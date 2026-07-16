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48th annual Christmas in July

July 12, 2026

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartJuly 16, 2026Last Updated: July 16, 2026
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South Beach hosted the 48th annual Christmas in July celebration on July 12, bringing holiday camp, drag performances, and community tradition to the Montrose nightclub. (Photos by Dalton DeHart)

South Beach marked the season early with the 48th annual Christmas in July celebration on Sunday, July 12. Presented by Jimmy Bogert and Angela Mercy, the longstanding Houston tradition brought together local entertainers, community members, and supporters for an afternoon of festive performances.

A lineup of hosts and performers took the stage throughout the event, combining holiday camp, drag, music, and community spirit inside the Montrose nightclub. Guests gathered in colorful summer looks and seasonal attire as the celebration continued a tradition that has remained part of Houston’s LGBTQ social calendar for nearly five decades.

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Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartJuly 16, 2026Last Updated: July 16, 2026
Less than a minute
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com More »
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