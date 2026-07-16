South Beach marked the season early with the 48th annual Christmas in July celebration on Sunday, July 12. Presented by Jimmy Bogert and Angela Mercy, the longstanding Houston tradition brought together local entertainers, community members, and supporters for an afternoon of festive performances.

A lineup of hosts and performers took the stage throughout the event, combining holiday camp, drag, music, and community spirit inside the Montrose nightclub. Guests gathered in colorful summer looks and seasonal attire as the celebration continued a tradition that has remained part of Houston’s LGBTQ social calendar for nearly five decades.