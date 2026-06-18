Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, June 18 – 21

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Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.

Thursday, June 18

Houston Pride Comedy Show

For a comedy show as loud and uproarious as Houston itself, check out the Houston Pride Comedy Show. Keisha Hunt headlines with a host of funny folks as the undercard. Arielle Isaac Norman hosts with Joshua Jordan, Mackenzie Jewell, Jackson Nami, Bob Morrissey, and Janan on the lineup. Special Pride-themed cocktails on the menu. The Riot Comedy Club, 2010 Waugh Dr. 9 p.m. Info: Riot Comedy

Y’all Means All Happy Hour

La Grange gets proud with an LGBTQ+ happy hour presented by the Fayette County Democratic Party. The inclusive fun, complete with drink specials, light bites, and door prizes, is at the Best Western Inn, 600 E. SH 71, La Grange. 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 18: Katy Pride: Bases Loaded with Pride

Join Katy Pride for an evening of fun as they celebrate three years with food, drinks, music, raffles, and more. tinyurl.com/3med4ftj

Friday, June 19

Meow Wolf Houston: Adulti-Verse Step through the rainbow portal into the multiverse while enjoying stellar drag performances with Queen Persephone and an incredible lineup featuring Sauvignon Blanca, Sinema Larue, and DJ Chopped Liver. tinyurl.com/3hwxbpkd

Bridging the Gap

Celebrate Juneteenth with a special community fair dedicated to Houston’s African American LGBTQ+ community. Presented by the Black Lesbian Network, the fair features community leaders and creatives discussing visibility and collective empowerment. Music by DJ Smoove. Montrose Counseling Center, 401 Branard. Noon to 4 p.m.

Mistress Isabelle Brooks presents Valentina and Morphine Love Dion

Latinx lovelies Valentina and Morphine Love Dion join Mistress Isabelle Brooks for a triple dose of Hispanic drag royalty. Fresh off her stint on Drag Race All Stars 11, the Lip Sync Assassin Morphine Love Dion, and fan-favorite Valentina join forces with MIB to present an exciting evening of music, drag, drinks, and divas! South Beach, 810 Pacific St. Meet-and-greet at 10:30 p.m.; show at midnight. $25 – $60.

Saturday, June 20

Drag Queen Lip Sync Showdown at Battle of the Balls

The Montrose Softball League Association mixes entertainment with fundraising at the Drag Queen Lip Sync Showdown. Three queens battle it out on one stage for bragging rights as the best of the Battle of the Balls. Ruby Rox represents Lone Star Volleyball Association, Bellamy Colby is the Space City United contender, and Brieanna Cracker fights for MSLA. Montrose Country Club, 202 Tuam.

Dry Pride Party at Sesh Coworking

Try celebrating without any booze at the Dry Pride Party. Perfect for the sober and sober-curious, Dry Pride offers an afternoon of queer creativity, connection, and movement. Games, dancing, yoga, and community building are available until 7 p.m. SESH Coworking, 2808 Caroline. 2 p.m.

El Tiempo Cantina Pride Drag Brunch

Tara Dion presents a Pride Drag Brunch at El Tiempo Cantina in the heart of Montrose. Enjoy a delicious brunch with an all-star drag show and tunes by DJ Stupid Bi**h. tinyurl.com/p5s24k32

Sunday, June 21

Tamarie’s Greatest Hits, Volume 3

If it’s summer in Houston, it’s time for Tamarie Cooper’s next original full-blown musical. This is the 30th year that Cooper has presented a show based on her life over the previous 12 months. The Greatest Hits features tunes and scenes from the last ten years. Cooper has developed a cult following over the years. Written by Cooper and partner Patrick Reynolds, directed and choreographed by Cooper, Volume 3 features songs, dancing, and profound silliness. Called “the undefeated champion of ass-clownery,” Cooper appears with a full cast of quadruple-threat performers, including longtime scene partner Kyle Sturdivant. MATCH, 3400 Main. Through August 1. Show times vary. Sundays 2:30 p.m. Pay-what-you-can.

SAVE THE DATE

Saturday, June 27: Pride Comedy Show at The Den Comedy Club Two shows, one night, zero straight headliners. On Saturday, June 27 at 6 PM and 8 PM, The Den Comedy Club brings together at least five queer performers per show, headlined by Roxy Castillo (recently named Best Comedian in Austin), Arielle Isaac Norman (co-host of Gender Fluids), and Janan Araujo-Siam (Netflix Is a Joke Fest 2026 and OutSmart‘s very own Gayest & Greatest 2025). tinyurl.com/y6xdsh48

Saturday, June 27: Sober & Proud: A Houston Zero Proof Pride Crawl️ This event will take over Montrose with a high-vibe, non-alcoholic Pride bar crawl featuring handcrafted mocktails, cali-sober drinks, and pop-ups. tinyurl.com/z86ybkef

Saturday, June 27: Westbury United Methodist Church PRIDEFEST Celebrate this LGBTQ+ community family-friendly outdoor event from 10 AM to 2 PM that will include food trucks, snow cones, music, crafts, yard games, waterslide and more! Visit WestburyUMC.org

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.