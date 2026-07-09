Queer Things to Do in Houston, July 9-July 12

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Thursday, July 9

Broadway and Beyond: From Opening Nights to Encores

It’s the cabaret show built for Houston audiences, with Holland Vavra taking the stage in Broadway and Beyond: From Opening Nights to Encores. Vavra started off wowing Stages audiences in 2004 in The Spitfire Grill. Fast forward to today, Vavra has performed in dozens of shows at Stages. To celebrate her 30th show with the company, Stages and Vavra put together a special cabaret for her Houston fans. The program reads Created, Written, and Overly Gesticulated by Holland Vavra. Brooke Wilson joins Vavra on stage. Music direction by Ben Childress. Preview performance July 9. Regular performances Thursdays to Sundays. Through July 26. Stages, 800 Rosine. 713-527-0123. stageshouston.com $25 and up.

Friday, July 10

Football Friday at MFAH

Show your team spirit and enjoy some world-class art at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s Football Friday/Happy Hour. Wear any soccer jersey and get half off your ticket price. Explore the museum’s art, including works by big names like Picasso and Matisse. Enjoy some cool drinks and vibe to the music by DJ Doc Guava. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, 5601 Main. 713-639-7300. mfah.org.

Saturday, July 11

Daydream at Pearl Bar

Calling all 40+ lesbians and their friends! Daydream is an event for Gen X and Millennials. Sing and dance along to music from the 70s, 80s, and 90s. R&B classics, disco hits, funk anthems, and more. Dance the day away and still be in bed by 10 p.m. The party is especially for 40+ lesbians, but everyone over 21 is welcome. 2811 Washington Avenue. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.@pearlbarhouston $6.

Touch Me Not!

Women who love women, don’t miss the uber-sexy, ultra-seductive burlesque show Touch Me Not! Enjoy sensual performances by dancers Vixen Magnifique, Mahogany Wood, and Magic Sin. There’s also the beautiful Aileen Stunning and Mari A’ Marie. The music is by “Sonic StoryteLLer” @JIIGGEE, who specializes in Southern music culture. All this sizzle is hosted by Rizz and Fariy Dangerous. Touch Me Not! Is presented by Lesbian Land. 809 Congress. 7 p.m. $39.49. https://posh.vip/g/welcometolesbianland

Battle of the DJs: NYC vs Houston

Two music meccas and two nights of competition. But there can be only one winner in the Battle of the DJs with NYC vs Houston. One side’s bringing that NYC sound with artists like 50 Cent, Bad Boy, Cardi, Nicki, and Pop Smoke. The other side’s bringing Beyoncé, Slim Thug, and Paul Wall. The DJs face off song for song, and the audience decides the winner. Be there and be loud. Help your favorite side win. Rich’s Houston, 2402 San Jacinto. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. $35. richshtx.com

Sunday, July 12

Queer Day Party

Want to continue the Dreamcon fun with other women who love women? Join the Queer Day Party with music by @djceewatts and @kels.thedj. Cosplay isn’t required, but come on – of course you want to wear a costume! The event is open to everyone 21 years and over, and queer but the center on queer women, sapphics, and women who love women. Tribeca HTX. 2222 Emancipation Avenue. 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. https://posh.vip/e/official-dream-con-queer-day-party

House of Sound – Volume 3

It’s a live performance and taping with singer Kam Franklin. Sorry Sarah and Sara van Buskirka are also on the program. The trio of incredible artists is among the best in their fields and the chance to see them up close is not to be missed. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Montrose Ballroom at Hotel Saint Augustine. 4110 Loretoo. Seating is limited; arrive early. @topspinstudios

Got an LGBTQ event happening in Houston? Free calendar listings and paid promotional packages are available. Send us the details at [email protected].