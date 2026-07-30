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Montrose Softball League End of Season Party and Awards Ceremony

July 26, 2026

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartJuly 30, 2026Last Updated: July 30, 2026
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Kara Manwaring and Tony Wilkerson received MSLA’s 2026 Jerry Award for outstanding service to the league. (Photos by Dalton DeHart)

The Houston Montrose Softball League Association (MSLA) wrapped up its 2026 season on July 26 with an end-of-season celebration and awards ceremony at Home Run Dugout in Katy. Players, families, friends, and supporters gathered to celebrate another successful year of competition under the season theme, “We Will Not Be Erased,” following the league’s historic hosting of the 2025 Gay Softball World Series.

The afternoon recognized division champions, individual award winners, and the volunteers whose dedication keeps the league thriving. Kara Manwaring and Tony Wilkerson received the league’s prestigious Jerry Award for their outstanding service, while sponsors including Fuzzy’s Tacos & Margs, the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, Home Run Dugout, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, and OutSmart were honored for their support throughout the season.

MSLA also celebrated the nine teams that qualified for the 2026 Gay Softball World Series in Columbus, Ohio, where they will represent Houston on the national stage. Before the festivities concluded, league officials announced that the fall season will begin September 20 at Wayne Gray Sports Complex in Baytown, continuing MSLA’s decades-long tradition of fostering competition, community, and LGBTQ visibility through softball.

For more information about joining a team or sponsoring the Montrose Softball League, visit houstonmsla.org 

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Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartJuly 30, 2026Last Updated: July 30, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com More »
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