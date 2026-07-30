The Montrose Center Presents Montrose Society Last Call Wednesday

The Montrose Center welcomed supporters, friends, and community members to Montrose Society Last Call Wednesday on July 29 at Pearl Bar’s new Washington Avenue location. The evening offered complimentary cocktails and light bites, raffle prizes, and updates on the Center’s upcoming Kindred Spirits Dance, while giving attendees the opportunity to connect and strengthen community ties. Hosted in collaboration with Pearl Bar, the gathering celebrated the Montrose Society’s commitment to philanthropy, advocacy, and LGBTQ+ community engagement. The relaxed networking event highlighted the importance of building relationships among supporters while showcasing Pearl Bar’s new home as a welcoming space for Houston’s LGBTQ+ community.