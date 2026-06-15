Community NewsPhotosPride 2026

Chase the Rainbow: Stride with Pride 5K

June 13, 2026

Photo of Nora Dayton Nora DaytonJune 15, 2026Last Updated: June 16, 2026
Less than a minute
(Photos by Nora Dayton)

Katy Pride’s Chase the Rainbow: Stride with Pride 5K brought runners, walkers, volunteers, and supporters together for a morning rooted in movement, celebration, and community pride.

Held at John Paul Landing Park, the event welcomed participants of all paces and experience levels, from those racing toward a personal best to families, friends, and teams walking the course in full Pride spirit. Community vendors, finisher medals, colorful costumes, and cheering supporters helped turn the 5K into more than a race. It became a shared celebration of visibility, connection, and belonging.

From the starting line to the finish, Chase the Rainbow reflected the heart of Katy Pride: creating space for LGBTQ+ people and allies to gather, celebrate, and show up for one another with joy.

Rev. Heather Tolleson, Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones, and Katy Pride co-founder Amanda Rose (Photo by Nora Dayton)

Photo of Nora Dayton Nora DaytonJune 15, 2026Last Updated: June 16, 2026
Less than a minute
Photo of Nora Dayton

Nora Dayton

Nora Dayton is a leading voice behind the lens, documenting Houston’s most significant social and political movements. Her powerful body of work has earned Dayton a Gayest & Greatest Award for Favorite Female Community Photographer.
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