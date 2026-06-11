The Montrose Center 8th Annual Pride Brunch

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The Montrose Center’s annual Pride Brunch didn’t just sell out — it shut it down. Held at Puttery on Washington Avenue, the self-proclaimed biggest Pride brunch in Texas proved that title well-earned, drawing a packed house of revelers ready to celebrate in style.

RuPaul’s Drag Race star and OutSmart Magazine’s Pride 2026 cover story, Silky Nutmeg Ganache was the undisputed highlight, commanding the room with the kind of magnetic, floor-shaking presence that made her a fan favorite on the show. DJ Chad Guidry kept the energy exactly where it needed to be, threading together a set that had bodies moving from the first drop.

Equal parts party and community gathering, the brunch has become one of Houston’s most anticipated Pride weekend traditions. OutSmart Magazine, a proud media sponsor of the event, was on the ground celebrating alongside the sold-out crowd — proof that the Montrose Center keeps raising the bar.