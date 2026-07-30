Queer Things to Do in Houston, July 30 – Aug. 2

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app. Thursday, July 30

The Girl on the Train at the Alley Theatre

Catch the Summer Chills production of The Girl on the Train at the Alley Theatre. A modern psychological thriller, On the Train follows Rachel as she tries to unravel the complicated story behind a woman’s disappearance. Suffering from blackouts, Rachel can’t trust her own memories. Surrounded by people with plenty to hide, who can she trust? 615 Texas Ave., Tuesdays through Sundays. Time varies. Through August 30.

UH LGBTQ Alumni Night

Come out to Ripcord for a special benefit event supporting UH LGBTQ Alumni! Hosted by Sauvignon Blanca, with performances by Barry Mii Dandy, Glitter Larue, and Mari Jane. Whether you’re an alum, friend, or ally, all are welcome. Come connect, celebrate, and support a great cause while enjoying amazing entertainment! 715 Fairview St, 11 p.m. Friday, July 31 The ROAST of M.I.B. (Feat Bob, Kori, Lydia & Luxx) at South Beach Houston

See what RuPaul’s Drag Race Winner Bob The Drag Queen has to say about Mistress Isabelle Brooks at The Roast of M.I.B. Also taking the mic is the Viral Video Vixen Kori King, the artist who beat M.I.B. Lydia B. Kollins, and Luxx Noir London. It’s been a decade since M.I.B. came to be and her friends have plenty to say about her shenanigans over the last ten years. South Beach, 810 Pacific. Midnight. $25. Asia Society Houston presents A Nice Indian Boy

Get a look at today’s Desi diaspora with Madhuri Shekar’s A Nice Indian Boy. When Naveen brings his white boyfriend home to meet his traditional Indian family, sparks fly. Adding to the tension is the fact that his sister has come home to announce her divorce. Can Naveen have his happy-ever-after? This uproarious comedy is witty, fun, and insightful. Asia Society Houston, 1370 Southmore. July 31, August 1, 2, 6, 7, 8, and 9. Times vary. $35. Wet and Wild Super Soak-Her at El Secundo Swim Club

You can party from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., with a spectacular drag show, wet-t-shirt contest on the schedule. A live DJ provides music all night. The Wet and Wild Super Soak-Her is hosted by Queen Persephone, drag queen extraordinaire. Cabanas available for rent. Food vendors on site. El Segundo Swim Club, 5180 Ave. L. $30. Saturday, August 1

Second Annual Houston LGBTQ Independent Author Fair

Dozens of independent authors are set to appear at the Second Annual Houston LGBTQ Independent Author Fair. Included among them is poet Scott Hill, the author of 11 books, and JD Doyle, an archivist and activist who presents his book 1981: My Gay American Road Trip: A Slice of our Pre-AIDS Culture. Lee Ingalls, a collateral descendant of Laura Ingalls Wilder, author of the Little House books, continues his famous relative’s legacy with a series of nonfiction books, including The Prairie Has a Rainbow. Montrose Center, 401 Branard. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lesbians of Houston presents Newbies Meetup

Lesbians of Houston invite women new to the community to a Newbies Meetup. Be there to welcome women new to the community, make new friends and expand your circle. Goodie bags, door prizes, and an afternoon of fun. Look for the Lesbians of Houston signs. This is a dog friendly event. Axlerad Beer Garden, 1517 West Alabama. 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Free. Pride Night at the Houston Dash

Enjoy a soccer game with the Houston Dash and celebrate Pride Night. The Dash play New York Gotham, and honor Houston’s LGBTQ+ community with a special celebration. Shell Energy Stadium, 2200 Texas Ave. Prices vary. Houston Restaurant Weeks

From August 1 through September 7, some 350 of Houston’s finest restaurants join forces to raise money for the Houston Food Bank. Each location will serve a specially priced, multi-course prix fixe menu. Expect the best Houston restaurants have to offer. For example, you’ll get a five-course dinner at Amerigo’s Grille ($55), and a three-course lunch at Brennan’s of Houston ($25). Make the most of it at Houston Restaurant Weeks. OutSmart is proud to be a media sponsor of this event. Pappas Restaurant Weeks

Houston Restaurant Weeks isn’t the only deal on great food this month. Pappas brand restaurants are having a Restaurant Week of their own. Each Pappas restaurant offers its own prix-fixe menu, like a sandwich, fries, and a soda for just $15 at Pappas B-Q. Over at Pappasito’s Cantina, it’s a three-course dinner for just $40. Likewise at Pappadeaux Seafood. Various locations. August 1 through September 7. Various prices. Miller Outdoors Theatre presents Houston Shakespeare Festival: The Tempest

It’s a story of retribution and magic when the Houston Shakespeare Festival presents The Tempest on stage at Miller Outdoor Theatre. Exiled to a remote island, Prospera is now an all-powerful sorceress and she conjures up a storm to wash her enemies ashore where she can weave her story of revenge. It’s funny. It’s filled with wonder and spectacle. Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Dr. 8:15 p.m. July 30 through August 8. Free.



First Wednesday Happy Hour with The Diana Foundation & OutSmart Magazine

The Diana Foundation’s First Wednesday Happy Hour is entering a new chapter, and OutSmart Magazine and the OutSmart Foundation for LGBTQ News and Media are proud to be part of it. This Houston tradition continues with OutSmart co-hosting all year long at venues across the city. On August 5, catch The Garden Theatre as the Community Guest — meet the team, hear about their work, and enjoy a musical performance from their upcoming production of Xanadu. Expect happy hour specials, complimentary appetizers, door prizes, and plenty of good company. Everyone is welcome. Pearl Bar Houston, 5:30–8 p.m.

Ongoing “Ernesto Neto: SunForceOceanLife”

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to engage with a work of art. “Ernesto Neto: SunForceOceanLife,” on exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston through September 7, is a soaring crochet installation – yes, we said crochet. You can walk through the tunnels as they hang 12 feet in the air. The passages are hand-woven crochet artwork reflects the cyclical forces of the sun and sea. Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, 1001 Bissonnet. July 31 to August 9

A Nice Indian Boy

Asia Society Texas and Aerial Roots Theatre Company bring Madhuri Shekar’s A Nice Indian Boy to Houston. A warm, witty story of love, family, and tradition as Naveen introduces his white, Bollywood-loving boyfriend to his Indian American family.

Save the Date

August 15

48th Annual Houston Pride 365

Houston Pride 365’s rescheduled celebration returns with live entertainment, local and national talent, immersive activations, community vendors, and Pride experiences followed by the nation’s largest nighttime Pride parade.

October 24 – 25

Beyond Broadway: An Evening with Tituss Burgess

You get two chances to see the immense talents of stage, film, and television star Tituss Burgess. And you’ll see him in the intimate 500-seat Zilkha Hall. One of the entertainment industry’s most versatile and dynamic performers, Burgess will perform a wide swath of music ranging from classic and modern Musical Theatre hits to songs by John Mayer, Shirley Bassey, Bette Midler, music from Porgy & Bess, and much more. Hobby Center, 800 Bagby.