Black Like That Community Festival presented by The Normal Anomaly



Black Like That Community Festival returned to Houston for its fifth year, centering Black queer culture, history, music, and belonging in an expansive Pride Month celebration. Held June 27 at The Hall at Ironworks, the festival transformed a phrase once used to question identity into a joyful affirmation of Black LGBTQ+ visibility and community.

Presented by The Normal Anomaly Initiative, the event brought together performers, advocates, artists, and community partners for an afternoon and evening rooted in history and expression. The date carried added meaning, falling on the eve of the Stonewall Riots anniversary, National HIV Testing Day, and Houston’s own June 27 music legacy.

The festival featured appearances by legendary entertainer Tommie Ross, host Alexyeus Paris, and special guest Joshua O. Johnson, along with performances and cultural programming that reflected the depth of Black LGBTQ+ artistry. Co-headliners Durand Bernarr, Erica Banks, and Amari Noelle helped anchor a lineup designed to celebrate the range and brilliance of the community.

Community partners including Pride Houston, Avenue 360 Health and Wellness, and Legacy Community Health were also part of the event, reinforcing the festival’s mission of centering those often pushed to the margins.