February 2026 Horoscope: Aquarius New Moon Eclipse Brings Change, Fresh Starts

The moon will be new on Tuesday, February 17, in the airy sign of Aquarius. New moons occur every month when the sun and moon are in the same sign at the exact same degree; in astrology this is known as a conjunction. For this particular new moon, both the sun and moon will be conjunct at 28 degrees of Aquarius. New moons are symbolic of new beginnings, so it’s the perfect time to set new intentions and make new wishes. This new moon is special because it’s also a solar eclipse. Solar eclipses can only occur on a new moon when the moon is between the sun and the Earth, partially or totally blocking out the light of the sun. You can think of a solar eclipse as a more dramatic and hyped-up new moon, and it has the potential to bring about great change in our lives. If we’ve been dragging our feet and not making necessary changes, a solar eclipse can come along and give us a push we may not like but we know we need. These changes can continue to occur as much as six months after the eclipse. This is quite a special day; not only do we have the solar eclipse, but also the beginning of the Lunar New Year (Horse), Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday), and Ramadan beginning at sundown. Find your sign below to see how this first solar eclipse of the year affects you.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

It’s all about being a team player, and that’s not really your strong suit, Aries, unless of course you’re the one in charge. There’s a cosmic change of plans this month, and being a team player will be easier than you think. Your fairy godmother and guardian angel will be played by Venus and Mercury, both of which are in the dreamy sign of Pisces. This dynamic duo will help smooth out some of your rougher edges when it comes to communicating and working with others. Actually, you’re just very direct and that doesn’t always go over well with some of our more sensitive signs. Playing nice will actually play in your favor this month; friends, work associates, and your social network can open new doors and opportunities.

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

While others may call it a rut, you Taureans call it your safe space. In astrology, you belong to the fixed modality, meaning you’re a sign that’s loyal and dependable but not big on change. This is your call to adventure, and that adventure involves your career and your overwhelming need for security. You know you’ve got to make a move in your career, but the very thought of that brings up your security issues. Forget that fearful voice that tells you your current situation is the best you can do. If a new opportunity presents itself, don’t be afraid to take it. If an opportunity hasn’t presented itself, just remain open to change.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

You Geminis need a distraction—a break from your brain and the grind. Planning a trip or a vacation is a great option to break up the monotony. This solar eclipse lands in your foreign travel box, so if you need to update your passport, now is the time to do it. You’re looking for new adventures and a change of scenery. The song “Roam” by the B52s goes on your playlist this month. Learning and education are also linked to this new moon, and that’s right up your cosmic alley; you love new information. If you’ve been thinking about taking a class or going back to school, start putting that plan into action. Basically, we’re trying to keep boredom at bay. Boredom is the worst for you Geminis. It brings out your evil twin that stirs up drama for the sake of entertainment.

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

This is your game-changer moment. No more hiding out or retreating into your infamous shell. You get lonely, and what you really want is a deep connection with another. You crave intimacy but you sabotage yourself when you shut down and withdraw. Even worse are the times you open up to the wrong person. Just awful! The solar eclipse this month opens a door that can begin to change all that, but you have to walk through that door. You have a deep, sensitive, and emotional nature; it’s how the Universe intended you to be. Trust that others can handle your depth and emotional honesty. And those who can’t? Well, starting today, that’s a thing of the past.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

You Leos are the star of the zodiac, but this month you’ll have to share the spotlight, because the solar eclipse highlights relationships. You’re naturally charismatic, and taking center stage is second nature, but if you share the stage and the spotlight this month, your interactions with others will go so much smoother—especially at work. Love is also in the air. New moons are about new beginnings, and yes, this means you could meet someone new. You’re such a warm, generous, and gregarious sign that loves to share those gifts with someone special. You’re built for partnerships. Sure, you can fly solo, but when you do, everything just seems to get so much harder.

VIRGO (Aug. 23–Sept.22)

The solar eclipse highlights your health and your work—an interesting combination. Your emotional nature and your health have always gone hand in hand. If you’re upset about something, your body definitely lets you know. I’m sure you already know that your digestive system is super-sensitive, so keeping your anxiety under control is a must. Otherwise, you risk having all kinds of stomach and digestive issues—and with a to-do list like yours, you have no time for that. In the work department, you finally get some much-deserved recognition for a job well done.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

You agonize over making decisions. You want so badly to make the perfect decision, the one that will be the most fair to everyone involved. You’re the relationship sign that thinks in terms of “we” instead of “me.” Forget about all of that this month, Librans. Trying to be fair and make everyone happy has left you exhausted, and worst of all, no one is happy. It’s time to focus on you. Let others sort out their own problems and find their own happiness. You need some fun and pleasure, and I’ll leave it to you as to how you go about getting that fun and pleasure.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

In the early 2000s, feng shui was all the rage in the New Age community. Feng shui is an ancient Chinese practice of placement, and the gist of the philosophy is about arranging our living space in such a way that it promotes peace, balance, and flow in our lives. You Scorpios are having your feng shui moment. You thrive on solitude and this is your hibernation month, so look around your living space and make sure you have it exactly the way you want it—especially the bedroom, since this room is a reflection of your subconscious mind and your emotional outlook. Some of you Scorpios will be looking around for a new abode.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov.22–Dec.21)

Communication is key this month. If you don’t want an honest answer, then don’t ask a Sagittarian for their opinion, because they will give it to you straight with no chaser. This is a very electric and erratic solar eclipse, so the chances of putting your foot squarely in your mouth are higher than usual. Many moons ago, a wise friend gave me some sage advice that I’ll pass on to all you Sagittarians: before you speak—especially in a heated conversation—ask yourself these three questions: Does this need to be said? Does this need to be said by me? Does this need to be said now? It will save you some sleepless nights tossing and turning, regretting what you said.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

Back in 1986, the Pet Shop Boys sang “Let’s Make Lots of Money.” That song goes on your playlist this month. Solar eclipses are about change, while new moons are about new beginnings. All of this lands right in your money box, so look for new opportunities to make more money. This happens in the sign of Aquarius, so expect the unexpected—like a promotion, a bonus, or even a gift you weren’t counting on. You’ve always been a shrewd money maker while also being a professional worrywart. You worry you’ll never have enough money, so just this month take a page out of the Sagittarian rule book and have fun enjoying your money. Believe me, Capricorns will always make some more.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

You Aquarians have arrived: a solar eclipse in Aquarius means you’re in the spotlight. Last month, you were clearing out some of the emotional and psychological clutter that had been holding you back. Now you’re ready for new beginnings. In a sense, you’re building a new you, one that is based on who you are today. It can be a little scary at first because the Universe has taken the handrails away—not to punish you or make things hard, but to get you to trust yourself and your instincts. This isn’t about what others want for you. This is about you stepping out and announcing what you want, and then going for it. Any guilt trips that others may present to you will be marked Null and Void.

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

You’ll take a pass on the social invitations this month as you choose to spend some quiet time alone. You aren’t trying to be distant or aloof, you just need some time to recharge. Other signs have a difficult time with this alone time, but you Pisceans are right at home. The solar eclipse lands right in the part of your chart that deals with karma, the past, and surrender. New beginnings are around the corner, but first you have to do a purge. You can start with drawers and closets, getting rid of things you don’t use or no longer serve a purpose in your life. Believe it or not, this clearing out process can act as a spiritual ritual. You are putting the Universe on notice that you’re clearing space to make way for the new.

