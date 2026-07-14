Candlelight vigil honoring Lorenzo Salgado Araujo at Houston City Hall

Community members gathered at Houston City Hall on Sunday, July 12, for a candlelight vigil honoring Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and standing in solidarity with immigrant families affected by detention, separation, and immigration enforcement.

Held from 7 to 9 p.m., the vigil included chalk art, music, snacks, and a moment of silence. Organizers described the gathering as a space for grief, reflection, and collective support, while calling for compassion, accountability, and the protection of immigrant communities.

Attendees brought LED candles, with a limited number also provided onsite on a first-come, first-served basis. Water and snacks were available throughout the evening.

The event welcomed those who had organized, marched, donated, or simply carried the emotional weight of recent events. The vigil gave participants an opportunity to remember Salgado Araujo, support one another, and affirm that no family should have to live in fear.