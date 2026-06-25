Out At Stages Houston For ”Spamilton” with 21 Chump Street

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Stages’ run of Spamilton: An American Parody with 21 Chump Street: The Musical brought a sharp, fast-moving dose of musical-theater satire to Houston from May 29 through June 21.

The production paired Gerard Alessandrini’s Hamilton sendup with Lin-Manuel Miranda’s compact musical 21 Chump Street, offering audiences an evening that was both smartly irreverent and knowingly theatrical. Marketed as “smart, silly, and convulsively funny,” the double bill leaned into parody, pop-culture fluency, and the kind of rapid-fire humor that rewarded fans of Broadway, politics, and musical theater alike.

As part of the run, OutSmart co-sponsored a pre-show reception on June 18, giving guests a chance to gather before the performance and celebrate a production that had earned strong audience interest throughout its engagement. The event also arrived with OutSmart’s 2025 Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards recognition for Stages, underscoring the theater’s continued connection to Houston’s LGBTQ community and its place in the city’s performing-arts landscape.