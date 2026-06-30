Bunnies On The Bayou presents Bunnies In Heat

Bunnies in Heat returned as a lively Stonewall Pride Weekend gathering, bringing Houston’s LGBTQ+ community together for a poolside celebration benefiting Bunnies on the Bayou’s year-round mission. The event drew a vibrant crowd to Montrose Country Club for cocktails, music, and summer camaraderie. With DJ Stephen Jusko providing the soundtrack and giveaways from Pure for Men and Corona Premier, the afternoon offered a relaxed but high-energy reminder of the organization’s blend of fundraising, fellowship, and queer celebration.