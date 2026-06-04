Houston Cinema Arts Festival Charts a New Course for October 2026

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When you think about some of the greatest movies you’ve ever seen, chances are you remember more than just the story. Maybe it was the magical Disney film you watched over and over as a child, the comedy that made an entire theater burst into laughter, or the timeless love story that stayed with you long after the credits rolled. Movies have a unique power: they make us laugh, cry, reflect, and escape. But more than anything, they bring people together.

That spirit of connection is at the heart of the Houston Cinema Arts Festival (HCAF). More than just a film festival, it is a celebration of storytelling in all its forms. Through cinema, live performances, music, art, and conversations with filmmakers and creatives, the festival transforms Houston into a space where audiences can experience stories together. In a world that often feels divided and disconnected, HCAF reminds us that great films do more than entertain us; they help us see ourselves, and each other, a little more clearly.

Earlier this year, the Houston Cinema Arts Society announced that Michael Robinson would become the festival’s new lead festival programmer, guiding the curatorial vision for the 2026 festival that runs October 1–11. For Robinson, though, the appointment feels less like a new beginning and more like the culmination of years spent immersed in Houston’s film scene.

“I’ve been with them through a lot of different iterations of the festival,” says Robinson. “So I’ve seen not only how the festival grew, but how audiences were changing. I was able to envision so much of Houston through that lens.”

Robinson first came to Houston to attend Rice University, initially studying engineering before pivoting toward anthropology and film. Some of his earliest experiences in the city involved screenings at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston—experiences that ultimately reshaped his career trajectory.

“I kind of made my decision last-minute,” he says. “And I was like, ‘If I’m going to make this choice, I need to go full tilt.’”

After graduating, Robinson worked as a projectionist for festivals and events before volunteering with QFest, Houston’s LGBTQ film festival. What began as volunteer work soon evolved into programming responsibilities and eventually led him to the Houston Cinema Arts Festival, where he served as the marketing and communications manager for four years. That experience gave Robinson a front-row seat to the festival’s evolution.

Now, as lead programmer, Robinson will oversee virtually every aspect of the festival’s artistic direction, from selecting films and shaping the annual theme to coordinating conversations, performances, workshops, and guest appearances.

“My role as lead festival programmer, first off, really is watching a lot of movies,” Robinson joked. “I’ve already watched over 200 since the beginning of the year.”

By the start of the festival, he estimates he’ll have screened nearly 500 films that he will narrow down to roughly 100 selections, including both features and short films.

But Robinson sees the role as about far more than curation alone. For him, film festivals remain one of the few spaces where movies become communal experiences rather than isolated acts of consumption.

“With streaming making films constantly available, why should people go at all?” he questions. “To me, it is all about that collective experience.”

“If there’s a performance, if there’s a DJ, if there’s something that’s going to actually help complement a film,” he continues, “you really want to invigorate that. So much of the experience of going to a festival is that there will be artists, directors, producers, and actors all kind of swirling, and it allows you to see these films in a different light.”

Founded nearly two decades ago, the Houston Cinema Arts Festival was built around the idea of “connecting the arts through cinema,” positioning film alongside Houston’s broader visual and performing-arts communities. Unlike traditional film festivals focused exclusively on premieres or awards campaigns, HCAF has become known for multidisciplinary programming and conversations that place filmmakers alongside scholars, musicians, and artists.

“It’s a way to really image Houston back to itself,” Robinson explains, “whether that be stories about Houston, stories from Houstonians, or people behind the scenes.”

The festival has previously screened films such as Carol, Call Me by Your Name, and Red Rocket, the latter premiering before director Sean Baker would go on to win widespread acclaim.

“You see them here first,” Robinson says. “It might not be the film they win the Academy Award for, but you find out about them here.”

This year’s festival will also arrive slightly earlier than usual. Traditionally held in November, the 2026 edition has been shifted to October as organizers experiment with a potentially more accessible calendar window.

“That November slot can be really busy for everyone,” Robinson said. “Maybe October is a little friendlier moviegoing experience.”

At the center of Robinson’s programming philosophy is the belief that festivals should reflect a programmer’s personal vision rather than chase universal approval.

“There’s an infinite possibility of festivals and viewing,” he says. “There’s no right or wrong. You are seeing someone’s taste.”

For Robinson, the films that linger are often the ones marked by a distinct directorial voice.

“The vision of a filmmaker—that director’s stamp—is what I always think about,” he says. “There are certain movies where I’m like, ‘This scene is the whole thesis of the film,’ and I’ll be thinking about it for days.”

As he prepares for his first year leading HCAF’s programming, Robinson hopes audiences embrace not only the films themselves, but also the conversations, curiosity, and sense of discovery that surround them.

“There’s nothing worse than people being like, ‘I would have loved that if you had told me what it was,’” he says. “I want to make sure people understand what they’re going to see.”

To learn more about the Houston Cinema Arts Festival, including upcoming programming announcements, ticket information, and the full 2026 lineup when it is released in September, visit the festival’s website at cinemahtx.org and follow @cinemasocietyhtx on Instagram.