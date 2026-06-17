Astros Pride Night With Greater Houston LGBTQ Chamber Of Commerce

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On June 3, Houston’s LGBTQ+ community traded the bar for the ballpark. The Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Houston Astros for Pride Night at Daikin Park, where the home team faced the Pittsburgh Pirates before a festive crowd.

In attendance were Houston City Council At-Large member Alejandra Salinas, Elizabeth Hadaway, Stephen M. Miranda, Ross Miller, Rachel Bickham, and Tammi Wallace, President, CEO, and co-founder of the Chamber, whose annual partnership with the Astros has become a fixture of Houston’s Pride season.