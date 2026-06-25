Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber Presents Pride In Business At Hilton Americas

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The Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce marked a decade of economic advocacy in style at the 2026 Pride In Business Celebration Luncheon + After Party, held at the Grand Ballroom at the Hilton Americas-Houston. The region’s only business-focused Pride Month event drew together elected officials, community leaders, and members of Houston’s LGBTQ+ business community for a day that was equal parts milestone and momentum. The event included a trade show showcasing chamber members and sponsors.

KHOU 11 News anchor Len Cannon returned as emcee, guiding the afternoon with the steady presence he has brought to the event in years past. Houston Mayor John Whitmire attended as a special guest, speaking about the ten years of partnership between the city and the Chamber.

The afternoon’s centerpiece was a fireside chat with keynote guest Keith Boykin, national political commentator, New York Times bestselling author, and former White House aide to President Bill Clinton. Boykin reflected on his journey as an LGBTQ+ leader, advocate, and storyteller, offering the kind of candid, personal perspective that made the conversation a clear highlight of the evening.

The celebration was chaired by Brooks Ballard of Brooks Ballard International Real Estate, Dr. Jacquie Baly of BalyProjects, and Francisco Sánchez, Jr. of Hagerty Consulting. The 2026 Host Committee included Susanne Brady-Lusk, Sara Brook, Roderick Brown, Jenny Selber Gustafson, Mitchell Avila Katine, Dr. Paul Lovero, Clay Melder, Travis Torrence, Juliana M. Wathen, and others.