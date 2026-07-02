July 2026 Horoscope: Cancer Season, Mercury Retrograde, and What’s Ahead for Every Sign

The outer planets Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto are major players in astrology and typically have a major effect on culture and world events. Last year Pluto moved into Aquarius, and this year Uranus moved into Gemini, while Neptune made its move into Aries. This is very rare for all three of these planets to change signs so close together. This month all three planets make harmonious aspects to one another. This is also highly unusual but it’s a good thing. July 18 and 19 are the peak days of these aspects. Let us hope this brings some much needed harmony to our crazy planet. Leo Season begins on July 22 and Mercury goes direct on July 23, ending its three-week reign of miscommunication, delays, and obstacles.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

Cancer Season isn’t your favorite time of the year, Aries. Your typical fiery and bold nature is dampened by the watery, soft, and feeling tone of Cancer. Taking risks is second nature to you Rams, but this month there’s an equal pull toward safety and security, particularly around anything to do with home, your current living situation, or family. The New Moon in Cancer on July 14 places your heart squarely on your sleeve, making any criticism this month quite hurtful, especially if it’s coming from a family member. Not to worry, Aries, your bad-ass status is restored when Leo Season begins on July 22.

Taurus (Apr. 20–May 20)

“There will be no plastic in the living room,” I was once told by a Taurus friend. Beauty is a necessity for you Bulls, and a beautiful environment is essential to your soul. The New Moon in Cancer on July 14 is the perfect time for home decorating, buying new furniture, and decluttering—basically, anything that brings more beauty to your environment. This focus on home continues right through Leo Season July 22–August 21. Mercury remains retrograde until July 23. Mercury is a zippy little planet that rules all types of communication. It’s a notorious troublemaker when retrograde, so think twice before you hit the send button.

Gemini (May 21–June 21)

You’re a talker and a thinker, Gemini. You can find a way to connect with almost anyone, and you’re funny to boot. Others count on you to lighten the mood of any stale or heavy environment. Cancer Season comes along and jams the system. You can’t just think your way out of your feelings this month, and you’re not in the mood to play the part of comic relief. You’re in need of a little down time to sort your feelings and recharge your battery. Those closest to you would love to support you if you let them. During this retreat it would be a good idea to take a realistic look at your finances. The New Moon in Cancer on July 14 is perfect for a financial reset and be especially careful about loaning money until Mercury goes direct on July 23.

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

It’s Cancer Season! I’d say come out of your shell and take center stage, but you may think better of it with Mercury retrograde in your sign until July 23. There’s really no need to fear this retrograde; you’re just hitting the pause button to do some deep self-reflection. If people from the past come back around, it means it’s time to bring closure to that situation. Certain people, circumstances, and goals from the past have served their purpose, and it’s time to let them go. Your moment of new beginnings is official on July 14 with the New Moon in Cancer. This cosmic reset is also physical. A change in your appearance acts as an exclamation point, letting the world know you’re standing on business when it comes to change.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

Oh, Leo! Your moment is coming on July 22 when Leo Season officially begins, but first you must contend with Cancer Season and that means you need to take a step back. When planets are in Cancer, it stirs up the part of your chart that deals with confinement, retreat, karma, and completion. Slowing down and being introspective is key right now. You’re being asked to clear your emotional slate of any lingering resentments, anger, and jealousies. If you try to force a situation or make something happen, you’ll be met with delays and frustration. When the Sun enters Leo on July 22 and Mercury goes direct on July 23, you’ll be restored to your natural position, the throne. It’s where all royalty belongs.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept.22)

This month’s Cancer vibe is just fine by you Virgos. The Mercury retrograde not so much. For you Virgos this month’s Mercury retrograde can include miscommunication with friends, being left on read, or being ghosted. Overanalyzing the details of a situation gone wrong will get you nowhere this time; it will only result in more frustration. Instead of trying to “fix” a situation—and you are a world class fixer—let the Universe do its magic. Things can turn out way better than you ever expected when Mercury goes direct on July 23. The New Moon in Cancer on July 14 can usher in new friends and new connections. If you’ve been considering joining a group or getting involved in community activities, this is your time to do just that.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

The Sun’s transit this month through the sign of Cancer highlights work and career. Mercury retrograde stirs the pot at work with miscommunications, delays, and misunderstandings. You’re great with people and you’re a master at navigating your way through conflict without getting your hands dirty, but that may be a tall order this month. Your feelings could get the best of you, and that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. It may be time to speak up and set boundaries. New Moons are about new beginnings and the New Moon on July 14 could result in a promotion or a new job offer, while the Full Moon in Aquarius on July 29 says it’s time to prioritize fun, pleasure and romance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

Surprises have never been your thing, Scorpio. Control is your middle name. It may not look like it, but July is a turning point for you Scorps. It’s time to broaden your horizons, but first there will be a few detours. This month’s delays, obstacles, and miscommunications are actually opportunities to pause and rethink your plans, especially around finances. Changing and fluctuating financial situations require you to be flexible and look for new solutions. Any confusion about what to do next gets cleared up when Mercury goes direct on July 23. Career moves to center stage when Leo Season begins on July 22 and the Full Moon in Aquarius on July 29 puts you in the mood to declutter and organize your living space.

Sagittarius (Nov.22–Dec.21)

You rarely get caught up in all the status games of the material world. For you Sagittarians, money affords you freedom, the freedom to do what you want when you want, but July comes with a word of caution. The role of karma will be played by Mercury retrograde this month, and any impulsive spending could result in some painful consequences. If at all possible, hold off on making any major financial decisions or big purchases until Mercury goes direct on July 23. Start thinking about travel plans when the Sun enters Leo on July 22, and be especially careful about spilling any tea. The Full Moon in Aquarius on July 29 lands right in your gossip box.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

Cancer Season means it’s relationship season for you Capricorns. Mercury, the planet of communication, has taken up residence in your relationship house for an extended period of time. Your clear and direct communication style will serve you well at this time. Sure, a few of the more sensitive and emotional types may get their feelings bruised, but it will prevent the usual miscommunication snafus the retrograde is known for. New Moons are about new beginnings, and on July 14 the New Moon in Cancer encourages you to open your heart and give love another shot. Be forewarned, this would be about giving someone new a chance. Exes from the past have a habit of reaching out during Mercury retrograde. It’s time to leave the past in the past, Capricorn.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

Jupiter, the cosmic sugar daddy, began his year-long stint in Leo on July 1. This is headline news for you Aquarians. In astrology this massive planet is linked to good luck, gifts, and expansion. When Jupiter transits Leo, it means you Aquarians experience good luck through others. They come bearing gifts and blessings instead of pain and drama. Being the planet of abundance, Jupiter can bestow you with several options when it comes to love and romance. Even if you’ve become a bit cynical or fearful about love, the cosmos is asking you to just be open to the possibility. You’re so accepting and open to others including their shortcomings and faults. Jupiter would like the chance to return the favor.

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

You’re the sensitive dreamers and romantics of the zodiac. This month’s Mercury retrograde and New Moon in Cancer on July 14 hits you right in the heart chakra. Exes reaching out or reappearing is a Mercury retrograde specialty, and the New Moon on July 14 could spark a new romantic interest. If you did something creative in the past and put it down, pick it back up this month. Creativity and self-expression has a therapeutic and healing effect on you. Leo Season begins on July 22 and wraps up on August 21. During this time it’s best to stick to everyday routines and obligations and hold off on making any major decisions. The Full Moon on July 29 encourages you to confront what you’ve been avoiding.

Connect with Kevin Casey and book a reading at popastrologyreadings.com or on @p0pastrology.