PhotosPride 2026

The Montrose Center 8th Annual Pride Brunch

June 7, 2026

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartJune 11, 2026Last Updated: June 11, 2026
1 minute read
Silky Nutmeg Ganache serves looks alongside DJ Chad Guidry at the Montrose Center’s 8th Annual Pride Brunch at Puttery Houston. (Photo by Dalton DeHart)

The Montrose Center’s annual Pride Brunch didn’t just sell out — it shut it down. Held at Puttery on Washington Avenue, the self-proclaimed biggest Pride brunch in Texas proved that title well-earned, drawing a packed house of revelers ready to celebrate in style.

RuPaul’s Drag Race star and OutSmart Magazine’s Pride 2026 cover story, Silky Nutmeg Ganache was the undisputed highlight, commanding the room with the kind of magnetic, floor-shaking presence that made her a fan favorite on the show. DJ Chad Guidry kept the energy exactly where it needed to be, threading together a set that had bodies moving from the first drop.

Equal parts party and community gathering, the brunch has become one of Houston’s most anticipated Pride weekend traditions. OutSmart Magazine, a proud media sponsor of the event, was on the ground celebrating alongside the sold-out crowd — proof that the Montrose Center keeps raising the bar.

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartJune 11, 2026Last Updated: June 11, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com More »
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