this place where you think, ‘I don’t know, man, we’re all trying to fucking live.’” That spirit of connection and shared experience also shapes the material audiences will encounter when Glazer arrives in Houston this June.

As for what Houston audiences can expect from the show itself? “I would say it’s group catharsis,” Glazer states. “I’m talking about real shit, and I need to be like, ‘We’re all seeing the same thing, right?’ and laugh at that.”

The set explores everything from therapy and gym culture to parenting, marriage, and middle age. “I am middle-aged, and this is the age I’ve always wanted to be,” she imparts. “I love doing my little stuff, going around the neighborhood, going to the gym, going to the grocery store, going to therapy, and I talk about it.”

At its core, Glazer says stand-up remains unlike any other creative medium she has worked in. “There is a purity to it that cannot be captured by another medium,” she points out. “We’re cracking up, we’re laughing, but there’s movement happening.”

And for anyone wondering why she chose to bring the tour to Houston during Pride Month, Glazer has a simple answer. “It’s a Pride Month gift to Queer Houstonians. One hundred percent.”

Ilana Glazer LIVE! comes to 713 Music Hall on Tuesday, June 23. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. For tickets and additional tour information, visit ilanaglazer.com.