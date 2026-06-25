Queer Things to Do in Houston, June 25-June 28

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Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here.

Thursday, June 25

The T.R.U.T.H. Project hosts WE BLOOM

The T.R.U.T.H. Project hosts an evening of conversation, creativity, and community connection with WE BLOOM. First, at 7 p.m., there’s a Community Conversation, a facilitated discussion of sexual health and collective wellbeing. Second, at 8 p.m., the artists of Liberation in Bloom: A Soft Reset will have An Artist Talkback about the power of artistic expression, creativity, and healing. Dinner and bites by Chef Amber at 6 p.m. DeLUXE Theater, 3303 Lyons Avenue. https://linktr.ee/truthprojecthtx

Evolution Pride’26: DOLFO

DOLFO, the electrifying alter ego of DJ/producer RUE D, makes his Houston debut at Evolution Pride ‘26: ORIGINS. Known for exploring new, powerful rhythms and innovative electronic music, DOLFO breaks all the rules and delivers a unique dance floor experience. RIch’s Houston. June 26 to 28.

Friday, June 26

Father’s Appreciation Lunch the Montrose Center

LGBTQ+ Fathers, father figures, and non-binary parents are invited to celebrate at a Father’s Appreciation Lunch. Complimentary lunch and the opportunity to enjoy community connection. Noon. Montrose Center, 401 Branard. Free. Limited space. RSVP montrosecenter.org/fathers-appreciation-lunch.

2nd Annual Black Alphabet Film Festival at the DELUXE Theater

Enjoy the 2nd Annual Black Alphabet Film Festival along with Rooted in Joy, a reception celebrating Black LGBTQ+ joy. The film Dirty Laundry screens. 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The DeLUXE Theater, 3303 Lyons.

Saturday, June 27

Pirates & Pride benefitting Tony’s Place

Break out your pirate garb for Pirates & Pride, a celebration benefitting Tony’s Place Houston. Local queer owned art gallery The Bloc Gallery hosts the nautical fun, 1520 Center Street. Billie Abizmal and Jacklyn Dior perform (so bring some cash!). Part of admission fees and all tips go towards Tony’s Place. Pirates and mermaid costumes are encouraged. $25.

Zero Proof Pride Crawl

Enjoy a Texas-sized Pride event when Houston, Dallas, and Austin all host simultaneous Zero Proof Pride Crawl. It’s an epic party with mocktails, DJs, pop-ups, and free cover to 5+ participating bars. It’s alcohol-free fun for LGBTQ folks and allies, sober and sober-curious. Free Pride swag and free after-party. Start at 4 p.m. at Barcode, 817 Fairview. $15 to $20.

Saturday, June 27









Black Like That Community Festival

Of the African American persuasion? Or an ally? Then the Black Like That festival, evolved from the Black Queer AF Music Festival, is for you. The cultural festival celebrates Black and queer excellence. The 2026 theme is “We Ain’t Going Nowhere,” a statement of proud resilience. Every race, color, identity, and sexuality is welcome but this year’s festival highlights women. Black, brown, queer, trans, and cis women and their allies. Live performances, including national LGBTQ+ artists, visual artists, vendors and others, are scheduled. The Hall at Ironworks, 711 Milby Street. 2 p.m. $15. blacklikethat.info.

Pride Comedy Show at The Den Comedy Club

Two shows, one night, zero straight headliners. On Saturday, June 27 at 6 PM and 8 PM, The Den Comedy Club brings together at least five queer performers per show, headlined by Roxy Castillo (recently named Best Comedian in Austin), Arielle Isaac Norman (co-host of Gender Fluids), and Janan Araujo-Siam (Netflix Is a Joke Fest 2026 and OutSmart‘s very own Gayest & Greatest 2025). tinyurl.com/y6xdsh48

Saturday, June 27: Westbury United Methodist Church PRIDEFEST Celebrate this LGBTQ+ community family-friendly outdoor event from 10 AM to 2 PM that will include food trucks, snow cones, music, crafts, yard games, waterslide and more! Visit WestburyUMC.org

Sunday, June 28

Stonewall Pride Weekend: Bunnies in Heat Pool Part

Get wet at Bunnies in Heat, the official summer pool party for Bunnies on the Bayou. Event sponsors Corona and Pure for Men have lots of giveaways for attendees. Poolside fun also includes music, photo booths, and even more swag. The Montrose Country Club, 202 Tuam. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. $30. https://bunniesonthebayou.org/

Revival Run Crew Community Run

Tie on your running shoes for the lesbian run club Revival Run Crew’s Community Run. Enjoy flash tattoos by Riders of the Storm, coffee by Arte Sana, and energy drinks by Reign Body Fuel. Meet up at 9:30 a.m. and the run starts at 10 a.m. The route is three miles long and all paces are welcome. 1121 Providence.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.