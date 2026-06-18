PhotosPride 2026

‘Can’t Drag Us Down’ hosted by QUEENs of Houston

May 9, 2026

Photo of Nora Dayton Nora DaytonJune 18, 2026Last Updated: June 18, 2026
1 minute read
Brigitte Bandit reads The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish by Lil Miss Hot Mess, illustrated by Olga de Dios, during QUEENs of Houston’s Can’t Drag Us Down event at Montrose Grace Place. (Photo by Nora Dayton)

QUEENs of Houston hosted Can’t Drag Us Down, an all-ages drag storytelling event and fundraiser, on May 9 at Montrose Grace Place. The event benefited Save Our Sisters United (SOSU), QUEENs of Houston’s parent organization, as well as coalition member Queers for Palestine HTX.

The afternoon featured drag storytime, political education, arts and crafts, poetry, and community resource sharing. Organizations offering brief remarks included QUEENs of Houston, Save Our Sisters United, Queers for Palestine HTX, Queer Estuaries, the Montrose Center, ACLU of Texas, and Equality Texas. Brigitte Bandit spoke about Senate Bill 12 and anti-drag legislation in Texas.

Performers read children’s books throughout the event, including Make Your Own Rainbow: A Drag Queen’s Guide to Color by Lil Miss Hot Mess, illustrated by Olga de Dios and read by Xstacy; Julián Is a Mermaid by Jessica Love, read by Juecee; and The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish by Lil Miss Hot Mess, illustrated by Olga de Dios and read by Brigitte Bandit, with the other performers joining in. Queer Estuaries led arts and crafts for children, Books Between Kids offered books to attendees, and the event concluded with poetry readings by Aarohi and Mycah.

Photo of Nora Dayton Nora DaytonJune 18, 2026Last Updated: June 18, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Nora Dayton

Nora Dayton

Nora Dayton is a leading voice behind the lens, documenting Houston’s most significant social and political movements. Her powerful body of work has earned Dayton a Gayest & Greatest Award for Favorite Female Community Photographer.
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