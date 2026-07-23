Queer Things to Do July 23-July 26

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Thursday, July 23

Drag Bingo at Bar Daphne

Be there when Queen Persephone returns! After the success of PRIDE Bingo, Bar Daphne is bringing back Drag Bingo. Persephone promises a fun night of bingo, glamour, and unforgettable entertainment. Drink specials. Hotel Daphne 347 W. 20th. 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

ED Mix & Mingle at The Flat

Meet Michael Vincent Berry, the talent behind the film ED, a project in progress. Written, produced, and starring Berry, a native Houstonian who has appeared in Better Call Saul, Law & Order SVU, and other hit television series, ED is an independent short film that tells the story of a man who explores what happens after masculinity fails. The Flat 1701 Commonwealth. 6 p.m.

Friday, July 24

Thick Boy Pride Weekend at The Summit Lounge

Get a weekend pass to enjoy the most of the three-day Thick Boy Pride Weekend celebration. On the schedule is a Friday night MASQuerade ball, a Lingerie & Underwear night on Saturday, and a special Pitch Black event to close out on Sunday. The ThickHouse/The Summit Lounge, North Houston. 832-604-0039.

Saturday, July 25



DJ Ari Official Birthday Party at AskQuestions

Fania hosts the official birthday bash for DJ Ari. It’s a Leo SZN Takeover on Saturday, July 25 . Drink specials all night, including $5 U Call Its. Presented by DJ Ari, LesbianInHouston, and Baddies USA, among others. 4624 Dacoma. 281-671-0118.



3rd Annual A Vibe Called Rest Fest at MATCH

On Saturday, July 25, from noon to 7 pm, celebrate BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month with a day dedicated to collective well-being. Centering Queer and Trans communities of color and allies, this immersive festival explores healing through wellness speakers, visual and performance art, live music, art therapy, sound healing, yoga, massages, reiki, sound baths, and a vibrant wellness marketplace. MATCH 3400 Main Street. Powered by The T.R.U.T.H. Project, Inc.



Sakenaut Festival

Tokyo Story USA is bringing the Sakenaut Festival to Power Station Bar & Lounge for an immersive, 12-hour celebration of Japanese drinking culture, gaming, and club music by two DJs from Japan, including openly bisexual DJ TSUBEE. 1809 Eldridge Parkway. The 21+ event centers on nomihoudai, a concept that translates to all-you-can-drink. Festivalgoers can sample a wide lineup of imported sakes and custom sake cocktails. Saturday, July 25 from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Power Station Bar & Lounge 1809 Eldridge Pkwy

DJ Jesus Montanez —Saturday, July 25! South Beach Houston welcomes back internationally renowned DJ and producer Jesus Montanez. Recognized as one of Mexico’s top DJs, Montanez has spent more than 17 years building an international career, bringing his signature high-energy sound to dance floors around the world. South Beach Houston welcomes back internationally renowned DJ and producer Jesus Montanez. Recognized as one of Mexico’s top DJs, Montanez has spent more than 17 years building an international career, bringing his signature high-energy sound to dance floors around the world. South Beach, 810 Pacific St., Houston, TX 77006

Sunday, July 26

End of Season Party at Montrose Softball League Association

The season’s over, and it’s time to hand out the awards – and to party! Silver Balls, champions for the legends division, Depot Divas, AssBros, Toros, the Bombers, and the rest of this year’s teams will gather at the Home Run Dugout, 1220 Grand West Blvd., Katy. 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Save the Date

Through August 1

Tamarie’s Greatest Hits, Volume 3: Tamalalia Forever at MATCH

Tamalalia Forever! Marks 20 years of Tamarie Cooper’s original summer musicals, a beloved Houston theater tradition known for irreverent humor, wild songs, large casts, and full-scale spectacle. The show revisits a decade of greatest hits, with new material tying it all together.

July 31 to August 9

A Nice Indian Boy at Asia Society Texas

Asia Society Texas and Aerial Roots Theatre Company bring Madhuri Shekar’s A Nice Indian Boy to Houston. A warm, witty story of love, family, and tradition as Naveen introduces his white, Bollywood-loving boyfriend to his Indian American family.

August 1 to September 7

Houston Restaurant Weeks

Some 350 of Houston’s finest restaurants join forces to raise money for the Houston Food Bank. Each location will serve a specially priced, multi-course prix fixe menu. Expect the best Houston restaurants have to offer. For example, you’ll get a five-course dinner at Amerigo’s Grille ($55), and a three-course lunch at Brennan’s of Houston ($25). Make the most of it at Houston Restaurant Weeks. Various locations.

August 15

48th Annual Houston Pride 365

Houston Pride 365’s rescheduled celebration returns with live entertainment, local and national talent, immersive activations, community vendors, and Pride experiences followed by the nation’s largest nighttime Pride parade.

Got an LGBTQ event happening in Houston? Free calendar listings and paid promotional packages are available. Send us the details at [email protected].