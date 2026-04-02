April 2026 Horoscope: Aries New Moon Ignites a Bold Astrological Reset

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Aries Season continues and reaches its peak on April 17th with the New Moon in Aries. I’ve always believed that the Aries New Moon is the most potent New Moon of the year. The astrological new year always begins when the Sun moves into Aries, which is typically around March 19th, 20th, or 21st. Astrologically speaking, this is the first New Moon of the new year, and New Moons are symbolic of new beginnings. Earth-centered and some magical spiritualities see the New Moon as the perfect time to set new intentions, make new wishes, and perform rituals—and because this is technically the first New Moon of the year, it carries extra power. This New Moon on the 17th joins Saturn, Neptune, Mars, Mercury, and Chiron in Aries. Aries is a fire sign, meaning this month could definitely get hot and spicy, not to mention impulsive. Numerous feathers are likely to be ruffled. After this cosmic commotion in Aries, Taurus Season will begin on April 19, acting as a much-needed sedative by bringing things back down to earth.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19

Aries Season continues for most of this month with a potent lineup of planets in your sign, and it reaches full screech on April 17 with five planets and the New Moon in Aries! The New Moon on the 17th opens doors of new opportunities, and your ruling planet Mars pushes you through those doors. You’re definitely the warrior of the zodiac, and it would seem with this cosmic pileup in your sign that you’re preparing for battle, but the reality is you’re dropping your armor. Even you mighty Aries can tire of fighting and slashing your way through life, desperately trying to prove yourself to others. Your power move this month is your vulnerability, and your power mantra is, “what you see is what you get, take it or leave it.”

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

For most of this month, Taurus, you have your “Do Not Disturb” sign out. All this fiery, brash Aries energy consuming most of this month really isn’t your style. Don’t worry, your time is coming. Taurus Season officially begins on April 19, but before we get there, the cosmos is tasking you with some inner housekeeping. Mars in Aries has you looking at any anger you’ve stuffed, while Mercury in Aries draws attention to the ways you avoid speaking your truth. The New Moon in Aries on the 17th says it’s time to get real about your feelings with no apologies, and Saturn in Aries is your permission slip to disengage from the expectations of others.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

If you’ve been ignoring your inner voice, it’s time to stop, Gemini. Otherwise, the cosmos is going to give you a serious wake-up call. The New Moon in Aries on April 17 has a very nonconformist vibe to it, so you have to be willing to go against the grain this month. This is about following the dictates of your psychic vibe, even if it makes you unpopular with certain others. This isn’t about isolation. That’s impossible, Gemini. You’re a social creature. But what it does mean is it’s time to choose your “tribe” more wisely. With Saturn, Mars, and Mercury lined up in Aries, you’re thinking about a long-term vision for your life, and it’s time to surround yourself with others who have a common vision.

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

You’re at the beginning of a two-and-a-half-year process that will challenge you to break from the known and leap into the unknown. This is a lot to ask such a security-conscious sign. You’re facing a period of transition over the next couple of years that will bring significant change to career or home, and for some of you Cancers it could be both. This month it’s about career. You’ve got laser focus when it comes to your career, and with Mars in Aries this month, woe betide anyone who tries to interfere. When Mercury moves into Aries on the 14th you’ll have no problem speaking your mind or asking for what you want—like a raise or a promotion. From April 19 to April 24 the sun joins Venus in Taurus, morphing you from a homebody into a social butterfly. Now that’s a change of pace, Cancer.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

Mind expansion is at the top of your to-do list this month. You’re looking to broaden your understanding of life. Saturn in Aries has turned you Leos into the zodiac’s deep thinkers and philosophers for the next two and a half years. Your relationship experiences over the past five years have you reconsidering your beliefs and philosophies about life. Foreign cultures and foreign travel could hold the keys to a spiritual awakening, so book that trip you’ve been thinking about. With so many planets in fiery Aries, you’ll be tempted to lock horns with others. Avoid getting pulled into power struggles, and resist the urge to defend your new beliefs and philosophical about-face.

VIRGO (Aug. 23–Sept.22)

I know messy and dirty isn’t your vibe, Virgo, but it’s cleanup time this month. The New Moon in Aries on the 17th puts you in purge mode, and this purge is part of a larger plan of rebirth and transformation taking place in your life. This isn’t just heady, woo-woo, spiritual talk, this is about the need for real, tangible change in your life. Hiding your true feelings for fear that it will ruffle others’ feathers is on its way out. Mercury in Aries has you speaking the truth, while Mars in Aries gives you the courage to clean out and let go of the people, places, and things that are holding you back. The Buddhists talk about getting off the Wheel of Suffering, and sweet Virgo, this is your moment to do just that.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

Relationships are the bane of your existence, Libra. You’re built for partnerships of all kinds. Things could start out a little rocky in the relationship department, but as the month progresses, things can only get better. Five planets in Aries, including the New Moon on the 17th, land right in your relationship box. New Moons are about new beginnings, so if you’re single and looking for love, this could be your lucky month. Existing relationships may need a few small repairs. Commitments, contracts, proposals, engagements, and weddings are also highlighted at this time. All you entrepreneurial Libras could see an influx of new clients and customers. This month proves what you already know, Libra, two are better than one.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

Taking care of your physical and mental health is a must this month, Scorpio. This cosmic traffic jam of planets in Aries puts a special emphasis on work and health. If you’ve been burning the candle at both ends your body is likely to let you know it needs some care and rest. Taking a break can be difficult for you because you’re relentless and success driven when it comes to work, and you’re here to get the job done come hell or high water. The New Moon on the 17th has you rethinking diet and exercise. Mars moves into Aries on April 10, and this is when the fireworks begin. There’s potential for conflict and disagreements at work. Any co-worker who tries to cross you or throw you under the bus will think better of it next time. Some people have to learn the hard way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov.22–Dec.21)

Two Lady Gaga songs come to mind when I think of Sagittarius this month: “Just Dance” and “Love Game.” Your to-do list this month is right up your free-spirited alley. Wherever Mars and the sun are hanging out is where you’ll be putting most of your energy, and when Mars joins the Sun in Aries on April 9, you’ll be directing your energy toward fun, sex, love affairs, romance, creativity, and play. Mercury’s move into Aries on the 14th brings invitations to parties and social events. All this play and fun could seem shallow and frivolous on the surface, but the deeper lesson here is about being in the moment. Wringing your hands about the future has never been a good look for you. s!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

You’ll go into observer mode this month, Capricorn. All this brash, impulsive Aries energy is just too much for you, so you’ll back away and focus on your home. Venus is in Taurus for most of the month, so you’ll splurge on something really nice for your living space. Home improvements or a major remodel wouldn’t be out of the question. Your family could also be a source of craziness. You’ll have to walk a tightrope so as not to get pulled into the latest family drama. The New Moon in Aries on the 17th could stir some deep emotions about the past. The deeper spiritual significance of this month is about going with the flow. Allow situations to unfold naturally instead of intervening and controlling the situation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

This potent lineup of planets in Aries electrifies that wild and brilliant brain of yours. You’re the braniac of the zodiac and you love to think. You’ll let calls go to voice mail because you don’t want your thinking disturbed. This super-charged brain of yours is great when you need to write,study, or learn but it can just as easily be your undoing if you don’t know how to tame it. This month you need a project, a class, even a book, anything that helps you keep your mind focused. Big daddy Saturn is lurking around in Aries looking to play mind games. If he knocks at the door and you let him in, he’ll try to convince you that you’re a fraud, a fake, an impostor. Swipe left and keep it moving.

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

The main attractions this month revolve around prosperity and self-worth. A lot of people poo-poo the power of positive thinking. Some call it pie-in-the-sky thinking or toxic positivity. You’re the most otherworldly and spiritual sign in the zodiac. When you encounter an obstacle, you have the ability to swim under, around, or over it. This month the power of positive thinking is the most potent tool in your supernatural toolkit. “Don’t quit five minutes before the miracle” is your power thought this month. If you’ve hit a rough patch, know that it won’t last forever. Setbacks are magically transformed into lessons learned. You haven’t been forgotten, and the angels haven’t lost your file. You’ve given generously in the past and now it’s your turn to receive.

Connect with Kevin at popastrologyreadings.com or on Instagram @p0pastrology.