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Bunnies On The Bayou presents Bunnies In Heat

June 28, 2026

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartJune 30, 2026Last Updated: July 1, 2026
Less than a minute

Bunnies in Heat returned as a lively Stonewall Pride Weekend gathering, bringing Houston’s LGBTQ+ community together for a poolside celebration benefiting Bunnies on the Bayou’s year-round mission. The event drew a vibrant crowd to Montrose Country Club for cocktails, music, and summer camaraderie. With DJ Stephen Jusko providing the soundtrack and giveaways from Pure for Men and Corona Premier, the afternoon offered a relaxed but high-energy reminder of the organization’s blend of fundraising, fellowship, and queer celebration.

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartJune 30, 2026Last Updated: July 1, 2026
Less than a minute
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com More »
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