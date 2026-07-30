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The Montrose Center Presents Montrose Society Last Call Wednesday

July 29, 2026

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartJuly 30, 2026Last Updated: July 30, 2026
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The Montrose Center welcomed supporters, friends, and community members to Montrose Society Last Call Wednesday on July 29 at Pearl Bar’s new Washington Avenue location. The evening offered complimentary cocktails and light bites, raffle prizes, and updates on the Center’s upcoming Kindred Spirits Dance, while giving attendees the opportunity to connect and strengthen community ties. Hosted in collaboration with Pearl Bar, the gathering celebrated the Montrose Society’s commitment to philanthropy, advocacy, and LGBTQ+ community engagement. The relaxed networking event highlighted the importance of building relationships among supporters while showcasing Pearl Bar’s new home as a welcoming space for Houston’s LGBTQ+ community.

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Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartJuly 30, 2026Last Updated: July 30, 2026
Less than a minute
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com More »
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