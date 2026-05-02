May 2026 Horoscope: Taurus Season Brings Powerful Moons and New Beginnings

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Taurus season continues this month and reaches its peak on May 16 with a New Supermoon in Taurus. The astrological moon is associated with feelings and sensitivities, and New Moons are symbolic of new beginnings. Supermoons occur when the moon is closest to the Earth in its monthly orbit. Unlike full Supermoons, New Supermoons can’t be seen, but they’re still there. So when we put it all together, a New Supermoon means our feelings are heightened around the possibility of new beginnings. And as this month’s Supermoon occurs in the sign of Taurus, a Zodiac sign linked to money and security, we could say our feelings around new beginnings related to money and security are being heightened.

We also have a rare Blue Moon this month, which will occur in Sagittarius on May 31. A Blue Moon occurs when a month has two full moons. We have our first full moon on May 1 in the sign of Scorpio, and then we close the month with another full moon, this time in the sign of Sagittarius. Scorpio’s energy is very deep, intense, and inward, while Sagittarius energy is very open and expansive. So the first full moon of the month pulls us inward and down, while the second full moon encourages us to be open and expansive, willing to take a risk.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

Mars, your ruling planet, continues to move through your sign until May 18, so while it’s officially Taurus season, you’re still a force to be reckoned with this month. Your finances are the main attraction right now. Uranus, the disruptor of the cosmos, has finally released its chaotic grip on your money game. The good news continues when the New Supermoon in Taurus on May 16 makes way for new financial opportunities. Negative thinking gets the boot when Gemini season begins on May 20. This is your chance to reframe your life in a more positive light.

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

You’re giving main-character energy this month as Taurus season continues until May 20. The New Supermoon in your sign on May 16 says it’s time to put yourself first. This healthy self-interest isn’t some passing fad or feel-good sentiment; you’re standing on business this month. You get help on May 18 when Mars, the warrior planet, moves into Taurus, arming you with the courage you need to defend your decisions. Mars has no time for dilly-dallying around. Mars energy is direct energy. You’re learning to go to bat for yourself, Taurus, instead of giving in to avoid conflict.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

Rarely would you see Gemini and the word “silence” mentioned in the same sentence. This month is one of those rare occasions. That brilliant mind of yours is a double-edged sword. While it can certainly be one of your greatest assets, at other times it can be a real liability. This month is your time to quiet—or at least attempt to quiet—that endless mind chatter you endure on a daily basis. If you’ve ever thought about taking up a yoga, meditation, or journaling practice, this would be the month to do that.

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

You’re the OG homebody of the Zodiac, Cancer, but this month there’s a change of plans. You’ve got places to go and people to meet. Mercury’s move through Taurus and the New Supermoon in Taurus on May 16 puts you in the mood to get out there and meet people. After being overlooked in the past, you’re stepping into the spotlight this month, with others taking notice of you. Friends could introduce you to someone who opens a door of new opportunity, most likely around your career, but don’t count out the chance for some romance. Your powers of persuasion and seduction are heightened when the moon joins love-planet Venus in Cancer on May 18.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

If we’re being honest, Taurus season isn’t your favorite time of the year. To you Lions, Taurus energy can feel slow, plodding, and at times downright dull. At the top of your to-do list this month is to avoid blowing a gasket at work. New Moons are symbolic of new beginnings, and this month’s New Supermoon in Taurus on May 16 puts career and work center stage. There could be new doors of opportunity opening up for you, but you need to be patient and play the long game. Promotions, raises, and recognition are coming—it just may not be on Leo Time. “Today, I will not lose my ish” is your power mantra for the month.

VIRGO (Aug. 23–Sept.22)

All this fiery Aries energy we’ve had over the last month hasn’t been your cup of tea. Mars will continue in fiery Aries through May 18, meaning those who are unprepared or can’t seem to get to the point will be dismissed from your presence. The cosmic ship is righted for you on May 16, with the New Supermoon in fellow Earth-sign Taurus. Taurus energy, like Virgo energy, is steady and reliable, and you can certainly vibe with that. Mars’ move into Taurus on May 18 has you dreaming about excursions to foreign lands. Taking a vacation will be the reset you need this year.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

If you’ve been thinking about a side hustle or just some additional income, this would be the month to make your move. Mars’ move into Taurus on May 18 has you getting a handle on any credit-card debt you might have. That’s the boring, everyday stuff. Now for the deeper bits. Messy emotional scenes aren’t really your thing, but the New Supermoon in Taurus on May 16 may push you to get emotionally messy. And by messy I mean getting real. This New Moon is taking the lid off of emotional and psychological repression. It may be time for some of you Librans to speak a difficult truth in one of your relationships.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

This month is a strange mix of love, organization, and finances. The New Supermoon in Taurus on May 16 puts the focus on relationships. Single Scorpios could meet someone new; previously bitter Scorpios decide to give the love game another shot; and coupled Scorpios could be making some big financial decisions. We still have four planets in Aries for most of the month, motivating you to declutter and organize your living and work spaces. The Sagittarius Blue Moon on May 31 has some of you cleaning up any financial messes you might have gotten yourself into.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov.22–Dec.21)

Taurus season, with its plodding, earthy energy, can be a bit difficult for you Sagittarians. The New Supermoon in Taurus on May 16 says it’s time to get organized. This is the perfect month to do a purge of your drawers and closets, getting rid of anything that’s no longer useful to you. This New Moon lands in a part of your chart that’s associated with service to others, so while you’re decluttering you may want to think about donating items you no longer use or wear. You’re notorious for burning the candle at both ends, but this month you may not get away with it. You could get a warning sign from your body telling you it’s at the limit, and you need some down time and self care.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

You Capricorns have been going through it recently with that cosmic pileup of planets in Aries. It’s just been too much! Luckily, this month’s New Moon on May 16 lands in fellow Earth sign Taurus, offering you some relief and a little fun. You tend to be the workaholic of the Zodiac, so put that aside this month and say yes to parties, social occasions, and all types of entertainment. If you don’t want to leave your house, the New Moon in Taurus has your back. In astrology, the moon is linked to home, so you could cook, garden, or get into some creative project at the house. And when Mercury slips into Gemini on May 17, you might even plan a little trip—nothing major, just fun.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

Home and family are your focus this month. The New Moon on May 16 falls in the sign of Taurus, and Taurus is a sign linked to money and possessions, while Aquarius is associated with technology. When we put Taurus, Aquarius, and home in the cosmic blender and mix it, you could find yourself buying some high-tech equipment for your home—like a smart TV, alarm system, or some new fancy lighting. Aquarians tend toward the high-strung, so if nothing else, make sure your home is a place where you can recharge yourself at the end of the day. Mercury’s transit through Taurus has some of you Aquarians thinking about moving.

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

Your nerves could get a bit jangled this month with the sun, moon, and Mercury all falling in the sign of Taurus. There are lots and lots of conversations, emails, DMs, texts, paperwork, and what feels like endless errands to run. If you’ve fallen behind with these day-to-day tasks, this is your month to catch up. If you don’t, there could be stiff consequences. It’s time to face those conversations and phone calls you’ve been avoiding. That important paperwork you’ve pushed to the bottom of the pile has to be filled out. Basically, self-sabotage is out of style this month, and taking care of business is the new look of the season.

Connect with Kevin at popastrologyreadings.com or on @p0pastrology.