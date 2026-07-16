Queer Things to Do in Houston, July 16-July 19

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Thursday, July 16



Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, winner of 10 Tony Awards, comes to the Houston stage. It’s a world of romance, grandeur, and stupendous splendor where Bohemians and aristocrats mix and mingle. Enjoy the music and the love. Directed by Alex Timbers. Daily. Through July 19. The Hobby Center, 800 Bagby. 713-315-2525. thehobbycenter.com



Eurodance Classics by @brandonairlines

DJ @brandonairlines spins Eurodance classics and EDM music all night. Enjoy the tunes and drink specials. 21 Years and over. 9:30 p.m. Barbarella Houston, 2404 San Jacinto. $10.

Friday, July 17

Drag United: Celebrating International Day of Drag

Drag United: Celebrating International Day of Drag features 16 dragalicious queens performing bigger, better, and ever more musical showstopping numbers. Presented by The Montrose Center TransWellness Program, Drag United includes performances by Artemis Hunter, Leche Diamante, Teriko Ross, Hanna Santana, and Jai’Ne Devereaux Van Micheals. Ceazia Kreshe hosts the spectacular. Ages 21 and over. Montrose Country Club, 202 Tuam. 7 p.m. www.instagram.com/p/DajOZ2fDd11/

Wes Anderson Homecoming Soirée

Celebrate 30 years of Wes Anderson’s filmmaking at this one-night-only Arthouse Houston benefit for the Historic Garden Oaks Theater and its future Arts & Film Center. Wes returns to Houston where his film journey began to personally introduce a screening of five short films he selected: Bottle Rocket, followed by Castello Cavalcanti, Hotel Chevalier, The Swan, and The Private Dining Room of the Police Commissioner. The evening includes a reception with charcuterie and wine, live music by the Kelly Doyle Trio, and a silent auction. Zilkha Hall, Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Doors at 7 p.m. arthousehtx.org

Saturday, July 18



Out at the Rodeo presents Wild Wild Wet Pool Party

Be sure to wear your swim trunks, sunscreen, and cowboy hat when DJ Stephen Jusko spins country-disco mixes in a summer celebration supporting Out at the Rodeo. Enjoy drinks poolside while you’re dancing, floating, or just soaking up the sun. And get the inside info on what’s coming to Out at the Rodeo in 2027. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 202 Tuam. tinyurl.com/h7a9vd9z

Roberts Lafitte Benefit

Be there for the Roberts Lafitte Benefit and help save the Galveston bar. This is a flash event to help the bar with the aftermath of the recent fire. The ladies of Lafitte’s will perform an outdoor drag show for your entertainment. 9 p.m. 2501 Avenue Q, Galveston Island. instagram.com/p/Da0txR0FE26/

Yoga with JuJu

Grab your yoga mat, some water, and join yoga master JuJu Faragher for a stretching session. Recharge, relax, and show yourself some love. If you miss this session, JuJu will be there next Sunday, too. The Montrose Center, 401 Branard Street. 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Space City Pride World Cup Final

Pride Houston hosts a giant watch party of the World Cup Final. It’s one game, one champion and one LGBTQ+ community watching every move. Think of it, hot, sweaty, athletic men running, jumping, and dancing, … wait, what, you thought we were talking about the game? 2 p.m. Varsity Bar, 611 Hyde. @varsitybarhouston

Got an LGBTQ event happening in Houston? Free calendar listings and paid promotional packages are available. Send us the details at [email protected].