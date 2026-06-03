Cosmic Receipts

Little planetoid/centaur Chiron was discovered on November 1, 1977, at the height of the disco craze when the legendary Studio 54, ESP, mood rings, and astrology were also all the rage. Astronomically, it was classified as an asteroid, then a planetoid, and now it’s being grouped with certain other celestial bodies that are all labeled centaurs. In mythology, Chiron was known as the wounded healer; in astrology, this cosmic centaur is about healing our deepest wounds.

On June 19, Chiron leaves Aries and begins an eight-year journey through Taurus. Collectively, we’re healing our wounds and insecurities around money, wealth, our possessions, greed, the economy, and what we value and hold dear. The last time Chiron was in Taurus was 1976–1984 during the oil crisis, and the time before that was 1926–1934 when the Great Depression occurred. The protests we’ve seen against corporate greed will only get stronger over the coming years.

Aries (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

As the action heroes of the Zodiac, Aries know how to get things done, and this month your superpowers will be tested. On June 14, the New Moon joins highly charged Uranus in the sign of Gemini, revving up your to-do lists, errands, and communications. Emails, texts, DMs, and social invitations are coming in faster than you can reply to them. Venus moves into Leo on the exact same day, supercharging your natural magnetism and persuasive edge. Think before you spend this month. I know that’s a big ask of an Aries, but with Mars in Taurus for most of the month, your chances of contracting buyer’s remorse are higher than usual.

Taurus (Apr. 20–May 20)

Chiron may not get much press coverage, but this little planetoid is front-page news for Taurus. After an eight-year stint in Aries, Chiron moves into Taurus on June 19. In mythology, Chiron is known as the wounded healer, and astrologically it’s here to help you heal issues around self-worth, self-assertion, and vulnerability. Chiron is a healing process that unfolds over time, so you don’t have to try and figure it all out now. Gemini season is money season for you Bulls, and the New Moon in Gemini on June 14 lands right in your money spot, giving you an opportunity to make more money. Mars remains in Taurus for most of the month, giving you the confidence to take risks you wouldn’t have dreamed of a year ago.

Gemini (May 21–June 21)

Back on April 26, the cosmic disruptor Uranus moved into Gemini, igniting a seven-year process of self-reinvention. Gemini season began on May 20 and reaches its peak on June 14 with the New Moon in Gemini. The Moon is linked to feelings and moods, so you won’t be able to hide how you really feel. Authenticity is key this month. Instead of asking yourself what you want, ask yourself what you really need. Money is also a hot topic this month as Mercury continues its extended trek through Cancer. Impulsive spending has always been a menace for you Geminis. Getting a grip on your spending, even if it’s just for the next couple of months, will do wonders for your anxiety.

Cancer (June 22–July 22)

The cosmos has put you Cancerians in the time-out chair this month, not as a way to punish you but to get you ready for your close-up on June 21 when Cancer season officially begins. Closure is your keyword this month. Tying up loose ends and getting rid of excess emotional baggage is at the top of this month’s to-do list. The Gemini New Moon on June 14 puts a spotlight on any lingering resentments and feelings of self-doubt you need to release. You become the star of the show on June 21 when the Sun moves into Cancer. This is your personal new year—your moment of new beginnings, new adventures, and new connections.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22)

While Gemini season continues for most of the month, Venus moves into Leo on June 14, putting you Lions in the mood to socialize. Join a group, network, and say yes to those social invitations. Mingling this month opens the door to new connections and new opportunities. The New Moon in Gemini on June 14 is connected to your future. What would you like to see happen in your life? Writing down your long-term term hopes and dreams for the future is extra-powerful this month. Mars in Taurus continues to heat things up at work. Use this warrior energy to complete projects and avoid clashes with management.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept.22)

You’re the original worker bee, and you strive for perfection on any task you’re given—and the times your work isn’t perfect, it’s damn near close. If something goes wrong, you’ll right the ship. Your productivity, work ethic, attention to detail, and efficiency are your super powers when it comes to work. The New Moon in Gemini on June 14 says it’s time to stop coasting along and start being a conscious creator when it comes to your career path. Stop selling yourself short. You’ve been feeling it for a while now. It’s time for a change. Pay attention as the sun transits through the sign of Cancer June 21–July 21 and the cosmos begins illuminating the fears that have kept you stuck and trapped in a work situation.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

This is your free-spirit, bohemian moment. You need a break big-time, and the New Moon in Gemini on June 14 says it’s time to let loose and have some fun. Plan a trip, and plan big. We aren’t talking about a little weekend getaway here, we’re talking about foreign lands and foreign cultures. I know an exotic vacation might be out of the question for some of you Librans, but the bottom-line message this month is finding ways to inject more fun into your life. A heavy dose of positivity and mind expansion comes with the New Moon-in-Gemini package. Take a class, learn something new, and stop placating those who insist on being in a foul mood.

Scorpio (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

If you’ve been losing sleep about money, the New Moon in Gemini on June 14 is your light at the end of the tunnel. New Moons are symbolic of new beginnings, and this is your financial reset. On June 19, the planetoid Chiron enters Taurus and opposes all you Scorpios. You’re about to learn a ton about yourself, and your relationships are the classroom. Begin looking at the people you’re attracted to, then think about the people who are attracted to you. What does this tell you about yourself? Chiron is known as the wounded healer in mythology and is here to help us heal some of our deepest wounds. And for you Scorpios, it all comes down to those trust issues.

Sagittarius (Nov.22–Dec.21)

You love the thrill of new romance, but this month you need to take a moment and think about what you really want in a relationship. Coupled, Sagittarians need to have some deep and uncomfortable conversations to save the relationship or take it to the next level. Jupiter concludes its transit through Cancer this month, so you’ll need to put the finishing touches on big financial matters like mortgages, loans, investments, and credit-card debt. You always give it to us straight with no B.S., Sag, but this month you’ll need to watch your tongue at work. Resist co-workers who try to bait you into power struggles and a bunch of B-grade office drama.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

The New Moon in Gemini on June 14 puts you in the mood to declutter and get organized. Your body is giving you signals that you need a break, and it won’t tolerate overworking or burning the candle at both ends. Mars in pleasure-seeking Taurus highlights love affairs, and relationships become the main focus when Cancer season begins on June 21. Relationships are serious business to you, and you have no time for partners who dilly-dally around when it comes to commitment. While situationships may work for some of the other signs, they only lead to pain and heartbreak for you, Capricorn. You’ll never be able to settle for a part-time love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

Gemini season continues for most of the month, meaning love affairs, fun, parties, and creativity are the main attractions. Connecting with others at social events is old hat for you, but when it comes to love and romance, you need your space. You get a cagey feeling under extended periods of intimacy. Possessive, clingy types need to look elsewhere. Your best match is the partner that reminds you it’s safe to go deep and bond. Your mind is wildly imaginative and brilliant, but you need a break from it every now and again. When Cancer season begins on June 21, the cosmos forces you to pay attention to your body. It needs a little TLC this month.

Pisces (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

This month is a mixed bag for you. June begins with Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, and the North Node in water signs. So far, so good, Pisceans. You can totally vibe with fellow water signs, but the New Moon in Gemini on June 14, not so much. You’re being pushed out of your comfort zone. For the sake of self-esteem and emotional stability, you’ll need to confront problems head-on instead of creating fantasy worlds you can escape to. Family members are the most likely source of conflict this month. The same can be said about financial matters. When it comes to money, you’ll need to ditch the fantasy and be willing to see people and situations as they are and not as you would like them to be.

For more astrological insights, schedule a reading with Kevin Casey at popastrologyreadings.com or @p0pastrology.