March 2026 Horoscope: Pisces Energy and a Powerful New Moon

We have a huge lineup of planets in Pisces this month, and it reaches its peak March 18 when Mercury, Mars, the North Node, the Sun, and the Moon are all in Pisces. Pisces is a water sign, meaning this is an energy that places special emphasis on moods, feelings, intuition, sensitivity, and relationships. Don’t be surprised if you and those around you seem a little extra sensitive, emotional, and downright psychic. On March 18, the Moon will be new in Pisces. New Moons occur every month when the Sun and Moon are in the same sign at the same degree; in astrology, this is known as a conjunction. New Moons are symbolic of new beginnings, so this is the perfect time each month to set new intentions and wishes.

Venus, the planet of love, moves into Aries from March 6 to March 30. Both Venus and Aries can be quite sensual and erotic. They can also be impulsive, so when it comes to romance, choose wisely. Mercury went retrograde on February 26 and goes direct on March 20, also in the sign of Pisces. The spiritual purpose behind Mercury retrograde is to get us to slow down and recharge our batteries. Allow situations to unfold naturally instead of trying to control everything and everyone. The universe hasn’t lost your file or forgotten about you. When you relax and let go during a Mercury retrograde, you’ll be amazed at the solutions that the universe has in store for you. It’s much better than any plan or solution you can cook up. When it comes to romance and love during Mercury retrograde, let your exes remain exes. As the saying goes, your ex is an ex for a reason.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

You’ve still got it, Aries. You haven’t suddenly lost your mojo this month; it’s just the lineup of planets in Pisces that’s put you in chill mode. Saturn’s move from Pisces into Aries last month was a bit bumpy for you Rams, so a little downtime is in order. The new moon in Pisces on the 18th has you putting the finishing touches on a two-and-a-half-year process that had you cleaning house, literally and figuratively. Anything and anyone past its sell-by date had to go. You’re back in business on March 20 when Mercury retrograde ends and Aries season begins. Venus, the love planet, moves into Aries from March 6 to March 30. Everybody wants you!

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

I know you love to rule the world from your couch, Taurus, but it’s time to mix and mingle. This month’s line-up of planets in Pisces, including the New Moon on the 18th puts you in a position to meet important people who could open doors of opportunity for you. Venus, the love planet and your ruling planet, moves into Aries from March 6 to March 30. You could be tempted to put a nice, glossy sheen over a past relationship, conveniently forgetting the glow-in-the-dark-radioactive-toxic parts. Leave the past in the past and welcome the new.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

All the Pisces energy this month kind of gets on your nerves, especially some of those emotional co-workers. Put that aside for now, because the New Moon in Pisces on the 18th lands right in your career box. It’s time to get serious about what you want to happen in this area of your life and go for it. Venus, the love planet, moves into Aries March 6 to March 30. A friendly encounter could turn into something much more if you give it a chance. I know you’re looking for your soulmate, but you have to give us mere mortals a chance.

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

Being a fellow water sign, you have no problem with the tidal wave of Pisces energy this month. This watery energy is capped off with the New Moon in Pisces on the 18th. We all know your home is your safe space, but this month it’s time to venture out. This new moon lands in your 9th House, the part of your chart that rules foreign travel and adventure. Plan a trip, a vacation to somewhere you’ve never been. It be fun and boost your confidence, too. On March 6, Venus, the love planet, moves into Aries. I know your privacy is of utmost importance, but be willing to surrender some of that privacy. I can’t say you’ll be setting up house with anyone, but a good time could be had by all.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

Sex, death, and other people’s money sounds like the title of a Ryan Murphy miniseries, but in astrology we call it the 8th House. These topics are your main attractions this month, and you’re the star of the show. And no, I don’t mean death in the literal sense. Death here means what is ending, or needs to end, in your life. What do you need to let go of? If you have a partner or roommate, you’ll be discussing a budget or who pays what bills. What about sex? You need to be craved and adored, and if that’s not happening, you’re moving on. With Venus moving into Aries, you certainly won’t be short of admirers.

VIRGO (Aug. 23–Sept.22)

As we all know from The Wizard of Oz, the Wicked Witch of the West writes out “Surrender Dorothy” in the sky over the Emerald City. Well, the New Moon in Pisces is saying the same thing to Virgoans this month. This traffic jam of planets in Pisces, including the New Moon on the 18th, is stacked up in your relationship house. Whether you meet someone new or you’re in an existing relationship, the message is the same: relax. Your superpower is dedication and your kryptonite is perfectionism. You tend to blame yourself when a relationship doesn’t work out. If you feel the urge to pick on yourself this month, take a moment and remind yourself that you aren’t perfect, your partner isn’t perfect, and no relationship will ever be perfect. Try it. I bet you’ll have a lot more fun.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

I hate to break it to you, but most of this month isn’t exactly thrilling for you Librans. This month’s cosmic lineup of planets in Pisces, including the New Moon on the 18th, falls in the part of your chart called the 6th House. I’ve always felt bad for the 6th House. It gets a bad rap because it’s not very glamorous. This part of your chart deals with all those seemingly boring, day-to-day things you have to do to build your life on a solid foundation—things like diet, exercise, and folding your clothes. You get the picture. The universe is saying it’s time to get back to basics this month. All isn’t lost though—Venus, the love planet, moves into Aries on March 6, and the Sun joins her on March 20 in your relationship house. Love and relationships! Now we’re talking a Libran’s language.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

Creativity, self-expression, romance, fun, and risk-taking is where it’s at this month. This crazy lineup of planets in Pisces, including the New Moon on the 18th, happens in the part of your chart called the 5th House. If you did something creative in the past, pick it up again—just because. If you’ve been working yourself to the bone, go have a fun night out; the cosmos is giving you permission. As far as love and romance go, Venus, the love planet, moves into Aries from March 6 to March 30, and the Sun joins Venus on March 20, meaning romance could blossom at the gym, at the yoga studio, or even in the workplace. I know you live for the deep and intense, but for right now we’re keeping it light and breezy this month. Well, at least we’re trying!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov.22–Dec.21)

This crazy lineup of planets in Pisces really isn’t your scene. This whole thing, including the New Moon on the 18th, happens in your home-and-family box. If your family and those nearest and dearest to you are driving you crazy this month, I would typically tell you to take off on one of your adventures in a foreign land, but with Mercury retrograde until March 20, that might end up being more of a headache than a getaway. Speaking of home, you Sags could be looking to move or make renovations to your current living space. Love planet Venus is in fellow fire sign Aries from March 6 to March 30, and the Sun joins her on the 20th in your romance and fun house. Good times, Sagittarians!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

This month, the role of Sanity will be played by Capricorn. Well, at least that’s how you see it. All these planets in Pisces make you a little uneasy. Pisces energy is just too vague and all over the place for you. Caps thrive on practicality and results. This Piscean pileup happens in the part of your chart called the 3rd House, the part that rules communication. You were born to lead and give orders, but this month it’s equally important to listen without getting swept up in the emotional deluge. Those who tend to be highly sensitive and emotional count on your realism and sense of order. The love and relationship planet Venus will be in Aries from March 6 to March 30. Forget those who won’t give you the time of day. Those closest to you can nurture and support you, but you have to let them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

All this Piscean energy, including the New Moon on the 18th, has you focused on the material world, and that includes not only money but also your body. It’s so easy for you to get lost in that imaginative mind of yours and neglect your physical reality. It’s time to take an honest look at your money situation, including ways you may be sabotaging your finances. You don’t have to become a gym bunny, but try some kind of exercise, even if it’s just a walk around the block. Doing something physical distracts your conscious mind so you can get those incredible psychic hits you’re famous for. Love planet Venus moves into Aries from March 6 to March 30. This happens in the part of your chart that rules communication. When you combine communication with lovey-dovey Venus, you get flirty texts, emails, and DMs.

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

You’re the star of the show this month, Pisces. This cosmic lineup of planets in your sign, including the New Moon on the 18th, puts you in the spotlight. This is a rebirth for you, and a new beginning. Everybody knows you’re the psychic of the zodiac, but this month your psychic vibe is on another level. Good boundaries, trusting your gut, and facing your fears are the main attractions. I know the way forward may seem scary right now, but you’ve got to feel your way forward. Some of those fears you’ve been carrying around for years are about to be exposed for what they are: illusions that keep you stuck and playing small. Avoid getting distracted and pulled off your path by others’ emotional dramas. You’re a VIP this month, and you’ve got places to go.

Connect with Kevin at popastrologyreadings .com or on Instagram @p0pastrology.