Queer Things to Do July 23-July 26
Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.
Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.
Thursday, July 23
Drag Bingo at Bar Daphne
Be there when Queen Persephone returns! After the success of PRIDE Bingo, Bar Daphne is bringing back Drag Bingo. Persephone promises a fun night of bingo, glamour, and unforgettable entertainment. Drink specials. Hotel Daphne 347 W. 20th. 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
ED Mix & Mingle at The Flat
Meet Michael Vincent Berry, the talent behind the film ED, a project in progress. Written, produced, and starring Berry, a native Houstonian who has appeared in Better Call Saul, Law & Order SVU, and other hit television series, ED is an independent short film that tells the story of a man who explores what happens after masculinity fails. The Flat 1701 Commonwealth. 6 p.m.
Friday, July 24
Thick Boy Pride Weekend at The Summit Lounge
Get a weekend pass to enjoy the most of the three-day Thick Boy Pride Weekend celebration. On the schedule is a Friday night MASQuerade ball, a Lingerie & Underwear night on Saturday, and a special Pitch Black event to close out on Sunday. The ThickHouse/The Summit Lounge, North Houston. 832-604-0039.
Saturday, July 25
DJ Ari Official Birthday Party at AskQuestions
Fania hosts the official birthday bash for DJ Ari. It’s a Leo SZN Takeover on Saturday, July 25 . Drink specials all night, including $5 U Call Its. Presented by DJ Ari, LesbianInHouston, and Baddies USA, among others. 4624 Dacoma. 281-671-0118.
3rd Annual A Vibe Called Rest Fest at MATCH
On Saturday, July 25, from noon to 7 pm, celebrate BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month with a day dedicated to collective well-being. Centering Queer and Trans communities of color and allies, this immersive festival explores healing through wellness speakers, visual and performance art, live music, art therapy, sound healing, yoga, massages, reiki, sound baths, and a vibrant wellness marketplace. MATCH 3400 Main Street. Powered by The T.R.U.T.H. Project, Inc.
Sakenaut Festival
Tokyo Story USA is bringing the Sakenaut Festival to Power Station Bar & Lounge for an immersive, 12-hour celebration of Japanese drinking culture, gaming, and club music by two DJs from Japan, including openly bisexual DJ TSUBEE. 1809 Eldridge Parkway. The 21+ event centers on nomihoudai, a concept that translates to all-you-can-drink. Festivalgoers can sample a wide lineup of imported sakes and custom sake cocktails. Saturday, July 25 from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Power Station Bar & Lounge 1809 Eldridge Pkwy
Sunday, July 26
End of Season Party at Montrose Softball League Association
The season’s over, and it’s time to hand out the awards – and to party! Silver Balls, champions for the legends division, Depot Divas, AssBros, Toros, the Bombers, and the rest of this year’s teams will gather at the Home Run Dugout, 1220 Grand West Blvd., Katy. 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Save the Date
Through August 1
Tamarie’s Greatest Hits, Volume 3: Tamalalia Forever at MATCH
Tamalalia Forever! Marks 20 years of Tamarie Cooper’s original summer musicals, a beloved Houston theater tradition known for irreverent humor, wild songs, large casts, and full-scale spectacle. The show revisits a decade of greatest hits, with new material tying it all together.
July 31 to August 9
A Nice Indian Boy at Asia Society Texas
Asia Society Texas and Aerial Roots Theatre Company bring Madhuri Shekar’s A Nice Indian Boy to Houston. A warm, witty story of love, family, and tradition as Naveen introduces his white, Bollywood-loving boyfriend to his Indian American family.
August 1 to September 7
Houston Restaurant Weeks
Some 350 of Houston’s finest restaurants join forces to raise money for the Houston Food Bank. Each location will serve a specially priced, multi-course prix fixe menu. Expect the best Houston restaurants have to offer. For example, you’ll get a five-course dinner at Amerigo’s Grille ($55), and a three-course lunch at Brennan’s of Houston ($25). Make the most of it at Houston Restaurant Weeks. Various locations.
August 15
48th Annual Houston Pride 365
Houston Pride 365’s rescheduled celebration returns with live entertainment, local and national talent, immersive activations, community vendors, and Pride experiences followed by the nation’s largest nighttime Pride parade.
Got an LGBTQ event happening in Houston? Free calendar listings and paid promotional packages are available. Send us the details at [email protected].