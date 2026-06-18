‘Can’t Drag Us Down’ hosted by QUEENs of Houston

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QUEENs of Houston hosted Can’t Drag Us Down, an all-ages drag storytelling event and fundraiser, on May 9 at Montrose Grace Place. The event benefited Save Our Sisters United (SOSU), QUEENs of Houston’s parent organization, as well as coalition member Queers for Palestine HTX.

The afternoon featured drag storytime, political education, arts and crafts, poetry, and community resource sharing. Organizations offering brief remarks included QUEENs of Houston, Save Our Sisters United, Queers for Palestine HTX, Queer Estuaries, the Montrose Center, ACLU of Texas, and Equality Texas. Brigitte Bandit spoke about Senate Bill 12 and anti-drag legislation in Texas.

Performers read children’s books throughout the event, including Make Your Own Rainbow: A Drag Queen’s Guide to Color by Lil Miss Hot Mess, illustrated by Olga de Dios and read by Xstacy; Julián Is a Mermaid by Jessica Love, read by Juecee; and The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish by Lil Miss Hot Mess, illustrated by Olga de Dios and read by Brigitte Bandit, with the other performers joining in. Queer Estuaries led arts and crafts for children, Books Between Kids offered books to attendees, and the event concluded with poetry readings by Aarohi and Mycah.