4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Pride Houston 365 presented its annual Rock The Runway® 2026: Official Pride Fashion Show on Wednesday, June 3, at NOTO Houston, 3215 McKinney St. Produced by Core of the Runway, the evening brought together fashion, performance, and Pride celebration under one roof.

The show was hosted by Coco Dominguez and Matt Horn of FOX 26, and opened with poet Brian Tobias performing an original work before the runway got underway. Live entertainment came from singer Camryn Shea and burlesque performer Mak Fontina, with DJ Trezmo and DJ Shante keeping the energy high throughout the night.

Five designers took to the runway in succession: CDB Art, She Styles Some, Alll4U Boutique, Ceasar the Designer, and Kameereo Crisp of Designs by Kymareo. Each brought a distinct perspective to the evening, collectively making the case that Houston’s fashion community has plenty to say during Pride season.