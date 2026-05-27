Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, May 21 – 24

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Thursday, May 28

Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber Pride Month Kickoff and Rainbow Market

The Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce kicks off Pride Month with an evening of celebration, visibility, and community. The event is also the official launch of the 2026 Show Your Pride Campaign. Axelrad Beer Garden, 1517 Alabama St. 5:30 p.m.

Dreams in Nightmares Screening at River Oaks Theatre

The Future of Film is Female and Houston Cinema Arts Society present Dreams in Nightmares, the story of three black queer femmes in their mid 30s who take a road trip across the Midwestern United States in search of their friend who has seemingly disappeared off the grid. River Oaks Theatre, 2009 W Gray St. 7 p.m.

Out@TUTS for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Following the performance of Theatre Under The Stars’ Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, stick around for Out@TUTS, a reception for LGBTQ theatergoers and friends featuring light bites, drink specials, and live music. Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. 7:30 p.m.

Free Line Dance Lessons at Neon Boots

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 29

RPDR All Stars Watch Party at JR’s

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is back with Season 11, and Adriana LaRue hosts a viewing party each week at JR’s Bar and Grill. 808 Pacific St. 7 p.m.

Mistress Isabelle Brooks Presents Roxxxy Andrews & Salina Estitties at South Beach Houston

South Beach Houston gets thick and juicy as Roxxxy Andrews and Salina Estitties join Mistress Isabelle Brooks for a night of shenanigans. 810 Pacific St. Showtime 12 midnight.

Saturday, May 30

Boozy Brunch at Montrose Country Club

Montrose Country Club hosts a bottomless boozy brunch, with unlimited mimosas, screwdrivers, bloody Marys, and juices, as well as an appetizer and entree. 202 Tuam St. 11 a.m.

Free Dance Class at Los Robles Bar and Grill

Los Robles Bar and Grill presents free dance classes with instructirs Angel Ramirez and Catalina Seymour. This week’s lesson is Cumbia x2. 10444 Hempstead Rd. 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 31

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. This week, Blackberri hosts shows featuring spectacular performances from Kitty Kontour, Marci Mogul, and Tommie Ross. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Pride Week Kickoff Drag Brunch

Start your Pride Week celebration with a fabulous drag brunch hosted by Queen Persephone, featuring Rachel B*tchface and Teresa LaRue. Hilton Houston Plaza/Medical Center, 6633 Travis St. 1 p.m.

Heart of Leather Foundation: Out of the Archives

The Heart of Leather Foundation presents a one-day-only exhibition dedicated to preserving and sharing the rich history of Houston’s leather community, hosted by Texas Handler 2025 Daddy Gil and Mr. Prime Choice 2026 Kevin Hamby. Heights Art Studios and Gallery, 214 E. 27th St. 2 p.m.

Trans Voices Houston Bike & Scooter Social

Trans Voices Houston host a bike and scooter social at Discovery Green. Attendees can bring their own bike or scooter, or rent one nearby. Meetup point is near the Grove Market. 2 p.m.

ONGOING

Ensemble Theatre – Who All Over There?

The Ensemble Theatre presents Who All Over There? Inspired by the classic Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, the PG-13 comedy shines a light on the story of what happens when cultures clash in the name of love in today’s times. 3535 Main St. Through May 31.

SAVE THE DATE

Wednesday, June 3

International Pride Orchestra Benefit Concert

The orchestra’s Texas debut concert benefits the Montrose Center. Enjoy music that speaks to perseverance and joy from composers including Leonard Bernstein, Carlos Simon, and Gabriella Lena Frank. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 6

48th Annual Houston Pride 365 Festival and Parade

Pride Houston 365’s 48th Annual Pride Festival and Parade kicks off at Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby St. The festival opens at 11 a.m. Parade begins at 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 7

The Montrose Center 8th Annual Pride Brunch

Now in its eighth year, Pride Brunch directly supports the Montrose Center’s life-changing programs, including mental health care, housing, HIV services, youth programming, and senior support. Early Bird pricing is available through May 15. Puttery, 1818 Washington Ave. 11 a.m.

Friday, June 12

Pride in Business Celebration Luncheon

The Greater Houston LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Pride in Business Luncheon, the region’s premier and only business-focused Pride Month event. Hilton Americas, 1600 Lamar St. 10:30 a.m.