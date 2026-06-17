Photos

Astros Pride Night With Greater Houston LGBTQ Chamber Of Commerce

June 3, 2026

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartJune 17, 2026Last Updated: June 17, 2026
Less than a minute
The Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce brings the community to Daikin Park. (Photos by Dalton DeHart)

On June 3, Houston’s LGBTQ+ community traded the bar for the ballpark. The Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Houston Astros for Pride Night at Daikin Park, where the home team faced the Pittsburgh Pirates before a festive crowd.

In attendance were Houston City Council At-Large member Alejandra Salinas, Elizabeth Hadaway, Stephen M. Miranda, Ross Miller, Rachel Bickham, and Tammi Wallace, President, CEO, and co-founder of the Chamber, whose annual partnership with the Astros has become a fixture of Houston’s Pride season.

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartJune 17, 2026Last Updated: June 17, 2026
Less than a minute
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com More »
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